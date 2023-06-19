Clemson University Conference Center & Inn

There's a lot more to the South Carolina golf scene than just the coast. The Palmetto State features hills and rivers and streams and a whole lot of history. And green fees, by and large, are very reasonable. From the mountainous escape of Spartanburg in the Pendleton District to the beaches of the Lowcountry and the golf in the shadows of the Masters tournament, this state provides everything a traveling golfer desires. Mike Bailey offers an itinerary for your South Carolina golf tour.

6 Min Read