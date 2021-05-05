Eagle Crest Resort
About Eagle Crest ResortEagle Crest Resort is a 1,700-acre resort and residential community in Redmond, located in the heart of Central Oregon. Eagle Crest features two 18-hole championship courses and an additional par-63 Challenge Course as well as a grass putting course. Accommodations range from rooms and suites in a 100-unit main lodge and also a collection of vacation rental homes within the community. In addition to golf, there are three sports centers at Eagle Crest featuring activities ranging from indoor and outdoor swimming, a splash park, indoor and outdoor tennis, pickleball and other fitness classes. Guests can dine at the main lodge or enjoy golf clubhouse or poolside fare. The concierge onsite can assist with all the outdoor activities Bend, the high desert and nearby Cascade Mountains are known for, from horseback riding to white water rafting and kayaking.
Golf courses at Eagle Crest Resort
Images from Eagle Crest Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
The 9th at Eagle Crest Challenge course. This is a long 120 from the White's and 15 short is way worse than 15 long. Photo submitted by Jemayer230 on 11/26/2012
There are benches on this course for good reason. Photo submitted by Jemayer230 on 10/20/2012
The Par 5 4th hole at Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course Photo submitted by Jemayer230 on 10/20/2012
Disapointing
I really wish I could write a good review...however The Challenge Course has unfortunately gone down. They seem to be living off their old reputation as a top resort.
Staff always great and the layout and fun factor still there. Course conditions are shockingly poor for May (and what you pay for). Majority of bunkers filled w/ rocks, and some have grass growing out of them. Most frustrating was the really slow greens, and there has been no aeration this spring. Slow is ok (i guess), but they were thick, bare, and had a ton of ball marks. No green was the same speed. Pace of play terrible, and it wasn't packed w/ 4-somes.
Eagle Crest just need to step up their game to bring all the courses back to the glory days.
Average
Have played EC for many years, and not quite what i remember.
Pro shop and staff always friendly, but did not enforce mask mandate in pro shop. 2 other players checked in w/out masks, talking and walking around.
This time of year they send players off #1 and #10, but could not figure out the traffic among tee times. Played front in 90 min, then got stuck behind a four-some on the turn.
LOTS of rocks/pebbles in sand traps. Course itself has a few really solid/fun holes, but mostly straight/tight.
Just way too much money for the product you get. MUCH better courses in central OR for your money.
Easily the best course at Eagle Crest
I have played this course 10+ times and it is just as fun every single time. It is always in great condition, absolutely stunning surroundings, and very fun and challenging. I am very surprised that this course is rated as low as it is. As a long driver I have never played a course that allows you to give the driver some gas better than this one. The holes are designed not to force you to put the ball in the fairway or you are in water, but allows the player to go out there and play golf and have fun without feeling like the course designer wants you to suffer. The Ridge offers 18 enjoyable holes that are fair but challenging and don't force you to play the hole the way the course designer wants you to. This course may not be enough to go out of your way to experience but if you are in the area you can't afford to miss this gem.
A fun but weird course
This course is fun and worth a round but it has to be the most random design ever. All the holes are completely different, like you can have a fairway 150 yards wide on one hole and have a fairway 50 yards wide and trees in the middle on the next. If you are looking for a course that has a little of everything than play this one. Is it fun? yes. But it is not very casual and isn't super replayable. It is in good condition though.
Eagle Crest
Walked the Blacks (6549/71.7/129) in slightly less than 4.5 hours on their standard weekend walking rate of $49. 50 degrees, partly cloudy and it got windier and windier as the round progressed. We had the 1st tee time this a.m. It was nice to play on greens with no fresh ball marks for once. Nice course layout that meanders through upper middle class homes partially hidden by trees. Not overly tight, no gimmicks, very good condition overall. The greens were quick, firm & rolled nice. We were told the ball breaks away from the mountain toward the river, and that was pretty consistent all throughout the round. The course had repaired & patched 2 greens with newer sod that was not ready to be putted on yet, but the pin positions on those holes did not make the repaired areas an issue. The fairways and rough were lush. You needed to keep it in the short grass, because the rough was THICK, tough to advance even shorter irons very far out of the primary rough. The sand traps were well maintained with nice, thick sand. They had a nice practice facility complete with range, chipping green and putting green. The customer service from the pro shop to the starter to their little grill was excellent. I enjoyed the course, it was in excellent condition. However, I thought $49 to walk was a little high all things considered. I would definitely like to play here again, but would look for a discounted deal.
Challenge Course
Played the blues (4175/61.5/112) as my 2nd round of the day in very windy conditions, 50 degrees & partly cloudy. Very nice executive course, par 63 with 9 medium to short par 4's and 9 par 3's. Interesting layout, definitely one of the better executive courses I have ever played. There were mounds and little valleys that made things interesting, both around the fairways and greens. Many holes had elevation changes, that coupled with playing @ altitude and the strong swirling winds made club selection a sheer guess most of the round. The greens were quick & firm, very few ball marks and putted well. Both the fairways and rough were very lush. The sand traps were decent, but not as well maintained as the sister Ridge course that I played this A.M. The customer service in the pro shop was excellent. If you were in the area and wanted a fun little course, I would recommend this one.
Canyon Hole #2, Exquisite!!
The Resort course at Eagle Crest Resort, is one of 3 courses available to play at this location. With the beautiful surrounding mountains, in the background of all the holes, this is a treasure to play. The #2 Canyon hole, is a long par 5, dog leg right, through a beautiful canyon!
Staff is extra special nice, and the cost to play is very competitive. Walkable and power carts available. Driving range on site. Also hotel on site, so you can stay and play the other courses!! Enjoy the beauty of Central Oregon!!
Great irons course
Well manicured great course to practice your short game.
Relaxing fun course to play with your spouse
Played the back tees as it is short. Played with our wives. They had fun and so did we. Pretty area and the deer are interesting to watch.
Great course and fun to play
It's a great course with a challenge on every hole. They do water the course to much some of the fairways are like a swamp! And they need a person selling drinks on the course everyday of the week. I will play this course again and will bring friends too.
friendly staff
The Golfnow deal was a good one. The staff was friendly and very accomodating.
Eagle Crest Resort
Very friendly staff, and the course was more fun than I remembered.
Loved the format of this course. Playing par 3 and par 4s alternating was great fun.
Very nice course. Quite challenging holes and playing only par 3 and 4s great practice for short game. Loved the hills and beauty of the course.
Interesting course to play
Elevation changes, blind shots and challenging greens. Great scenery. I had fun playing this course. Challenging but not scary.
A great first impression
My wife and I visited here for the fittest time. The staff was courteous and friendly, the course was challenging and beautiful and in great condition.
Fun for any skill level
A nice short (par 63) that has lots of bunkers and tricky greens, somewhat challenging from the back tees!
Challenge Course
Had fun, paired w other couple who brought their 7 year old along to putt after each hole
Did not appreciate that, wish we could have snuck off ahead of them
EagleCrest is great place, hope to buy a second home there soon
eagle crest
My wife really like the course. No long par 5's. 9 par 4's and 9 par 3's. Good couples course.
Fun course
Fun course with enough challenge to keep your interest. Course was in excellent shape. The greens had been recently aerated, but this was known before booking. Would like to play the course again with greens at their normal speed and break....
Eagle Crest Ridge
When signing up and confirming reservation, I was not notified of the plugging and sanding of the greens. would have played elsewhere if known