Avalon Golf & Country Club, The Grand Resort

About Avalon Golf & Country Club, The Grand ResortThe Grand Resort offers spacious suites and access to all four courses under the Avalon ownership group: Avalon at Squaw Creek, Avalon at Buhl Park, Avalon Field Club at New Castle and the Avalon Athletic Club at Boardman, all within 40 minutes of one another. Restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness centers and salon and spa facilities are also available. Between the clubs, there are 21 tennis courts (8 outdoor, 13 indoor) plus racquetball and pickleball with no court fees.
Vienna, OhioSemi-Private4.66667058825
Warren, OhioPublic5.02
Sharon, PennsylvaniaPublic4.01
New Castle, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private5.01
Great Course!
Course was in great condition, greens were awesome. Pace of play could have been somewhat quicker
All you would expect from Pete Dye and more
Solid Dye course with a Tim Liddy redo. Course is quite flat, but makes up for this with strategic bunkering, use of water and fast / undulating greens. A must play for the Pete Dye fan.
A Tilly Gem
Terrific A W Tillinghast course that is no longer completely private and allows some public play. Course has a tremendous layout that takes full advantage of the rolling terrain and creek that runs through the property. The fifth hole has to be seen to believe. Course is well worth your time and effort to play.
Shouldn't allow 5somes early on weekends
Great layout, great conditions, but it would have taken us 5+ hrs to play as several 5somes were ahead of us on a Sunday morning. We skipped 7 and 9, went inside and had lunch and then played the back in the afternoon in less than 2 hrs. Like the course better than Avalon Lakes. The tee positions are not the best, in that you have to play from either 6500 or 5700 yds, nothing in between.
A must play
Great layout, tight but a fair test. Greens very challenging (stay below the pin). Outdoor patio and bar is 1st class.
Challenging
We played Squaw and Avalon lakes on a golf package deal and highly recommend it. This is a typical Pete Dye course with water hazards and undulating greens. Course was in great shape and we played in 4 hours on a Sunday. The course tips on the website helped out since it was our first time there
Nice Greens at squaw
Great practice facility here recommend getting there early. Stay below the hole as the green speed was posted 11 but they felt faster. Country club facilities here and its a must play