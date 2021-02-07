Chinook Winds Casino Resort
About Chinook Winds Casino ResortChinook Winds Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Siletz Tribe and located about 90 minutes west of Portland, Oregon. This casino hotel property has oceanfront access to the beach in Lincoln City, as well as access to a historic golf course it later acquired. The course dates back to 1926 and is a par-65 course of 4,404 yards located just east of the casino. The hotel has over 200 rooms ranging from two queen bed guest rooms to oceanfront junior suites with king beds. Casino games include bingo, sports wagering and table games and there is also a live events and entertainment theatre. For dining, Chinook Winds has eight restaurant concepts ranging from bar, grills and lounges to steakhouses and a seafood grill. There is also the Siletz Bay buffet. For RV golfers, there is an RV park onsite.
Golf courses at Chinook Winds Casino Resort
Lincoln City, Oregon
Average course, kind of tricked up bit good enough
Walked the front nine, but it was so hilly that my knees actually hurt after the front so got a cart f9r the back.
Even mote hilly in back lol.
It is decent enough of a course, but the 10thold, lol,
Kind of hopeless. It is a 90 degree dogleg, and the fairway for the 2nd shot is on average 20yd wide and water left with OB right.i got through the hole alright but it is honestly a shoehorned in hole.
The place is so full of par threes, (at least 6 if not more) they would have done better just making this into one more.
Food was average at best, and I was served the wrong order.- staff was apologetic, but nonetheless.
Hills
This course will challenge your control and if you walk it will challenge your fitness. Good course and worth every dollar of the green fee and a cart :).
Golf shop staff ?
Not very friendly or courteous shop female employee, just walked in and asked for walk on availability and she was very short and rude seemed more interested in her conversation with young coworker on gym side .
Mountain type course
The course can be very challenging to the first time player and also depending on how much wind there is. The course is short but plays longer with lots of elevation changes and wind direction. The golf was a good value and will play this course again.
Wish I had known about greens
Had I known that the the greens had been Airified I probably would have gone elsewhere. You could not putt on them.
Great fun
Well maintained. Not crowded. Staff is friendly and helpful. Very nice carts. Enjoyable round of golf
Ok for the cost.
So 1st off it was a rainy day. The course has an interesting layout with a lot of par threes but it got a little confusing sometimes figuring out how to get to the next hole. Apparently there are elk who roam around this golf course and they do tear up the fairways especially when it's been raining. The bunkers were basically unplayable they were in such bad shape. But with all that said my friends and I had a good time and plan to come back when the weather is better.
Good vslue
Weather was perfect. Sun, no clouds or wind
Rare for the coast. Greens we very nice
Pleasantly surprised. Great value
Challenging course
Spacing is tight between holes with many cart paths crossing each other, so signage is a must read. I really enjoyed the back nine with several unique holes with elevation challenges. I still recommend it if the price is right.
Awesome!
Beautiful course. Awesome elevation change. Fun amount of difficulty, reasonably priced. Played on Labor Day and the course burnt down the next day. Glad I went
Fun practice course for short game, awkward lies.
Great quick course to play. Holes are very short for long hitters and not very challenging for mid to low handicappers. Course conditions are okay. Very firm, dry fairways, thick slow greens. Friendly staff and very considerate players letting better players play through. Was able to finish 18 with cart in well under three hours.
Fun course
Played this course over the years. New ownership with chinook Winds Golf Resort . Very nice, good value $
Earn your score
Our first visit to this course surprised us with it's challenge. Although a short course in yardage, it is not short on toughness. From the multiple hazards and trees to avoid, the narrow fairways and the wide range of altitude changes the course throws many obstacles at the player. We found the greens in wonderful condition. The grass a bit long making the roll slower, never-the-less they still made us pay attention. Wonderfully polite and helpful staff in the pro shop and restaurant. They of course are challenged, like all of us, by the difficulties of living and working in the COVID-19 era. Bring your patience for both the staff and the course and have a great round!