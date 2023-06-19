Clemson University Conference Center & Inn
About Clemson University Conference Center & InnLocated on campus, Clemson University's Conference Center and Inn offers rooms and suites with views of the South Carolina Botanical Gardens, campus landmarks and a private dock as well as walking trails that line the property. Guests may also enjoy an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant and, of course, a conference center with a grand ballroom, executive boardroom and an outdoor pavilion overlooking the lake and golf course. The Walker Course at Clemson University is within the center of campus, boasting one of the best courses to play in South Carolina.
Golf courses at Clemson University Conference Center & Inn
Images from Clemson University Conference Center & Inn
Signature hole #17 - the green/ bunkers look like Clemsons Tiger Paw. Photo submitted by Ewaloo78 on 03/14/2018
Par-3 17th hole along Lake Hartwell. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/31/2016
Phenomenal
Really great experience! 18 was a temporary green due to construction of new visitors center
Great golf course
Excellent condition, firm fast greens
Go Tigers.
Course was in great shape with the exception of 18 which is under construction. 17 is one of the best par 3’s in the U.S. A must play.
Great track
This is my favorite course in SC. Played very tough with the wind. Be realistic and pick the correct tees. It will make this course so fun.
Zoysia greens?
On more than one hole the puts break 3+ inches uphill from 10 feet. Short puts hit only just past the hole will break inconsistently from one put to the next. Not to mention the crunch under your feet in the afternoon I guess from the bristles?
1st time!
Great course! Busy but went pretty smooth; 4 hours for 18 teeing off at 2:30 pm.
Great afternoon of golf!
Course was wet, but very playable. Staff was great and the greens were really nice.
Greens are terrible. Course is always wet. Slow play
This could be a great course BUT the greens are terrible. No self respecting golf course should ever use Diamond Zoysia grass for a green. Inconsistent breaks on the same line when putting. HORRIBLE GREENS! If you’re a member anywhere and the management proposes Diamond Zoysia for the greens, FIRE THEM IMMEDIATELY!
Also, when constructed the grading company didn’t understand the basic concepts of drainage. This place is always wet, even in a drought.
Slow play. God forbid you get behind slow players. The staff won’t speed them up and the players won’t allow you through.
Terrible greens. Wet. Slow play
Unreceptive greens that don’t putt consistently.
Zoysia should never be used for a greens complex.
Always wet even in a drought.
Slow play. Slow play. Slow play.
Neither the men’s nor the women’s golf team will play or practice here. This is not their home course! Why, you ask, see above.
Great day. Wet course.
Walker is a solid course. We played the day after heavy rain and it was pretty soggy. It’s. Great course however at the Golf Now price. Full rate is pricey for the area.
The Day Was Cool But We Had A Wonderful Day on The Walker Course
Great staff, very friendly. Starter was friendly and efficient. The course was wet from all the rainfall but playable. Greens were in great shape and very quick-quick-quick.
Our foursome is ready to go back again soon.
Amazing
Top 5 favorite places I have ever golfed, and by far not the most expensive. The views are incredible. The layout is extremely challenging from the tips, but still a good challenge from the whites. Greens are pure