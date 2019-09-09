Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Pennsylvania Golf Resorts

Latrobe Country Club

A pond is one of the hazards at Latrobe Country Club, where Arnold Palmer grew up playing golf.
About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
346 Arnold Palmer Drive, Latrobe, Pennsylvania 15650, US
(724) 539-8585
Visit Website
Location Map

About Latrobe Country Club

Latrobe Country Club holds a special place in the golf world as the course where Arnold Palmer learned the game under his father, Deacon. The King lived and operated an office just off property. Although primarily a private club, Latrobe CC is available for stay-and-play visitors who can rent two period homes, Deacon's View and The Milfred House, and gain access to the course, clubhouse, tennis courts and outdoor pool. The clubhouse is a treasure trove of Palmer memorabilia. You, of course, should order an "Arnold Palmer" - half iced tea, half lemonade - in the Palmer Grille during your meal.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres110
Year Opened1921
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at Latrobe Country Club

Reviews

5.0
5 Reviews (5)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Latrobe Country Club
Default User Avatar
uYLXB9353YL
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Bucket List Course! A must play!

I would highly recommend Latrobe CC to everyone who has the chance to play. The course conditions were fantastic and the greens might have been the fastest I've ever played in my life. While not an overly long course, there are many tight tee shots and you need to be very strategic where you hit the ball. If you find yourself off the fairway, you can get in trouble pretty quickly.

This course is a true blast from the past and being able to play the course that Arnold Palmer grew up playing was amazing. It is hard to describe the feeling when you are there, but it is like you took a step back in time. It was truly an incredible experience as a golfer and a fan of the game. Definitely a course to check off your bucket list!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Latrobe Country Club
Default User Avatar
JkroppGC
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

A Special Place

There are certain places in the world where when you arrive you instantly know you are somewhere special. If you are a fan of golf, Latrobe CC is definitely one of those places.
This is where Arnold Palmer not only learned the game but grew the honorable gentleman we all adore and as golfer and as human beings we strive to be. You can look out over the fairways and greens and think picture Deacon Palmer teaching his son both the game and life lessons.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Latrobe Country Club
Default User Avatar
Jerramy7182113
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

History and Quality

It's not often you get to play a place where one of the legends of the game grew up. Arnold Palmer's PA home, Latrobe CC is such a place. Aside from the history, the stories, and the allure of the course, it's a great track! Even though it boasts fast, difficult greens and narrow fairways its a very fair course. Hit it in play and you can score, but hit it in the trees and its a long day. Worth the trip and definitely a place to put on your bucket list.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Latrobe Country Club
Default User Avatar
ScottyGilmore
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Staff
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Unforgettable Experiance

From the second you step on property you can feel the history. Everything about this club was amazing. The clubhouse was filled with Arnold Palmer memorabilia and the course was in great shape. Absolutely amazing experience all-around!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Latrobe Country Club
Default User Avatar
PasqualiV1
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A Walk with Arnie

I had the opportunity of a lifetime playing LCC through the Latrobe Classic. Everything about this facility and property surpassed my expectations. The staff was amazing and so welcoming. The conditions of the course were stunning - the course plays challenging especially with the greens rolling 11+ on the stemp-meter. I wish LCC was in Florida where I reside because if so I would absolutely want to become a member. If I ever have the privilege to play LCC again it will be a no-brainer. What a special day witnessing a portion of Arnold Palmer's legacy.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me