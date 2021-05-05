Eagle Crest Resort

I really wish I could write a good review...however The Challenge Course has unfortunately gone down. They seem to be living off their old reputation as a top resort.

Staff always great and the layout and fun factor still there. Course conditions are shockingly poor for May (and what you pay for). Majority of bunkers filled w/ rocks, and some have grass growing out of them. Most frustrating was the really slow greens, and there has been no aeration this spring. Slow is ok (i guess), but they were thick, bare, and had a ton of ball marks. No green was the same speed. Pace of play terrible, and it wasn't packed w/ 4-somes.

Eagle Crest just need to step up their game to bring all the courses back to the glory days.