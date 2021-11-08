Grande Dunes
About Grande DunesGrande Dunes is one of Myrtle Beach's premiere developments, combining the semi-private Members Club, accessible Resort Club and a large real estate development. Two hotels - the Marina Inn and the Grande Dunes Marriott - provide upscale accommodations for discerning visiting groups and families.
Golf courses at Grande Dunes
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Grande Dunes Resort Club, hole 4 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/24/2023
Grande Dunes Resort Club, hole 8 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/24/2023
Grande Dunes Resort Club, hole 14 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/24/2023
Grande Dunes Resort Club, hole 18 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/24/2023
Photo submitted by dahlryan on 08/11/2021
Photo submitted by dahlryan on 08/11/2021
Grande Dunes Members Club, hole 8 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/23/2020
Grande Dunes Members Club, hole 17 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/23/2020
The par-3 14th at Grande Dunes, pictured in March 2013, plays along the Intracoastal Waterway. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/07/2018
Trickery
This course had it all. Greens were rock hard but still had no roll. The fairways were wet and sloppy leaving you not a chance for a good second shot. When you did approach the green you had to walk a country mile from the cart path to the green. The cart alarm wouldn't let you get 100 yards in. The staff never gave us any information on the course, layout, restrooms (which needed some cleaning), food/beverage, etc. The pro shop had a lot to offer but the pricing was a tad high. We picked out a top to buy, and was then told, "it looks like it is $49.99, but it is $149.99". Thought that was odd and proceeded not to spend any more money at a facility that wasn't accommodating at all.
Quite the experience
If you’re looking for a golf experience with amazing amenities, look no further, this is the place. This course is a beautiful layout that is in excellent conditions.
I researched the course after receiving recommendations from Mr. Short Game and The Traveling Golfer. I’m glad I acted on their recommendations.
My visit started with a pleasant greeting from Shane. Shane was happy to help us get out early because of Tropical Storm Ophelia that was approaching off the coast.
When we finished our round we were excited to buy souvenirs in the pro shop. The pro shop has a great assortment of products that represent the Grande Dunes. We were greeted by Caleb from the staff and he was top notch with his assistance. Not only was Caleb extremely helpful with helping us find souvenirs, but he also helped assist us on places to eat in the area.
Summary of my experience, one of the best experiences I have ever had. Yes, it hurt my wallet, but now I have an experience that I will never forget.
Awesome
Everyone employee was very nice and helpful! The best course I’ve played at MB! Keep up the great job!
One of the best in Myrtle Beach
Friendly staff. The moved up my tee time to get me (single) ahead of a few foursomes. Elevation changes and runs along Intercoastal. Beautiful layout. Great condition. My wife enjoyed the watching beautiful large homes that are along the fairways.
Exceptional
Great course layout and condition, super friendly staff, all around outstanding!
Great place to paly!
This golf course is beautiful, the staff was great, the price totally fair. Highly recommended.
Great course
Had a fantastic time playing, actually coming back in several months to come play again! Highly recommend
Slowest PACE of PLAY
Take your pillow with you as the pace of play is the worst. The staff doesn’t care to do anything about the pace. Their response when I requested one of the useless starters/rangers to help was “we are about booking as many rounds as possible, daily”.
Good course but not what I've heard
Nothing bad about course. Staff super friendly. Greens were just ok. Course played a lot easier than I expected. Just for the money I was expecting more.
Great Sunday morning
Grande Dunes did not disappoint. Everyone was friendly, and I felt as they wanted me there. The fairways are pretty forgiving off the tee. Trouble starts on the approach shots. The bunkers were in great shape. At times it was hard to concentrate, beautiful views everywhere. As a 15 handicap, my only advice would be to play the appropriate tees, the course plays long and the wind blows pretty hard. Great round!
Worth the money
Beautiful course that is challenging on every hole. From distance, shot decisions, pin placements with no flat surfaces in sight on a green, the average golfer will be in for a surprise. For some pleasant, others not so much. The course rewards well placed shots with great opportunities into the green at and at the hole to score, but the opposite can be the said as well. Had aerated 2 weeks prior but had already return to a playable condition. Will be back to play the course in ripe conditions and maybe not when the rain traps us for an hour under cover 11 holes in.