About Avalon Golf & Country Club, The Grand Resort The Grand Resort offers spacious suites and access to all four courses under the Avalon ownership group: Avalon at Squaw Creek, Avalon at Buhl Park, Avalon Field Club at New Castle and the Avalon Athletic Club at Boardman, all within 40 minutes of one another. Restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness centers and salon and spa facilities are also available. Between the clubs, there are 21 tennis courts (8 outdoor, 13 indoor) plus racquetball and pickleball with no court fees.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Casual Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No