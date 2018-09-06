Nemacolin
About NemacolinNemacolin is a 2,000-acre vacation playground full of surprises from a zoo to two Pete Dye golf courses. There are diverse lodging choices, such as the AAA Five-Diamond Falling Rock hotel. The dining scene is highlighted by the Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond Lautrec. Visitors can frolic in various activities like fly-fishing and off-road driving or relax in the Woodlands Spa. The Mystic Rock course hosted the PGA Tour's 84 Lumber Classic, while Shepherd's Rock was recently completely redesigned. An improved golf academy can help golfers figure out their swings.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Nemacolin
-
Farmington, PennsylvaniaResort4.756416666714
-
Farmington, PennsylvaniaResort4.907419
Images from Nemacolin
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
The elevated tee on the 4th at Shepherd's Rock stages one of the most fun shots at Nemacolin. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
-
The short par-4 10th at Shepherd's Rock doesn't quite work, but at the very least, it provides a memorable tee shot. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
-
The par-3 7th at Mystic Rock glides downhill over a field of boulders. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
-
17 at Mystic Rock is a par three that Dye aficionados will be familiar with: water down one side, a pot bunker pinching the green on the other. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
-
Nemacolin Golf Photo submitted by Rumbunter on 11/08/2017
-
Nemacolin Golf buddies trip Photo submitted by Rumbunter on 11/08/2017
-
Nemacolin Golf Tribute to John Daly on Mystic Rock Photo submitted by Rumbunter on 11/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 07/14/2017
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 07/14/2017
-
Photo submitted by pedz55 on 10/26/2014
-
Photo submitted by pedz55 on 10/26/2014
-
Photo submitted by pedz55 on 10/26/2014
-
Photo submitted by pedz55 on 10/26/2014
Great course, but not at 5 hours
Played both courses during father-son getaway. Nice challenging layout; not too gimmicky. Rain previous day softened greens tho lengthened the course. Group in front of us were horrible as far as time management. They just did not care. Yes, it is a resort but they were too focused on ordering Fireball from cart girl (who seemed to always show up and slow the pace). Did not take long for a 1+ Hole gap to open up. At end of round, which was a few minutes short of 5 hours, the attendant was almost dismissive when I asked about whether they used Rangers (they do not), and said a 5 hour round is typical of a resort course. Wow. So disappointing after we got first tee time the day before on Shepherd’s Rick and finished just within 3 hours without rushing. Tough ending for a good trip.
Amazing course
The setup and quality of this course is amazing. The staff was very friendly and professional, the course is fun and playable yet very challenging. I will be back again
Bugs Gallore!
The course itself is nice but battling millions of gnats made this less than enjoyable. No response from management when I contacted them. It appears they don't care! Save your money and play a local course that sprays for bugs.
WOW felt like a PRO
The best course in PA and I have played 90 in state. Every thing perfect go and play any real golfer will love it.
Top Shelf Course
A group of 16 friends attended Nemacolin Woodlands for a guy's weekend and couldn't be happier with our experience at the resort and the golf played. Mystic Rock is a challenging, but fair course that demands you bring your A-game. The facilities give you every chance to get your game tuned up before the first tee. I would recommend this course/resort for anyone ever in the Pittsburgh area and worth the trip to the resort. The staff takes as good care of the players as they do of the courses. A+ all around.
A Great Addition to a Pristine Resort
A group of 16 friends attended Nemacolin Woodlands for a guy's weekend and couldn't be happier with our experience at the resort and this course specifically. The course is "big" in every way imaginable; the vistas, the hazards, the greens, the challenges. You definitely need to bring your A-game here as nothing is given on any hole.
I would recommend this course/resort for anyone ever in the Pittsburgh area. The staff takes as good care of the players as they do of the course. A+ all around.
“Tale of Two Courses”
Found the front 9 to be completely different than back which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Fairways were very generous and easy to hit on front. Still wouldn’t call it easy as the elevation changes and uneven lies add some defense. Green complexes are large and undulating and slope off severely if you miss. A couple of times I thought I might need a winch to pull myself back to green. Clubhouse said they were rolling about 10 and that’s about what I would have figured. If they had been rolling really fast, some of the putts from above the hole might roll off.
Back nine was a little tighter with some seriously sloping fairways on a few holes. Although there are numerous fairway traps, I didn’t hit in any.
Favorite holes were #4-a downhill and then uphill par 5 with a split fairway. And #18- a fairly long par 4 with water down the right and traps down the left leaving a slight uphill second to a fairly narrow green.
Course has numerous sets of tees which can be played in combinations to get your preferred yardage. Overall, I really enjoyed my round although do feel it is slightly overpriced even for an upscale resort. Regular rate was $225 and twighlight was $160. Feel more like it’s a $150/$100 kind of place.
Definitely had to think more on the back and shape shots a little more. Would probably play again if in the area. Staff was friendly and helpful and pace was fine for me as a single. Finished in just over 4 hours as I was playing behind several foursomes. Beautiful views and fun course, but does sting the purse a bit for quality of course in my opinion.
Solid second-fiddle to Nemacolin's headliner
"Second fiddle" may seem like an insult to perfectionists and snobs, but many great musical works don't function without a killer countermelody. Shepherd's Rock is not quite up to the standard set by its 20-year older sibling, Mystic Rock, but its presence is nevertheless important to the overall success of Nemacolin's golf offerings, because it presents a strong second option where in the past, it was not a consequential course.
Shepherd's Rock, however, is a fun ride. While it's not as sophisticated as Mystic Rock, it does occupy the more dynamic (almost to a fault in a couple places) site at the resort. This creates a few shots you won't see most anywhere else, like the plunging tee shot on the par-5 fourth or the oddball tee ball at the 10th, where a creek emerges from a hillside and is completely surrounded by fairway. Figuring out how to handle situations like this is a big part of the fun of playing the course.
-
The elevated tee on the 4th at Shepherd's Rock stages one of the most fun shots at Nemacolin. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
-
The short par-4 10th at Shepherd's Rock doesn't quite work, but at the very least, it provides a memorable tee shot. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
Big-time golf at a big-time resort
Pete Dye's place in the golf firmament is well-cemented, and it's because of courses like Mystic Rock. It's maximalist but playable. It's thrilling but gettable, though on its own terms. It's at a relaxing resort, but if you take a one-swing vacation you're likely to pay dearly.
This is evident from the first tee. You can play safely out to the left and have a longer approach, or you can challenge the right side and risk going down into one of many deep, big bunkers, which are juxtaposed nicely with typical Dye pot bunkers, as well as profuse rock outcroppings that sometimes and sometimes obscure the best path to a given hole. For a course with so much blatant visual drama, there's a lot of subtlety, too, and that's what makes Mystic Rock stand out.
-
The par-3 7th at Mystic Rock glides downhill over a field of boulders. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
-
17 at Mystic Rock is a par three that Dye aficionados will be familiar with: water down one side, a pot bunker pinching the green on the other. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/09/2018
Course needs to rethinking
The front 9 is a great layout and very playable. The back 9 really isn't fun. Great shots end up running off the fairway and green. A couple of greens are difficult to get within 30 feet based on the pin position. I can't criticize the condition since its so new....definitely needs some time to mature.
I really feel they rushed to complete this course and get it open.
Nemacolin does have great amenities but I would prefer to play mystic rock 9 times out of 10.
Beauty!
The course is challenging. I look forward to playing it this year. Our group got to meet the Head GC for the course. He spent time with Baltusrol and is very driven. Can't wait to see it.
The views are some of the best I have ever experienced on a course. As this course matures, it will be unreal.
Pennsylvania Gem
I love this course. It is extremely challenging from the tips but there are holes out there that you can take advantage of. Every hole is one of a kind and it takes you up and around big boulders that have been strategically placed on the course. Plus, the course was in fantastic shape. The greens were quick and the fairway were cut beautifully.
Nemacolin Has It All
Courses are in great condition consistently throughout the year. Membership rates are such a strong value for the money. Off course amenities are unmatched from Five star lodging and a five star restaurant--only 18 such combinations in the country. Casino on site.
greens were extremely hard would not hold a shot
some holes on hills
front 9 ok back nine very bad
Overpriced , Overrated
Golf course was beat up, not mature and in lousy shape. Was way overbooked, slow play bigtime!!
Had to quit on # 10, 4 groups on the tee box, no ranger. was really mad!!!
Fairways are in bad shape, Greens are moderate condition.
This course needs 2-3 years to mature and round out. Was definitely not worth the money to play it. Will NEVER BE BACK to this over rated place!
This needs a back nine redesign
I'm a 3 handicap and I don't base my opinions on if I play good or bad. (FYI I played well) The front nine, good course and well designed. The back nine is terrible!!! So many slops that all the balls collect in the same area. And I got paired with a very nice guy that really got beat up by this bad design. And the conditions were also bad. Now , it did just rain so there was a lot of standing water. Bad drainage. AND it's not walkable!