Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / South Carolina Golf Resorts

Clemson University Conference Center & Inn

The Walker Course at Clemson University is known for its Tiger Paw par-3 17th.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
240 Madren Center Drive, Clemson, South Carolina 29634, US
(864) 654-9020
Visit Website
Location Map

About Clemson University Conference Center & Inn

Located on campus, Clemson University's Conference Center and Inn offers rooms and suites with views of the South Carolina Botanical Gardens, campus landmarks and a private dock as well as walking trails that line the property. Guests may also enjoy an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant and, of course, a conference center with a grand ballroom, executive boardroom and an outdoor pavilion overlooking the lake and golf course. The Walker Course at Clemson University is within the center of campus, boasting one of the best courses to play in South Carolina.
Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech - views
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 College Golf Courses
These college and university courses tempt students and staff to skip the library and go play golf.
1 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Tidewater Golf Club - hole 4
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in South Carolina
These are South Carolina's 25 best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Walker golf course at Clemson - hole 9
Articles
From Old 96 to the coast, South Carolina golf can boast
There's a lot more to the South Carolina golf scene than just the coast. The Palmetto State features hills and rivers and streams and a whole lot of history. And green fees, by and large, are very reasonable. From the mountainous escape of Spartanburg in the Pendleton District to the beaches of the Lowcountry and the golf in the shadows of the Masters tournament, this state provides everything a traveling golfer desires. Mike Bailey offers an itinerary for your South Carolina golf tour.
6 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Rawls golf course - Texas Tech
Articles
My eight favorite university golf courses
GolfAdvisor heads to campus to look at Mike Bailey's eight favorite collegiate golf courses in the U.S.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1995
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Clemson University Conference Center & Inn

Reviews

4.6
329 Reviews (329)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
scott3865772
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Phenomenal

Really great experience! 18 was a temporary green due to construction of new visitors center

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
JForrestgolf
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great golf course

Excellent condition, firm fast greens

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
Johnmark8703294
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
macdaddio
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Go Tigers.

Course was in great shape with the exception of 18 which is under construction. 17 is one of the best par 3’s in the U.S. A must play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
Timothy5747964
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great track

This is my favorite course in SC. Played very tough with the wind. Be realistic and pick the correct tees. It will make this course so fun.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
u2285086
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
gCm1Feopqeju3oCGZpWY
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Zoysia greens?

On more than one hole the puts break 3+ inches uphill from 10 feet. Short puts hit only just past the hole will break inconsistently from one put to the next. Not to mention the crunch under your feet in the afternoon I guess from the bristles?

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
u795620023
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

1st time!

Great course! Busy but went pretty smooth; 4 hours for 18 teeing off at 2:30 pm.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
BFF
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
u6639426
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
Leeta4539
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
u019991833
Played On
Reviews 11
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
Peteunderpar
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great afternoon of golf!

Course was wet, but very playable. Staff was great and the greens were really nice.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
datdulcied
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
R7DScn19CWU6xgNozu7F
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Greens are terrible. Course is always wet. Slow play

This could be a great course BUT the greens are terrible. No self respecting golf course should ever use Diamond Zoysia grass for a green. Inconsistent breaks on the same line when putting. HORRIBLE GREENS! If you’re a member anywhere and the management proposes Diamond Zoysia for the greens, FIRE THEM IMMEDIATELY!

Also, when constructed the grading company didn’t understand the basic concepts of drainage. This place is always wet, even in a drought.

Slow play. God forbid you get behind slow players. The staff won’t speed them up and the players won’t allow you through.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
R7DScn19CWU6xgNozu7F
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Terrible greens. Wet. Slow play

Unreceptive greens that don’t putt consistently.
Zoysia should never be used for a greens complex.
Always wet even in a drought.
Slow play. Slow play. Slow play.
Neither the men’s nor the women’s golf team will play or practice here. This is not their home course! Why, you ask, see above.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
u816471480
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great day. Wet course.

Walker is a solid course. We played the day after heavy rain and it was pretty soggy. It’s. Great course however at the Golf Now price. Full rate is pricey for the area.

Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
sjbc2024
Played On
Reviews 42
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
Poppabear1969
Played On
Reviews 24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The Day Was Cool But We Had A Wonderful Day on The Walker Course

Great staff, very friendly. Starter was friendly and efficient. The course was wet from all the rainfall but playable. Greens were in great shape and very quick-quick-quick.

Our foursome is ready to go back again soon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Default User Avatar
u314159560903
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Amazing

Top 5 favorite places I have ever golfed, and by far not the most expensive. The views are incredible. The layout is extremely challenging from the tips, but still a good challenge from the whites. Greens are pure

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me