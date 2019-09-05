Barefoot Resort & Golf

The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort was a late addition to my recent Myrtle Beach trip. I'd only played one Pete Dye design previously, so I took the opportunity to add another Pete Dye course to my resume.

While Pete Dye is famous for torturing tour pros at TPC Sawgrass and The Ocean Course (among others), The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort is a kinder and gentler Dye layout. Don't get me wrong, there is still quite a bit of Dye deception, but he gives the golfer a little more room for error on most holes.

The condition of the course is really good, with firm, fast fairways and true greens. The greens were a bit on the slower side the day we played. All of the bunkers are played as waste areas, allowing the player to ground their club and take practice swings.

For a resort course with 8 minute tee times, the pace of play was terrific. We played in under 4 and a half hours, which was unexpected.

I would definitely play this course again on a return trip to Myrtle Beach and I highly recommend that all golfers considering playing the Dye Club at Barefoot resort.

My favorite hole on the course is the 16th, which is a medium length par 5 surrounded by waste bunkers and mounding. On the day I played the pin was up front and two good shots got me on the fringe of the green, where I made eagle. So it has to be my favorite hole.