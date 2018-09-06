Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Pennsylvania Golf Resorts

Nemacolin

1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, Pennsylvania 15437, US
(866) 344-6957
Location Map

About Nemacolin

Nemacolin is a 2,000-acre vacation playground full of surprises from a zoo to two Pete Dye golf courses. There are diverse lodging choices, such as the AAA Five-Diamond Falling Rock hotel. The dining scene is highlighted by the Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond Lautrec. Visitors can frolic in various activities like fly-fishing and off-road driving or relax in the Woodlands Spa. The Mystic Rock course hosted the PGA Tour's 84 Lumber Classic, while Shepherd's Rock was recently completely redesigned. An improved golf academy can help golfers figure out their swings.

Facts

Price Range$$$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2000
Year Opened1970
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Nemacolin

Reviews

4.8
33 Reviews (33)

Reviewer Photos

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
TheQuestFor500
Played On
Reviews 95
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
TheQuestFor500
Played On
Reviews 95
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
u000004391178
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Great course, but not at 5 hours

Played both courses during father-son getaway. Nice challenging layout; not too gimmicky. Rain previous day softened greens tho lengthened the course. Group in front of us were horrible as far as time management. They just did not care. Yes, it is a resort but they were too focused on ordering Fireball from cart girl (who seemed to always show up and slow the pace). Did not take long for a 1+ Hole gap to open up. At end of round, which was a few minutes short of 5 hours, the attendant was almost dismissive when I asked about whether they used Rangers (they do not), and said a 5 hour round is typical of a resort course. Wow. So disappointing after we got first tee time the day before on Shepherd’s Rick and finished just within 3 hours without rushing. Tough ending for a good trip.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pjulian34
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Amazing course

The setup and quality of this course is amazing. The staff was very friendly and professional, the course is fun and playable yet very challenging. I will be back again

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
Jjnon
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
ParPatrick
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Bugs Gallore!

The course itself is nice but battling millions of gnats made this less than enjoyable. No response from management when I contacted them. It appears they don't care! Save your money and play a local course that sprays for bugs.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
Jjnon
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

WOW felt like a PRO

The best course in PA and I have played 90 in state. Every thing perfect go and play any real golfer will love it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
u000005750575
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
FRank4025165
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Top Shelf Course

A group of 16 friends attended Nemacolin Woodlands for a guy's weekend and couldn't be happier with our experience at the resort and the golf played. Mystic Rock is a challenging, but fair course that demands you bring your A-game. The facilities give you every chance to get your game tuned up before the first tee. I would recommend this course/resort for anyone ever in the Pittsburgh area and worth the trip to the resort. The staff takes as good care of the players as they do of the courses. A+ all around.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
FRank4025165
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

A Great Addition to a Pristine Resort

A group of 16 friends attended Nemacolin Woodlands for a guy's weekend and couldn't be happier with our experience at the resort and this course specifically. The course is "big" in every way imaginable; the vistas, the hazards, the greens, the challenges. You definitely need to bring your A-game here as nothing is given on any hole.

I would recommend this course/resort for anyone ever in the Pittsburgh area. The staff takes as good care of the players as they do of the course. A+ all around.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kindcheetah
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

“Tale of Two Courses”

Found the front 9 to be completely different than back which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Fairways were very generous and easy to hit on front. Still wouldn’t call it easy as the elevation changes and uneven lies add some defense. Green complexes are large and undulating and slope off severely if you miss. A couple of times I thought I might need a winch to pull myself back to green. Clubhouse said they were rolling about 10 and that’s about what I would have figured. If they had been rolling really fast, some of the putts from above the hole might roll off.

Back nine was a little tighter with some seriously sloping fairways on a few holes. Although there are numerous fairway traps, I didn’t hit in any.

Favorite holes were #4-a downhill and then uphill par 5 with a split fairway. And #18- a fairly long par 4 with water down the right and traps down the left leaving a slight uphill second to a fairly narrow green.

Course has numerous sets of tees which can be played in combinations to get your preferred yardage. Overall, I really enjoyed my round although do feel it is slightly overpriced even for an upscale resort. Regular rate was $225 and twighlight was $160. Feel more like it’s a $150/$100 kind of place.

Definitely had to think more on the back and shape shots a little more. Would probably play again if in the area. Staff was friendly and helpful and pace was fine for me as a single. Finished in just over 4 hours as I was playing behind several foursomes. Beautiful views and fun course, but does sting the purse a bit for quality of course in my opinion.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 290
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Solid second-fiddle to Nemacolin's headliner

"Second fiddle" may seem like an insult to perfectionists and snobs, but many great musical works don't function without a killer countermelody. Shepherd's Rock is not quite up to the standard set by its 20-year older sibling, Mystic Rock, but its presence is nevertheless important to the overall success of Nemacolin's golf offerings, because it presents a strong second option where in the past, it was not a consequential course.

Shepherd's Rock, however, is a fun ride. While it's not as sophisticated as Mystic Rock, it does occupy the more dynamic (almost to a fault in a couple places) site at the resort. This creates a few shots you won't see most anywhere else, like the plunging tee shot on the par-5 fourth or the oddball tee ball at the 10th, where a creek emerges from a hillside and is completely surrounded by fairway. Figuring out how to handle situations like this is a big part of the fun of playing the course.

Conditions Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 290
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Walked

Big-time golf at a big-time resort

Pete Dye's place in the golf firmament is well-cemented, and it's because of courses like Mystic Rock. It's maximalist but playable. It's thrilling but gettable, though on its own terms. It's at a relaxing resort, but if you take a one-swing vacation you're likely to pay dearly.

This is evident from the first tee. You can play safely out to the left and have a longer approach, or you can challenge the right side and risk going down into one of many deep, big bunkers, which are juxtaposed nicely with typical Dye pot bunkers, as well as profuse rock outcroppings that sometimes and sometimes obscure the best path to a given hole. For a course with so much blatant visual drama, there's a lot of subtlety, too, and that's what makes Mystic Rock stand out.

Conditions Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
snewmanMD
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Course needs to rethinking

The front 9 is a great layout and very playable. The back 9 really isn't fun. Great shots end up running off the fairway and green. A couple of greens are difficult to get within 30 feet based on the pin position. I can't criticize the condition since its so new....definitely needs some time to mature.

I really feel they rushed to complete this course and get it open.

Nemacolin does have great amenities but I would prefer to play mystic rock 9 times out of 10.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Rumbunter
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beauty!

The course is challenging. I look forward to playing it this year. Our group got to meet the Head GC for the course. He spent time with Baltusrol and is very driven. Can't wait to see it.
The views are some of the best I have ever experienced on a course. As this course matures, it will be unreal.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
MastersChamp2
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Pennsylvania Gem

I love this course. It is extremely challenging from the tips but there are holes out there that you can take advantage of. Every hole is one of a kind and it takes you up and around big boulders that have been strategically placed on the course. Plus, the course was in fantastic shape. The greens were quick and the fairway were cut beautifully.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Default User Avatar
Rumbunter
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nemacolin Has It All

Courses are in great condition consistently throughout the year. Membership rates are such a strong value for the money. Off course amenities are unmatched from Five star lodging and a five star restaurant--only 18 such combinations in the country. Casino on site.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000001514939
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

greens were extremely hard would not hold a shot
some holes on hills
front 9 ok back nine very bad

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Tourplayr45
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Overpriced , Overrated

Golf course was beat up, not mature and in lousy shape. Was way overbooked, slow play bigtime!!

Had to quit on # 10, 4 groups on the tee box, no ranger. was really mad!!!

Fairways are in bad shape, Greens are moderate condition.

This course needs 2-3 years to mature and round out. Was definitely not worth the money to play it. Will NEVER BE BACK to this over rated place!

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000008081811
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing

This needs a back nine redesign

I'm a 3 handicap and I don't base my opinions on if I play good or bad. (FYI I played well) The front nine, good course and well designed. The back nine is terrible!!! So many slops that all the balls collect in the same area. And I got paired with a very nice guy that really got beat up by this bad design. And the conditions were also bad. Now , it did just rain so there was a lot of standing water. Bad drainage. AND it's not walkable!

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
