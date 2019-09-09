Latrobe Country Club
About Latrobe Country ClubLatrobe Country Club holds a special place in the golf world as the course where Arnold Palmer learned the game under his father, Deacon. The King lived and operated an office just off property. Although primarily a private club, Latrobe CC is available for stay-and-play visitors who can rent two period homes, Deacon's View and The Milfred House, and gain access to the course, clubhouse, tennis courts and outdoor pool. The clubhouse is a treasure trove of Palmer memorabilia. You, of course, should order an "Arnold Palmer" - half iced tea, half lemonade - in the Palmer Grille during your meal.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Latrobe Country Club
Images from Latrobe Country Club
Videos about Latrobe Country Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Bucket List Course! A must play!
I would highly recommend Latrobe CC to everyone who has the chance to play. The course conditions were fantastic and the greens might have been the fastest I've ever played in my life. While not an overly long course, there are many tight tee shots and you need to be very strategic where you hit the ball. If you find yourself off the fairway, you can get in trouble pretty quickly.
This course is a true blast from the past and being able to play the course that Arnold Palmer grew up playing was amazing. It is hard to describe the feeling when you are there, but it is like you took a step back in time. It was truly an incredible experience as a golfer and a fan of the game. Definitely a course to check off your bucket list!
A Special Place
There are certain places in the world where when you arrive you instantly know you are somewhere special. If you are a fan of golf, Latrobe CC is definitely one of those places.
This is where Arnold Palmer not only learned the game but grew the honorable gentleman we all adore and as golfer and as human beings we strive to be. You can look out over the fairways and greens and think picture Deacon Palmer teaching his son both the game and life lessons.
History and Quality
It's not often you get to play a place where one of the legends of the game grew up. Arnold Palmer's PA home, Latrobe CC is such a place. Aside from the history, the stories, and the allure of the course, it's a great track! Even though it boasts fast, difficult greens and narrow fairways its a very fair course. Hit it in play and you can score, but hit it in the trees and its a long day. Worth the trip and definitely a place to put on your bucket list.
Unforgettable Experiance
From the second you step on property you can feel the history. Everything about this club was amazing. The clubhouse was filled with Arnold Palmer memorabilia and the course was in great shape. Absolutely amazing experience all-around!
A Walk with Arnie
I had the opportunity of a lifetime playing LCC through the Latrobe Classic. Everything about this facility and property surpassed my expectations. The staff was amazing and so welcoming. The conditions of the course were stunning - the course plays challenging especially with the greens rolling 11+ on the stemp-meter. I wish LCC was in Florida where I reside because if so I would absolutely want to become a member. If I ever have the privilege to play LCC again it will be a no-brainer. What a special day witnessing a portion of Arnold Palmer's legacy.