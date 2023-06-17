Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Simply put, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is the best course I have ever played. It is also the most beautiful and most difficult track I’ve been on. The views along the Atlantic Ocean are amazing and need to be seen by all golfers at least once in their life. A must-play and bucket-list course with incredible wildlife on the course.

We lucked out and played on a cool and not too windy day. The first few holes “ease” you into the round and are more of a parkland/marsh type course. As you turn back towards the clubhouse on hole six and are by the ocean, that is when the round really gets scenic and even more difficult. FYI, the distance from the ninth green to the 10th tee is far.

The back nine is where the course shines. Pictures and videos do not do it justice. The par 3s on 14 and 17 are brutal yet so beautiful. The tee box on 14 sits up high at the far end of the course and is an amazing viewpoint. The green on 14 is like a volcano and seems impossible to hit, while the 17th green just looks like an island in the lake and is even more difficult to play. To close the round out, the 18th green has a great view of the back of the clubhouse.

In general, the fairways are wide but if you get off line, it gets hard to find your ball. I’d suggest bringing more golf balls than you think you might normally need, but you will likely find a bunch, too! The greens are big and were in perfect condition but a little slow.

As with many bucket list courses, The Ocean Course is really expensive to play but worth it. (I actually did not list the exact date we played because we were lucky and got a “special” rate through a Kiawah Island property owner.) If you can combo it with another of the resort’s courses, you can get a cheaper rate.

Can’t emphasize it enough, though… Every golfer needs to play The Ocean Course at least once in their life!