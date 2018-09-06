Found the front 9 to be completely different than back which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Fairways were very generous and easy to hit on front. Still wouldn’t call it easy as the elevation changes and uneven lies add some defense. Green complexes are large and undulating and slope off severely if you miss. A couple of times I thought I might need a winch to pull myself back to green. Clubhouse said they were rolling about 10 and that’s about what I would have figured. If they had been rolling really fast, some of the putts from above the hole might roll off.

Back nine was a little tighter with some seriously sloping fairways on a few holes. Although there are numerous fairway traps, I didn’t hit in any.

Favorite holes were #4-a downhill and then uphill par 5 with a split fairway. And #18- a fairly long par 4 with water down the right and traps down the left leaving a slight uphill second to a fairly narrow green.

Course has numerous sets of tees which can be played in combinations to get your preferred yardage. Overall, I really enjoyed my round although do feel it is slightly overpriced even for an upscale resort. Regular rate was $225 and twighlight was $160. Feel more like it’s a $150/$100 kind of place.

Definitely had to think more on the back and shape shots a little more. Would probably play again if in the area. Staff was friendly and helpful and pace was fine for me as a single. Finished in just over 4 hours as I was playing behind several foursomes. Beautiful views and fun course, but does sting the purse a bit for quality of course in my opinion.