Grande Dunes

8121 Amalfi Place, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29572, US
(843) 913-1333
About Grande Dunes

Grande Dunes is one of Myrtle Beach's premiere developments, combining the semi-private Members Club, accessible Resort Club and a large real estate development. Two hotels - the Marina Inn and the Grande Dunes Marriott - provide upscale accommodations for discerning visiting groups and families.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2500
Year Opened2001
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Fine, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Grande Dunes Resort Course in Myrtle Beach: Big, bold Intracoastal Waterway golf
There are a lot of golf courses in Myrtle Beach that boast Intracoastal Waterway scenery. But none do it better than Grande Dunes Resort Course. The course is one of Myrtle Beach's top upscale plays with a slew of Waterway holes that will remain burned in your memory for quite some time, Brandon Tucker writes.
3 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Myrtle Beach's most exclusive stay-and-play: Grande Dunes' Members Club and the Marina Inn
Even golfers who come to Myrtle Beach each year may have never heard of the exclusive Members Club at Grande Dunes resort - or have, but assume there's no public play. True, it's a private golf club, but guests of the resort's Marina Inn are welcome to play throughout their stay.
3 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker

Golf courses at Grande Dunes

99 Reviews

Reviewer Photos

Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
athomecindy
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Trickery

This course had it all. Greens were rock hard but still had no roll. The fairways were wet and sloppy leaving you not a chance for a good second shot. When you did approach the green you had to walk a country mile from the cart path to the green. The cart alarm wouldn't let you get 100 yards in. The staff never gave us any information on the course, layout, restrooms (which needed some cleaning), food/beverage, etc. The pro shop had a lot to offer but the pricing was a tad high. We picked out a top to buy, and was then told, "it looks like it is $49.99, but it is $149.99". Thought that was odd and proceeded not to spend any more money at a facility that wasn't accommodating at all.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
erichirons
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Quite the experience

If you’re looking for a golf experience with amazing amenities, look no further, this is the place. This course is a beautiful layout that is in excellent conditions.

I researched the course after receiving recommendations from Mr. Short Game and The Traveling Golfer. I’m glad I acted on their recommendations.

My visit started with a pleasant greeting from Shane. Shane was happy to help us get out early because of Tropical Storm Ophelia that was approaching off the coast.

When we finished our round we were excited to buy souvenirs in the pro shop. The pro shop has a great assortment of products that represent the Grande Dunes. We were greeted by Caleb from the staff and he was top notch with his assistance. Not only was Caleb extremely helpful with helping us find souvenirs, but he also helped assist us on places to eat in the area.

Summary of my experience, one of the best experiences I have ever had. Yes, it hurt my wallet, but now I have an experience that I will never forget.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
jdmeggi
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
simko
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
Malcohm2328334
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
Malcohm2328334
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome

Everyone employee was very nice and helpful! The best course I’ve played at MB! Keep up the great job!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
phinsfan
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

One of the best in Myrtle Beach

Friendly staff. The moved up my tee time to get me (single) ahead of a few foursomes. Elevation changes and runs along Intercoastal. Beautiful layout. Great condition. My wife enjoyed the watching beautiful large homes that are along the fairways.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
yenmaster
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Exceptional

Great course layout and condition, super friendly staff, all around outstanding!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
mikezeeb1955
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
jdavegiles
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
eollano68
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great place to paly!

This golf course is beautiful, the staff was great, the price totally fair. Highly recommended.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
u314164313214
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Had a fantastic time playing, actually coming back in several months to come play again! Highly recommend

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
u2040181436
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
TyWebb330
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
TyWebb330
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Previously Played

Slowest PACE of PLAY

Take your pillow with you as the pace of play is the worst. The staff doesn’t care to do anything about the pace. Their response when I requested one of the useless starters/rangers to help was “we are about booking as many rounds as possible, daily”.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
Pedrocosta
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
eddiea24
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
u314159499960
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good course but not what I've heard

Nothing bad about course. Staff super friendly. Greens were just ok. Course played a lot easier than I expected. Just for the money I was expecting more.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
Jrcribbs
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Sunday morning

Grande Dunes did not disappoint. Everyone was friendly, and I felt as they wanted me there. The fairways are pretty forgiving off the tee. Trouble starts on the approach shots. The bunkers were in great shape. At times it was hard to concentrate, beautiful views everywhere. As a 15 handicap, my only advice would be to play the appropriate tees, the course plays long and the wind blows pretty hard. Great round!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Default User Avatar
u752783746
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Worth the money

Beautiful course that is challenging on every hole. From distance, shot decisions, pin placements with no flat surfaces in sight on a green, the average golfer will be in for a surprise. For some pleasant, others not so much. The course rewards well placed shots with great opportunities into the green at and at the hole to score, but the opposite can be the said as well. Had aerated 2 weeks prior but had already return to a playable condition. Will be back to play the course in ripe conditions and maybe not when the rain traps us for an hour under cover 11 holes in.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
