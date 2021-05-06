Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Ohio Golf Resorts

Avalon Golf & Country Club, The Grand Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
1 American Way, Warren, Ohio 44484, US
(330) 539-5008
Visit Website
Location Map

About Avalon Golf & Country Club, The Grand Resort

The Grand Resort offers spacious suites and access to all four courses under the Avalon ownership group: Avalon at Squaw Creek, Avalon at Buhl Park, Avalon Field Club at New Castle and the Avalon Athletic Club at Boardman, all within 40 minutes of one another. Restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness centers and salon and spa facilities are also available. Between the clubs, there are 21 tennis courts (8 outdoor, 13 indoor) plus racquetball and pickleball with no court fees.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Avalon Golf & Country Club, The Grand Resort

Reviews

4.7
9 Reviews (9)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000007359730
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great Course!

Course was in great condition, greens were awesome. Pace of play could have been somewhat quicker

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
hornedwoodchuck
Played On
Reviews 242
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 25 Contributor
First Time Playing

All you would expect from Pete Dye and more

Solid Dye course with a Tim Liddy redo. Course is quite flat, but makes up for this with strategic bunkering, use of water and fast / undulating greens. A must play for the Pete Dye fan.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Avalon Field Club at New Castle
Default User Avatar
hornedwoodchuck
Played On
Reviews 242
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 25 Contributor
First Time Playing

A Tilly Gem

Terrific A W Tillinghast course that is no longer completely private and allows some public play. Course has a tremendous layout that takes full advantage of the rolling terrain and creek that runs through the property. The fifth hole has to be seen to believe. Course is well worth your time and effort to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000007466200
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Avalon at Buhl Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u2580854
Played On
Reviews 11
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course
Default User Avatar
DeSisto
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Shouldn't allow 5somes early on weekends

Great layout, great conditions, but it would have taken us 5+ hrs to play as several 5somes were ahead of us on a Sunday morning. We skipped 7 and 9, went inside and had lunch and then played the back in the afternoon in less than 2 hrs. Like the course better than Avalon Lakes. The tee positions are not the best, in that you have to play from either 6500 or 5700 yds, nothing in between.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course
Default User Avatar
durk191
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

A must play

Great layout, tight but a fair test. Greens very challenging (stay below the pin). Outdoor patio and bar is 1st class.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
walterzjr
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Challenging

We played Squaw and Avalon lakes on a golf package deal and highly recommend it. This is a typical Pete Dye course with water hazards and undulating greens. Course was in great shape and we played in 4 hours on a Sunday. The course tips on the website helped out since it was our first time there

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course
Default User Avatar
walterzjr
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Used cart

Nice Greens at squaw

Great practice facility here recommend getting there early. Stay below the hole as the green speed was posted 11 but they felt faster. Country club facilities here and its a must play

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me