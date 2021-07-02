Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / South Carolina Golf Resorts

Chapel Creek Plantation Villas

Santee National Golf Club presents one of the area's best challenges but is still player friendy.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
155 Myrtlewood Drive, Santee, South Carolina 29142, US
(803) 854-2252
Visit Website
Location Map

About Chapel Creek Plantation Villas

The Chapel Creek Plantation is home to 12 villas located on the first fairway of the Santee National Golf Club. Each villa is decorated with a Southern architectural theme that includes two bedrooms (4 total beds), two baths, laundry and a kitchen. Its golf packages with golfsantee.com can be customized to include breakfast at Clark's Restaurant or the Quality Inn & Suites. Santee National dates to 1989 and challenges players with rolling hills, mossy oaks, 40 bunkers and five water hazards. It is one of several courses available in area golf packages.

Facts

Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★★
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Practice FacilityYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Chapel Creek Plantation Villas

Images from Chapel Creek Plantation Villas

Santee National GC
A view from Santee National Golf Club

Reviews

4.5
314 Reviews (314)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u900239897
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Jfitterjr
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Greens punched day before play; nobody told me until I arrived at course.

Greens were punched the day before I played; nobody told me until I arrived at course. I view this as a failure by Golf Now, rather than the course. The course was in great shape otherwise, considering the relatively low cost. Sort of a minimalist layout, but fair and challenging. I don’t consider it a destination course, but I would return if in the area.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/01/2021

Hello, Jfitterjr and thank you for taking the time to review and leave us your feedback. We would like to apologize for any inconvenience you experienced when booking your tee time. Our goal is to provide our golfers with all relevant information when booking their round online. We apologize if we missed the mark. Please feel free to reach out to our staff in the pro shop for further resolution in this matter. We hope to hear from you soon, and thank you for choosing Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
curriemj
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun course in great shape

The course is in great shape. The greens roll nicely. Not lightning fast, but on the speedier side, and very true. Not a ton of slope, but they keep you on your toes. The layout is fun. The front nine is pretty straightforward, while the back forces you to think a little more and position your golf ball if you want to score well. Worth the drive to Santee.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/28/2021

Thanks for the amazing review and for choosing Santee National Golf Club. We hope to see you again soon!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pthullen109
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

OK course

Course was OK but was hoping it would be better after reading reviews.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/22/2021

Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314160962070
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Love it!

Great course. Very forgiving with challenging areas. Front 9 and back 9 play like two different courses. Loved the course

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/11/2021

Your feedback is important to us! Thank you for sharing your 5-star experience. We look forward to seeing you again at the course soon! Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club.

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
timothyduntz
Played On
Reviews 40
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/01/2021

Thank you for the 5 stars! We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another great experience, and thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club.

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
2260smrr
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Santee

Arrive at course half early and check in was great. We loaded our clubs and teed of a bit early. Course moved along at a good speed. There were 5 holes cart path only due to the heavy rain the night before. I though the whole course would be cart path only but it drains well . Good faiways and excellent greens

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/07/2021

Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Santee National Golf Club. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u009793274
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

This was my first time playing this course it was a very nice course and we had a lot of fun!!! I would recommend this course for sure....

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/11/2021

Thanks so much for the great review. We look forward to welcoming you back to our course soon. Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Amestdian
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent Course, Challenging greens

Here after a year. Still a great course to play and enjoy a visit to Charleston. Best course with great pace of play, people friendly and people get together to play, pro conditions.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/15/2021

Thank you for taking the time to review us, Amestdian. Your feedback is valuable, and we look forward to delivering you excellent service again soon. Santee National Golf Club thanks you!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
robtracy57
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Just like home

Nice course. Very similiar to the one we play back home. Bermuda grass but without the hills and valleys. Greens rolled nicely. Wife actually scored her best round here. We'll be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/02/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, Rob! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
loiswharram
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/02/2021

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
z5CQWpHt0SkDP8qVrhxX
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Afternoon Round

The course was in excellent shape,with some rolling terrain,Got around in 3.5 hours,even though it was our first time there.Very enjoyable

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/02/2021

Your feedback is important to us. Thank you for sharing your 5-star experience. We look forward to seeing you again at the course soon! Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club.

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005688580
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Hi, Thank you so much for the great review! We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club.

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Gotgolfmd
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Road trip stop off.

This was the perfect stop off round between upstate and the low country. First time playing in the Santee area. We will stop there again. Great value for the money, nice quick and fun round.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Good Morning!! We appreciate you leaving a review and rating us. We will inform the entire team, so they know their hard work is paying off. We look forward to having you back at Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dirt4me
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Chris1046799
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating Chris! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006724097
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Retired of 38 years

Club house items were over priced. Understandable as it is a course that gets a lot of out of towners coming down to visit. Course was in good shape, greens were in good shape. Enjoyed the round and would come back.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Good Morning! We appreciate you leaving a review and rating us. We will inform the entire team, so they know their hard work is paying off. We look forward to having you back at Santee National Golf Club!

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006724097
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Hello! Thank you for visiting us at Santee National Golf Club. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u266276785
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Always great course to play.

This course is always in great shape and price of playing is reasonable. Even when it rains this course holds up better then most in the area. Hardly ever have a slow group

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/17/2021

Thank you for your kind words! The team has worked very hard to get where we are, and we appreciate golfers like you taking notice. We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another 5-star experience. Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club

Santee National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
joe1963martin
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great golf

Little wet because of recent rain, but very nice

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 02/10/2021

Your feedback is important to us, Joe. Thank you for sharing your 5-star experience. We look forward to seeing you again at the course soon! Thanks for choosing Santee National Golf Club.

1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me