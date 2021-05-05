Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oregon Golf Resorts

Eagle Crest Resort

The Ridge Course is one of three 18-hole courses at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond, Oregon.
1522 Cline Falls Rd., Redmond, Oregon 97756, US
(855) 682-4786
About Eagle Crest Resort

Eagle Crest Resort is a 1,700-acre resort and residential community in Redmond, located in the heart of Central Oregon. Eagle Crest features two 18-hole championship courses and an additional par-63 Challenge Course as well as a grass putting course. Accommodations range from rooms and suites in a 100-unit main lodge and also a collection of vacation rental homes within the community. In addition to golf, there are three sports centers at Eagle Crest featuring activities ranging from indoor and outdoor swimming, a splash park, indoor and outdoor tennis, pickleball and other fitness classes. Guests can dine at the main lodge or enjoy golf clubhouse or poolside fare. The concierge onsite can assist with all the outdoor activities Bend, the high desert and nearby Cascade Mountains are known for, from horseback riding to white water rafting and kayaking.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1700
Year Opened1989
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Eagle Crest Resort

Images from Eagle Crest Resort

Challenge @ Eagle Crest: #4
A view from tee #4 at Challenge Course from Eagle Crest Resort
Eagle Crest: Aerial view
Aerial view from Eagle Crest Resort
Challenge @ Eagle Crest
A view from Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: Aerial view
Aerial view from Eagle Crest Resort
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #10
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #10: Beautiful hole with a view of Mt. Hood in the distance. Relatively short par 4 with an undulating fairway and three bunkers. One is in the fairway right and the other two guard the green on the left.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: Range
Ridge @ Eagle Crest - Driving range
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #7
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #7: Great looking par 3 with pot bunkers surrounding the green and a lake to the right that wraps around to the back
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #5
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: Hole #5 is a slight dogleg right with two large fairway bunkers left and this grass ridge that pitches and rolls in almost every direction. Your best tee shot should stay to the left center of the fairway to avoid this area. The green
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #3
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #3: Hole #3 is a dogleg right with a large fairway bunker at the corner. Two large trees block your approach shot. A dead tree guards the left of the green. No green side bunkers on this one
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #2
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #2: A straightaway par 4 that gradually runs downhill and then takes a sharp dip a 100+ yards from a green that is guarded by two bunkers to the back and left.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #9
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #9: A long par 5 with fairway bunkers and trees left from tee to green. Your approach shot will demand accuracy with three pot bunkers up front, several to the left and a lake that wraps around the green from right to back.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #17
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #17: Nice and easy straightaway par 4 with one fairway and five green side bunkers. Two cannot be seen in the photo.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #3
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #3: Photo from the back of the green
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: clubhouse
Ridge @ Eagle Crest - The Ridge Golf Course clubhouse provides a complete selection of golf equipment and apparel as well as snacks and beverages for your enjoyment.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #13
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #13: The fairway undulates from tee to a green with two bunkers to the left and back.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: #14
Ridge @ Eagle Crest #14: Sand, Sand, and more sand. Several bunkers line the left and right of the fairway including these three pot bunkers. Four more guard the green
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: Practice green
Ridge @ Eagle Crest - There are two practice greens available. The other is shown in the distance. Chipping is allowed.
Ridge @ Eagle Crest: Aerial view
Aerial view from Eagle Crest Resort
Resort @ Eagle Crest
A view from Resort Course at Eagle Crest Resort
Resort @ Eagle Crest: clubhouse
The Resort Golf Course clubhouse provides a complete selection of golf equipment and apparel as well as snacks and beverages for your enjoyment
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #4
Resort @ Eagle Crest: Hole #4 is a straightaway par-4 with fairway bunkers on both sides about half way. One large one to the right and a cluster of three small ones left. Two more bunkers guard the green on the right front and back left.
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #8
Resort @ Eagle Crest #8: Keep your tee shot to the left center to avoid large grass mounds to the right. Your approach shot will find water to the right and bunkers left and right. Photo was taken from the left side of the green.
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #15
Resort @ Eagle Crest #15: A downhill par-5 with a tree and bunker in the middle of the fairway (shown). Two more bunkers guard the left front of the green.
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #2
Resort @ Eagle Crest #2: Don't let the distance fool you into believing this is an easy hole. This is a photo of the fairway from the tee box. As you can see it's TIGHT! The green can't be seen because the fairway dogleg's right at the end. You can lay up
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #2
Resort @ Eagle Crest #2
Resort @ Eagle Crest: Range
Resort @ Eagle Crest Driving Range
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #6
Resort @ Eagle Crest #6: A long par 5 with three fairway bunkers right and three green side bunkers right, left and back. Watch for pin placement on this large green.
Resort @ Eagle Crest: Putting Green
There are two practice greens available. The photo shows the one outside the clubhouse. The other is not far away and includes a practice bunker. Chipping is allowed.
Resort @ Eagle Crest: #17
Resort @ Eagle Crest #17: The fairway is relatively open with the exception of a bunker on each side. Your approach shot will find water on both sides of the green and two bunkers to the left front and back

3.8
157 Reviews (157)

Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
danielseville
Played On
Reviews 63
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

Disapointing

I really wish I could write a good review...however The Challenge Course has unfortunately gone down. They seem to be living off their old reputation as a top resort.

Staff always great and the layout and fun factor still there. Course conditions are shockingly poor for May (and what you pay for). Majority of bunkers filled w/ rocks, and some have grass growing out of them. Most frustrating was the really slow greens, and there has been no aeration this spring. Slow is ok (i guess), but they were thick, bare, and had a ton of ball marks. No green was the same speed. Pace of play terrible, and it wasn't packed w/ 4-somes.

Eagle Crest just need to step up their game to bring all the courses back to the glory days.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
danielseville
Played On
Reviews 63
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

Average

Have played EC for many years, and not quite what i remember.

Pro shop and staff always friendly, but did not enforce mask mandate in pro shop. 2 other players checked in w/out masks, talking and walking around.

This time of year they send players off #1 and #10, but could not figure out the traffic among tee times. Played front in 90 min, then got stuck behind a four-some on the turn.

LOTS of rocks/pebbles in sand traps. Course itself has a few really solid/fun holes, but mostly straight/tight.

Just way too much money for the product you get. MUCH better courses in central OR for your money.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
BcXrYBlbSq4J66TygSFM
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

Easily the best course at Eagle Crest

I have played this course 10+ times and it is just as fun every single time. It is always in great condition, absolutely stunning surroundings, and very fun and challenging. I am very surprised that this course is rated as low as it is. As a long driver I have never played a course that allows you to give the driver some gas better than this one. The holes are designed not to force you to put the ball in the fairway or you are in water, but allows the player to go out there and play golf and have fun without feeling like the course designer wants you to suffer. The Ridge offers 18 enjoyable holes that are fair but challenging and don't force you to play the hole the way the course designer wants you to. This course may not be enough to go out of your way to experience but if you are in the area you can't afford to miss this gem.

Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
BcXrYBlbSq4J66TygSFM
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

A fun but weird course

This course is fun and worth a round but it has to be the most random design ever. All the holes are completely different, like you can have a fairway 150 yards wide on one hole and have a fairway 50 yards wide and trees in the middle on the next. If you are looking for a course that has a little of everything than play this one. Is it fun? yes. But it is not very casual and isn't super replayable. It is in good condition though.

Difficulty Moderate
Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
81b08a58-8865-5122-9f6b-9210a5081461
nickesquire
Played On
Reviews 873
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Top 1 Contributor
California Advisor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Walked

Eagle Crest

Walked the Blacks (6549/71.7/129) in slightly less than 4.5 hours on their standard weekend walking rate of $49. 50 degrees, partly cloudy and it got windier and windier as the round progressed. We had the 1st tee time this a.m. It was nice to play on greens with no fresh ball marks for once. Nice course layout that meanders through upper middle class homes partially hidden by trees. Not overly tight, no gimmicks, very good condition overall. The greens were quick, firm & rolled nice. We were told the ball breaks away from the mountain toward the river, and that was pretty consistent all throughout the round. The course had repaired & patched 2 greens with newer sod that was not ready to be putted on yet, but the pin positions on those holes did not make the repaired areas an issue. The fairways and rough were lush. You needed to keep it in the short grass, because the rough was THICK, tough to advance even shorter irons very far out of the primary rough. The sand traps were well maintained with nice, thick sand. They had a nice practice facility complete with range, chipping green and putting green. The customer service from the pro shop to the starter to their little grill was excellent. I enjoyed the course, it was in excellent condition. However, I thought $49 to walk was a little high all things considered. I would definitely like to play here again, but would look for a discounted deal.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
81b08a58-8865-5122-9f6b-9210a5081461
nickesquire
Played On
Reviews 873
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Top 1 Contributor
California Advisor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Challenge Course

Played the blues (4175/61.5/112) as my 2nd round of the day in very windy conditions, 50 degrees & partly cloudy. Very nice executive course, par 63 with 9 medium to short par 4's and 9 par 3's. Interesting layout, definitely one of the better executive courses I have ever played. There were mounds and little valleys that made things interesting, both around the fairways and greens. Many holes had elevation changes, that coupled with playing @ altitude and the strong swirling winds made club selection a sheer guess most of the round. The greens were quick & firm, very few ball marks and putted well. Both the fairways and rough were very lush. The sand traps were decent, but not as well maintained as the sister Ridge course that I played this A.M. The customer service in the pro shop was excellent. If you were in the area and wanted a fun little course, I would recommend this one.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
gargoo
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Previously Played

Canyon Hole #2, Exquisite!!

The Resort course at Eagle Crest Resort, is one of 3 courses available to play at this location. With the beautiful surrounding mountains, in the background of all the holes, this is a treasure to play. The #2 Canyon hole, is a long par 5, dog leg right, through a beautiful canyon!
Staff is extra special nice, and the cost to play is very competitive. Walkable and power carts available. Driving range on site. Also hotel on site, so you can stay and play the other courses!! Enjoy the beauty of Central Oregon!!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
sept2691
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great irons course

Well manicured great course to practice your short game.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
Wasker77
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Relaxing fun course to play with your spouse

Played the back tees as it is short. Played with our wives. They had fun and so did we. Pretty area and the deer are interesting to watch.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
Adam22golf
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course and fun to play

It's a great course with a challenge on every hole. They do water the course to much some of the fairways are like a swamp! And they need a person selling drinks on the course everyday of the week. I will play this course again and will bring friends too.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
Turbo911
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

friendly staff

The Golfnow deal was a good one. The staff was friendly and very accomodating.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
leenet801
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Eagle Crest Resort

Very friendly staff, and the course was more fun than I remembered.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
uFPIL2763FP
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Loved the format of this course. Playing par 3 and par 4s alternating was great fun.

Very nice course. Quite challenging holes and playing only par 3 and 4s great practice for short game. Loved the hills and beauty of the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
Wasker77
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Interesting course to play

Elevation changes, blind shots and challenging greens. Great scenery. I had fun playing this course. Challenging but not scary.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
Default User Avatar
jeffbchenoweth
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

A great first impression

My wife and I visited here for the fittest time. The staff was courteous and friendly, the course was challenging and beautiful and in great condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
samsheimer
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Walked

Fun for any skill level

A nice short (par 63) that has lots of bunkers and tricky greens, somewhat challenging from the back tees!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
u000005295924
Played On
Reviews 3
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Challenge Course

Had fun, paired w other couple who brought their 7 year old along to putt after each hole

Did not appreciate that, wish we could have snuck off ahead of them

EagleCrest is great place, hope to buy a second home there soon

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
Default User Avatar
Hansontd
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

eagle crest

My wife really like the course. No long par 5's. 9 par 4's and 9 par 3's. Good couples course.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
janetkenw
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Fun course

Fun course with enough challenge to keep your interest. Course was in excellent shape. The greens had been recently aerated, but this was known before booking. Would like to play the course again with greens at their normal speed and break....

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Eagle Crest Resort - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
bogieking76
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Eagle Crest Ridge

When signing up and confirming reservation, I was not notified of the plugging and sanding of the greens. would have played elsewhere if known

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
