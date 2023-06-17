Kiawah Island Golf Resort
About Kiawah Island Golf ResortKiawah Island Golf Resort reigns as one of the premier golf destinations in America. It's got it all ... 10 miles of pristine beach, the 255-room, luxurious Sanctuary hotel, a spa, nearly 500 private villas and homes, the new Cottages at the Ocean Course, five championship courses, a tennis complex, multiple dining options and an inspiring recreation and nature program. The Ocean Course, host of the 1991 Ryder Cup and 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships, is the headliner by Pete Dye. Turtle Point by Jack Nicklaus and Cougar Point by Gary Player are among the other choices.
Photo submitted by sbny200 on 10/05/2023
Photo submitted by adaberne7 on 06/17/2023
Photo submitted by adaberne7 on 06/17/2023
Photo submitted by adaberne7 on 06/17/2023
Photo submitted by adaberne7 on 06/17/2023
Photo submitted by adaberne7 on 06/17/2023
Photo submitted by adaberne7 on 06/17/2023
15th Fairway, Ocean to the left
Photo submitted by David6158476 on 11/29/2022
Photo submitted by David6158476 on 11/29/2022
Photo submitted by David6158476 on 11/29/2022
Photo submitted by David6158476 on 11/29/2022
Oak Point, hole 2
Oak Point, hole 18
Turtle Point, hole 14
Turtle Point, hole 18
The Ocean Course, Hole 11
The Ocean Course, Hole 15
Osprey Point, hole 3
Osprey Point, hole 11
Photo submitted by PinnacleStaffer on 04/28/2021
Photo submitted by PinnacleStaffer on 04/28/2021
Photo submitted by PinnacleStaffer on 04/28/2021
Photo submitted by PinnacleStaffer on 04/28/2021
Photo submitted by PinnacleStaffer on 04/28/2021
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 12/27/2020
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 12/27/2020
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 12/27/2020
Photo submitted by realasudxgift on 12/27/2020
Clubhouse at Kiawah
Hole 2
Hole 5
Hole 17
Hole 10
From the fairway on hole 13
From the fairway on hole 18
Photo submitted by RexP on 03/10/2020
Photo submitted by b4SupHZcYdEXFEUDD2tf on 03/05/2020
Photo submitted by b4SupHZcYdEXFEUDD2tf on 03/05/2020
Photo submitted by b4SupHZcYdEXFEUDD2tf on 03/05/2020
Photo submitted by kirksheffield on 03/04/2020
Photo submitted by Td2000 on 03/04/2020
18 back towards clubhouse
17 over the pond
16 on the Ocean
15 from the back tee
10 tee
View from 1 tee
Photo submitted by E1905 on 01/04/2020
18 back to clubhouse
Clubhouse from the 18th
Photo submitted by u021995854 on 12/04/2019
Photo submitted by u021995854 on 12/04/2019
Photo submitted by u021995854 on 12/04/2019
Photo submitted by aCMeumOs9DQ2Sjf82fe3 on 11/20/2019
Photo submitted by bluemelonheads on 10/06/2019
16th tee
Photo submitted by Brian9641459 on 01/02/2019
Photo submitted by Brian9641459 on 01/02/2019
Photo submitted by Brian9641459 on 01/02/2019
16th Tee shot
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/06/2018
Photo submitted by blamertroy on 02/02/2017
Photo submitted by blamertroy on 02/02/2017
Photo submitted by blamertroy on 02/02/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/01/2017
18th green and clubhouse.
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/01/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/01/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/01/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/01/2017
Photo submitted by trace6590707 on 04/13/2016
Photo submitted by trace6590707 on 04/13/2016
Photo submitted by trace6590707 on 04/13/2016
Photo submitted by trace6590707 on 04/13/2016
Photo submitted by trace6590707 on 04/13/2016
Photo submitted by trace6590707 on 04/13/2016
Clubhouse from putting green
Photo submitted by Titleistpro7 on 07/15/2015
16th Hole Turtle Point
RODENT PROBLEM - NO RESPONSE FROM COURSE
The resort moved my clubs from one course to the next. We played the Ocean Course and then when we got to Turtle point - 2 people in my group HAD HOLES IN THEIR BAGS FROM RODENTS eating through the material.
The worst part is that the manager of Turtle point refuses to call me back after 5 phone calls to discuss the issue and offer some sort of remediation to address the issue that occurred at KIAWAH golf courses.
This is completely unacceptable for a resort of this caliber. Not to mention, discourteous and rude.
Beautiful
This is the only Kiawah course that actually isn’t on Kiawah Island ( it’s on Johns Island). That being being said, you get the world class Kiawah treatment. All employees I encountered were superb and went out of their way to make sure you had a great day out. Course conditions were lush and beautiful. Greens rolled well. Hole variety was probably a 7/10, which is the only set back. Definitely were some great holes, but was hoping for more than I got. Everything else was 10/10. Would love to play this course again, but I enjoyed Cougar Point more.
Underrated Kiawah course but too pricey
I actually now think Oak Point is underrated but still the lowest regarded of the Kiawah courses. It isn’t actually on the island, so that is partly why I think its reputation isn’t as glowing as the others. However, it being Kiawah, it is very pricey and should cost less than the other courses.
The conditions were excellent and the service was outstanding. Paul might have been the nicest starter I have ever come across! He was super friendly and helpful, and he gave us enough important info but didn’t drone on too long.
The course was lush with wide fairways. Greens were excellent, rolled true and most had very few ball marks. They are large but have major contouring, and you need to hit the right spots or you will have some long putts. The front nine is more interesting than the back side but 18 is a memorable finishing hole right by the river.
The wildlife we saw on the course was amazing. Alligators were everywhere, and we saw two different groups abandon their ball as they landed too close to large gators! Ha ha. Oak Point is a solid track but over priced.
Played 36 in Dec and loved it
Teed off at 9:15 and had the first 9 to ourselves. When we made the turn we saw a 4some that started on 10th green, but they weren't really an issue. The conditions were great and staff very accommodating. The course was not overly difficult, but we also played from the middle tees (Nicklaus) even though we usually play from blues. Did a second 18 at the replay rate and liked it just as much on the second time around.
Challenging, but fun
Weather was great, but grass was pretty wet. No standing water, puddles or anything like that, but it affected me on wedges shots from tight lies. I really enjoyed playing here and was helped a ton by looking at the course walkthrough on the Kiawah site. It gave me an idea of what clubs to hit off the tee, which ended up being less than driver quite a bit. This was especially helpful on the short part 4's and the par 5's. The carts do not have GPS which was disappointing. Would recommend
A suitable arrival- or departure-day course
Located just off Kiawah Island proper, Oak Point is easy to overlook, but it offers a pleasant experience, thanks especially to some design changes that have greatly improved the course in recent years. Things are pretty friendly for the majority of the round - the fairways are spacious and the greens are large and lightly contoured - but things. tighten up somewhat the last few holes, with the marshside 18th as the well-timed highlight of the round. It's a good course to warm up on at the start of a trip, and/or a sensible spot for your last round before heading home.
Nice Nicklaus resort golf with some ocean teases
Any round after The Ocean Course was going to be at least a slight letdown, but I still enjoyed Turtle Point for what it is: a stern test softened in recent years by the Golden Bear's design team. It's still plenty difficult, but not so much that the golfer is exhausted by the time the ocean holes - 14, 15, 16 - roll around before a solid finish of two challenging par fours. It's appropriate that this is the course where Kiawah's instruction academy is located.
Epic, brutal bucket-list golf
When I played The Ocean Course in June, I brought a lifetime of anticipation with me. I was too young to remember the 1991 Ryder Cup, but I've seen highlights replayed since I was aware of golf, and Kiawah's scenery had always captivated me. It's no surprise that after all. that build-up, I played one of my worst rounds of 2022. I got it in play off the tee for the most part - The Ocean Course's fairways are actually pretty generous as long as you play the right set of tees - but the diabolical genius of Pete Dye caught up with me again and again on and around the raised greens, which are protected by all sorts of trouble, playable and not.
Even though I got beaten up, I loved every step of the journey at the way-far end of the island. My caddie was efficient, the course was in tremendous shape and the breeze took some of the swelter off of an early-June day. I can't wait for a chance at redemption.
Fun resort golf with shades of Strantz talent
Osprey Point is billed as a Tom Fazio design, but it is also one of about a dozen such golf courses where Mike Strantz was the main on-the-ground presence during construction. In addition to some lovely marsh views on several holes and strong par 3s, Strantz's gift for expressively attractive, often asymmetrical shaping brings Osprey Point up a tick from the typical modern resort golf experience.
Ocean Course Experience
It's definitely a 'bucket list' course to play for the average golfer. I booked a reservation only because my family and I were in the area and was able to get an afternoon tee-time. I played from the Kiawah tees (whites) and the course was challenging, but manageable.
The weather was sunny and breezy (it's an ocean course). The conditions were fantastic and it showed.
The staff was as expected in a high-end environment. The check in was quick. I was then referred to the starter when I was coupled with my caddy for the day.
If you get the opportunity, request Jamison to be your caddy!! Not only did we share Long Island roots (we lived in the same area), but he is very personable, knowledgeable about the course, and was full of anecdotal stories to make the day more interesting.
I can't say this for many rounds, but time did fly by and when we arrived at 18, I was disappointed the round was over.
A Religious Experience
Golf of this quality is unheard of for a regular public course player. The carpet like grass showed no blemishes, the bunkers are uniquely crafted to present an aesthetically pleasing walk and a tormenting test should you find yourself in one. Greens were pure and course is looking absolutely prime in the wake of the upcoming major championship. The price is worth it. Play this course.
Typical Resort Track
This is your typical beach resort course with 3 novelty holes on the ocean. The course is in very good shape but the layout is so-so at best. All fairways are lined with homes with some OB but mostly red staked penalty areas. All of the Kiawah courses now have Paspalum greens with is a good surface when it's not dormant. They have been over seeded with rye and putt about as true as you can expect for dormant grass. They also hold a shot from the fairway very well. The holes on the ocean (14 - 16) are 2 short par 3's and a short par 4. Lots of ponds and lagoons (many inhabited by gators). Cougar and Osprey Point are much better layouts and better tracks overall.
Second Best Course at Kiawah Island
I think Cougar Point is the second-best course in the Kiawah Island group, behind only the amazing Ocean Course. Cougar is exactly what you would want in a resort course – a challenging but fun time. The conditions were great. The greens were lush but almost shaggy, and you really had to hit putts to get them to the hole.
The second hole is a little par-3 that is right next to the road that brings you onto the island. The pathway is busy with walkers, bikers and car traffic but nothing distracting. In fact, the alligator patrolling the lake caught our attention more. The third is a beastly par-5 but very picturesque that bends around a lake. After that hole, you have to drive through a tunnel that brings you to the most beautiful holes on the course. The fourth takes you to the edge of the river, and No. 5 plays right by the marsh. The green at five sticks out into the marsh and is a great place to take a picture. The par-3 sixth is also scenic with an easy carry over scrub brush.
The track turns back inland but nine and 10 play around a nice lake. The 11th hole is notable as the opening scene in the movie “The Legend of Bagger Vance”. Unfortunately for me, just like Jack Lemmon in the movie, I hit a snap hook into the trees on the left!
The rest of the back nine is solid with some tight fairways, nearby houses and water in play. The course gets tough on 15 and 17 with difficult angles to reach the green. The closing hole is challenging with a long approach shot over the corner of the lake, as the green sits near the clubhouse.
Like all the Kiawah courses, Cougar Point is pricey. If you can, try to avoid the peak times or try and get a package deal to reduce costs. But if I could only play one course at Kiawah Island that wasn’t the Ocean Course, I’d choose Cougar Point.
Best Course I’ve Ever Played
Simply put, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is the best course I have ever played. It is also the most beautiful and most difficult track I’ve been on. The views along the Atlantic Ocean are amazing and need to be seen by all golfers at least once in their life. A must-play and bucket-list course with incredible wildlife on the course.
We lucked out and played on a cool and not too windy day. The first few holes “ease” you into the round and are more of a parkland/marsh type course. As you turn back towards the clubhouse on hole six and are by the ocean, that is when the round really gets scenic and even more difficult. FYI, the distance from the ninth green to the 10th tee is far.
The back nine is where the course shines. Pictures and videos do not do it justice. The par 3s on 14 and 17 are brutal yet so beautiful. The tee box on 14 sits up high at the far end of the course and is an amazing viewpoint. The green on 14 is like a volcano and seems impossible to hit, while the 17th green just looks like an island in the lake and is even more difficult to play. To close the round out, the 18th green has a great view of the back of the clubhouse.
In general, the fairways are wide but if you get off line, it gets hard to find your ball. I’d suggest bringing more golf balls than you think you might normally need, but you will likely find a bunch, too! The greens are big and were in perfect condition but a little slow.
As with many bucket list courses, The Ocean Course is really expensive to play but worth it. (I actually did not list the exact date we played because we were lucky and got a “special” rate through a Kiawah Island property owner.) If you can combo it with another of the resort’s courses, you can get a cheaper rate.
Can’t emphasize it enough, though… Every golfer needs to play The Ocean Course at least once in their life!
Another great Kiawah course
Played Turtle Point today at Kiawah Island. I played as part of their golf or gourmet package where you get a round of golf and dinner credit for each nights stay. It’s a great off season deal-for $200 a night you can get a round of golf, $50 dinner credit and a 1 br condo. We did the same thing this time last year and I played Cougar Point and the Ocean Course. Turtle is probably my 3rd favorite out of those 3-the Ocean Course is iconic and Cougar Point is more player friendly-however, Turtle Point is still a really solid course. The tees and fairways were in great shape. The greens were good. But pretty slow I thought. The course is a good mix of short and long holes. There is a lot of water, however there aren’t many forced carries. Most of the water is on the side and offers a bailout. It seemed to me most of the water was on the left. And the bailout was to the right. But not every time. The greens were good. Not great. They were slow and had a lot of ball marks I thought. There are 3 holes right near the ocean. However Bc of the dunes you can’t actually see the ocean and that was disappointing especially if you’ve played The Ocean Course. But you can hear it. And it’s a beautiful course. The staff was really friendly and it’s a fun course to play. I couldn’t afford the full rack rate. But with the deal I got it’s a great option.
Amazing golf experience!
Played the beautiful Ocean Course on a brilliant Monday morning. The golf course is extremely hard but fair. Good shots are rewarded and there is room for a little off-line shots as well. Greg our caddie was awesome and kept me out of trouble. The turf and green complexes were in suburb condition. The clubhouse is understated but fits right in the low country vibe of S Carolina
Well worth the fees and a must play!
Worst of the Kiawah courses by far
Skip this one. its still 260 bucks for 18, the greens are slow, the views are limited (10 or 11 of the holes look like suburban municipal courses), and its not that close to the island. storno (30 m away) has an equivalent course with 20 percent of the price tag. ocean course and osprey point are miles ahead
Always a great experience
Played nine holes late in the day on Cougar Point. Perfect time to play. Nice to have the nine-hole option any time during the day, especially if you are on a family beach vacation.
As always at Kiawah, the course was in perfect condition. Greens were almost perfect, marred only by inconsiderate "golfers" who fail to repair their ball marks. Greens putted true and surprisingly slow compared to other courses I've played recently. Good shots checked up quickly on these lush greens. Fairways, traps, tee boxes were perfect.
The beauty of Kiawah Island is revealed by all the courses. Some courses take you out near the ocean, others into the marsh, but always surrounded by the wonders of nature. It's easy to be distracted by the beauty of the course and it's surroundings. Errant shots are subject to out of bounds or into natural hazards.
Love the these courses; love the whole place for that matter. Can't wait to go back.
Excellent Conditioning, So-so layout
Pros: The golf course is in excellent shape and this is reflected in the fairway uniformity, bunkers were in great shape and the greens rolled extremely smoothly if not a little slowly. The personnel working at the course are very friendly and helpful and want to make this a great experience for you.
Cons: All that said, there are really only 3 scenic holes on the golf course (4, 5 and 6 that are on the Kiawah River) and Holes 7 (90 degree dogleg right) and 8 (completely unmemorable straight ahead par 4) are more bad than good. Then a host of fairly average holes until 17 and 18 kind of wake you up. The rest of the course is hemmed in by trees and/or houses. Also, the price tag on this course is exceptionally high for what you get but there is not really an affordable option nearby.
Summary: High-end resort style experience, conditioning and price tag with a less than stellar layout and design.