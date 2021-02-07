Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Walked the front nine, but it was so hilly that my knees actually hurt after the front so got a cart f9r the back.

Even mote hilly in back lol.

It is decent enough of a course, but the 10thold, lol,

Kind of hopeless. It is a 90 degree dogleg, and the fairway for the 2nd shot is on average 20yd wide and water left with OB right.i got through the hole alright but it is honestly a shoehorned in hole.

The place is so full of par threes, (at least 6 if not more) they would have done better just making this into one more.

Food was average at best, and I was served the wrong order.- staff was apologetic, but nonetheless.