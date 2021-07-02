Chapel Creek Plantation Villas
About Chapel Creek Plantation VillasThe Chapel Creek Plantation is home to 12 villas located on the first fairway of the Santee National Golf Club. Each villa is decorated with a Southern architectural theme that includes two bedrooms (4 total beds), two baths, laundry and a kitchen. Its golf packages with golfsantee.com can be customized to include breakfast at Clark's Restaurant or the Quality Inn & Suites. Santee National dates to 1989 and challenges players with rolling hills, mossy oaks, 40 bunkers and five water hazards. It is one of several courses available in area golf packages.
Greens punched day before play; nobody told me until I arrived at course.
Greens were punched the day before I played; nobody told me until I arrived at course. I view this as a failure by Golf Now, rather than the course. The course was in great shape otherwise, considering the relatively low cost. Sort of a minimalist layout, but fair and challenging. I don’t consider it a destination course, but I would return if in the area.
Fun course in great shape
The course is in great shape. The greens roll nicely. Not lightning fast, but on the speedier side, and very true. Not a ton of slope, but they keep you on your toes. The layout is fun. The front nine is pretty straightforward, while the back forces you to think a little more and position your golf ball if you want to score well. Worth the drive to Santee.
OK course
Course was OK but was hoping it would be better after reading reviews.
Love it!
Great course. Very forgiving with challenging areas. Front 9 and back 9 play like two different courses. Loved the course
Santee
Arrive at course half early and check in was great. We loaded our clubs and teed of a bit early. Course moved along at a good speed. There were 5 holes cart path only due to the heavy rain the night before. I though the whole course would be cart path only but it drains well . Good faiways and excellent greens
This was my first time playing this course it was a very nice course and we had a lot of fun!!! I would recommend this course for sure....
Excellent Course, Challenging greens
Here after a year. Still a great course to play and enjoy a visit to Charleston. Best course with great pace of play, people friendly and people get together to play, pro conditions.
Just like home
Nice course. Very similiar to the one we play back home. Bermuda grass but without the hills and valleys. Greens rolled nicely. Wife actually scored her best round here. We'll be back.
Afternoon Round
The course was in excellent shape,with some rolling terrain,Got around in 3.5 hours,even though it was our first time there.Very enjoyable
Road trip stop off.
This was the perfect stop off round between upstate and the low country. First time playing in the Santee area. We will stop there again. Great value for the money, nice quick and fun round.
Retired of 38 years
Club house items were over priced. Understandable as it is a course that gets a lot of out of towners coming down to visit. Course was in good shape, greens were in good shape. Enjoyed the round and would come back.
Always great course to play.
This course is always in great shape and price of playing is reasonable. Even when it rains this course holds up better then most in the area. Hardly ever have a slow group
Great golf
Little wet because of recent rain, but very nice
