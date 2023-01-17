Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 College Golf Courses

These college and university courses tempt students and staff to skip the library and go play golf.
The clubhouse porch overlooks the New River and the Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech.

Golfers' Choice brings golfers higher education of a different kind.

Our ratings and reviews have identified the best collegiate- and university-affiliated public golf courses in America. To determine the collegiate list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received at least two reviews in 2022 to qualify.

  1. Ackerman-Allen at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex

    West Lafayette, Ind.

  2. Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame

    Notre Dame, Ind.

  3. Bucknell Golf Club

    Lewisburg, Penn.

  4. University Ridge Golf Course

    Verona, Wisc.

  5. The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University

    Clemson, S.C.

  6. Cobblestone Park Golf Club

    Blythewood, S.C.

  7. Seven Oaks Golf Club

    Hamilton, N.Y.

  8. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech

    Radford, Va.

  9. Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University

    Raleigh, N.C.

    A sunset view from Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University.

  10. University of Georgia Golf Course

    Athens, Ga.

  11. The West at Forest Akers Golf Course

    East Lansing, Mich.

  12. Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course

    Murray, Ky.

  13. Eagle Crest

    Ypsilanti, Mich.

    Eagle Crest Golf Club and Resort is the home of Eastern Michigan University golf teams.

  14. Meadows Golf Club at GVSU

    Allendale, Mich.

  15. Keith Hills Country Club

    Buies Creek, N.C.

  16. The Rawls Golf Course

    Lubbock, Texas

  17. Sewailo Golf Club

    Tucson, Ariz.

  18. Zollner Golf Course

    Angola, Ind.

  19. New Mexico State University Golf Course

    Las Cruces, N.M.

  20. Peddie Golf Club

    Hightstown, N.J.

  21. UNC Finley Golf Course

    Chapel Hill, N.C.

  22. The Golf Club at Texas A&M

    College Station, Texas

  23. Biltmore Golf Course

    Coral Gables, Fla.

  24. Indiana University - Pfau Golf Course

    Bloomington, Ind.

    View of a bunkered green at Pfau Golf Course at Indiana University.

  25. Rutgers University Golf Course

    Piscataway, N.J.

Golfers' Choice 2023
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
