Chinook Winds Casino Resort

A view from Chinook Winds Golf Resort
1777 NW 44th St, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367, US
(888) 244-6665
Location Map

About Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Chinook Winds Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Siletz Tribe and located about 90 minutes west of Portland, Oregon. This casino hotel property has oceanfront access to the beach in Lincoln City, as well as access to a historic golf course it later acquired. The course dates back to 1926 and is a par-65 course of 4,404 yards located just east of the casino. The hotel has over 200 rooms ranging from two queen bed guest rooms to oceanfront junior suites with king beds. Casino games include bingo, sports wagering and table games and there is also a live events and entertainment theatre. For dining, Chinook Winds has eight restaurant concepts ranging from bar, grills and lounges to steakhouses and a seafood grill. There is also the Siletz Bay buffet. For RV golfers, there is an RV park onsite.

Facts

Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★★
Acres79
Year Opened1995
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Beach AccessYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Reviews

3.6
66 Reviews (66)
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
dalecherry
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
SloChicken
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Average course, kind of tricked up bit good enough

Walked the front nine, but it was so hilly that my knees actually hurt after the front so got a cart f9r the back.
Even mote hilly in back lol.
It is decent enough of a course, but the 10thold, lol,
Kind of hopeless. It is a 90 degree dogleg, and the fairway for the 2nd shot is on average 20yd wide and water left with OB right.i got through the hole alright but it is honestly a shoehorned in hole.
The place is so full of par threes, (at least 6 if not more) they would have done better just making this into one more.
Food was average at best, and I was served the wrong order.- staff was apologetic, but nonetheless.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004887775
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u1659531
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hills

This course will challenge your control and if you walk it will challenge your fitness. Good course and worth every dollar of the green fee and a cart :).

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161621631
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002162874
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf shop staff ?

Not very friendly or courteous shop female employee, just walked in and asked for walk on availability and she was very short and rude seemed more interested in her conversation with young coworker on gym side .

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
cooliceman
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Mountain type course

The course can be very challenging to the first time player and also depending on how much wind there is. The course is short but plays longer with lots of elevation changes and wind direction. The golf was a good value and will play this course again.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007437431
Played On
Reviews 106
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u4453125
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
cooliceman
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wish I had known about greens

Had I known that the the greens had been Airified I probably would have gone elsewhere. You could not putt on them.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000006908695
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
jascottdickson
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great fun

Well maintained. Not crowded. Staff is friendly and helpful. Very nice carts. Enjoyable round of golf

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000001865520
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Ok for the cost.

So 1st off it was a rainy day. The course has an interesting layout with a lot of par threes but it got a little confusing sometimes figuring out how to get to the next hole. Apparently there are elk who roam around this golf course and they do tear up the fairways especially when it's been raining. The bunkers were basically unplayable they were in such bad shape. But with all that said my friends and I had a good time and plan to come back when the weather is better.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u431128845
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Good vslue

Weather was perfect. Sun, no clouds or wind
Rare for the coast. Greens we very nice
Pleasantly surprised. Great value

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
empty99
Played On
Reviews 116
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 100 Contributor
Previously Played

Challenging course

Spacing is tight between holes with many cart paths crossing each other, so signage is a must read. I really enjoyed the back nine with several unique holes with elevation challenges. I still recommend it if the price is right.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u151556430
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Awesome!

Beautiful course. Awesome elevation change. Fun amount of difficulty, reasonably priced. Played on Labor Day and the course burnt down the next day. Glad I went

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
vsingolfer15
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun practice course for short game, awkward lies.

Great quick course to play. Holes are very short for long hitters and not very challenging for mid to low handicappers. Course conditions are okay. Very firm, dry fairways, thick slow greens. Friendly staff and very considerate players letting better players play through. Was able to finish 18 with cart in well under three hours.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160692113
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun course

Played this course over the years. New ownership with chinook Winds Golf Resort . Very nice, good value $

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002367133
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Earn your score

Our first visit to this course surprised us with it's challenge. Although a short course in yardage, it is not short on toughness. From the multiple hazards and trees to avoid, the narrow fairways and the wide range of altitude changes the course throws many obstacles at the player. We found the greens in wonderful condition. The grass a bit long making the roll slower, never-the-less they still made us pay attention. Wonderfully polite and helpful staff in the pro shop and restaurant. They of course are challenged, like all of us, by the difficulties of living and working in the COVID-19 era. Bring your patience for both the staff and the course and have a great round!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Chinook Winds Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u892038355
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
