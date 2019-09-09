Latrobe Country Club

I would highly recommend Latrobe CC to everyone who has the chance to play. The course conditions were fantastic and the greens might have been the fastest I've ever played in my life. While not an overly long course, there are many tight tee shots and you need to be very strategic where you hit the ball. If you find yourself off the fairway, you can get in trouble pretty quickly.

This course is a true blast from the past and being able to play the course that Arnold Palmer grew up playing was amazing. It is hard to describe the feeling when you are there, but it is like you took a step back in time. It was truly an incredible experience as a golfer and a fan of the game. Definitely a course to check off your bucket list!