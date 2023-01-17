Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 College Golf Courses

Golfers' Choice brings golfers higher education of a different kind.
Our ratings and reviews have identified the best collegiate- and university-affiliated public golf courses in America. To determine the collegiate list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received at least two reviews in 2022 to qualify.
-
West Lafayette, Ind.
-
Notre Dame, Ind.
-
Lewisburg, Penn.
-
Verona, Wisc.
-
Clemson, S.C.
-
Blythewood, S.C.
-
Hamilton, N.Y.
-
Radford, Va.
-
-
Athens, Ga.
-
East Lansing, Mich.
-
Murray, Ky.
-
Ypsilanti, Mich.
-
Allendale, Mich.
-
Buies Creek, N.C.
-
Lubbock, Texas
-
Tucson, Ariz.
-
Angola, Ind.
-
Las Cruces, N.M.
-
Hightstown, N.J.
-
Chapel Hill, N.C.
-
College Station, Texas
-
Coral Gables, Fla.
-
Bloomington, Ind.
-
Piscataway, N.J.