If you’re looking for a golf experience with amazing amenities, look no further, this is the place. This course is a beautiful layout that is in excellent conditions.

I researched the course after receiving recommendations from Mr. Short Game and The Traveling Golfer. I’m glad I acted on their recommendations.

My visit started with a pleasant greeting from Shane. Shane was happy to help us get out early because of Tropical Storm Ophelia that was approaching off the coast.

When we finished our round we were excited to buy souvenirs in the pro shop. The pro shop has a great assortment of products that represent the Grande Dunes. We were greeted by Caleb from the staff and he was top notch with his assistance. Not only was Caleb extremely helpful with helping us find souvenirs, but he also helped assist us on places to eat in the area.

Summary of my experience, one of the best experiences I have ever had. Yes, it hurt my wallet, but now I have an experience that I will never forget.