Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / South Carolina Golf Resorts

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455, US
(843) 768-2121
Visit Website
Location Map

About Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Kiawah Island Golf Resort reigns as one of the premier golf destinations in America. It's got it all ... 10 miles of pristine beach, the 255-room, luxurious Sanctuary hotel, a spa, nearly 500 private villas and homes, the new Cottages at the Ocean Course, five championship courses, a tennis complex, multiple dining options and an inspiring recreation and nature program. The Ocean Course, host of the 1991 Ryder Cup and 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships, is the headliner by Pete Dye. Turtle Point by Jack Nicklaus and Cougar Point by Gary Player are among the other choices.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Year Opened1976
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf Packages for Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Turtle Point Golf Course
Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
FROM $277 (USD)
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations in a Resort Class Villa at Kiawah Island Golf Resort and play 4 rounds of golf at Osprey Point, Turtle Point, Cougar Point and Ocean Course.
Articles on Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Ocean COurse at Kiawah Island
Articles
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
If you’ve paid any attention to resort news in the American Southeast, you know the elite players have all been upgrading and expanding with what seems to be an open checkbook. Add Kiawah Island Golf Resort to the list.
11 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
Kiawah Island Club - Cassique golf course - hole 16
Articles
Kiawah Island: Great golf amid Lowcountry luxury
Since 1988, Kiawah Island has blossomed into a coveted address that attracts golfers to South Carolina from around the world. Jason Scott Deegan checks in from this Lowcountry gem.
6 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Kiawah Island Golf Resort - Ocean Course - no. 18
Articles
Kiawah Island Golf Resort: One of golf's greatest addresses
The greatness of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort isn't because of its famous Ocean Course. Or its elegant hotel, The Sanctuary. Or its magnificent Lowcountry setting on the Atlantic. It is found in the totality of the package.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
kiawah-ocean-11.JPG
Articles
Trip dispatch: Kiawah Island Golf Resort has the Ocean (Course) and much more
The Ryder Cup and PGA Championship venue casts a long shadow, but the rest of the resort stacks up well.
6 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Golf courses at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Images from Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort: Aerial view
An aerial view of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort: #2
A view of the 2nd green at Ocean from Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort: #6
A view of the 6th fairway from Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort: #14
A view of hole #14 from Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort: #16
A view of the 16th green from Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort - Resort
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort - Resort
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #2
View of the 2nd hole from Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #6
View of the 6th hole from Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #11
View of the 11th hole from Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #18
View from the back of the 18th hole at Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #17
17th tee from Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #9
View of the 9th hole from Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
A sunset view of a hole from Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point: #14
View of green #14 from the Turtle Point course at Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point: #9
A view of the 9th fairway from the Turtle Point course at Kiawah Island Resort
Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point
A view of a green from Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Resort
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
A sunny day view of a green from Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Resort
A view from a fairway at Oak Point from Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #18
A view of the 18th hole at Oak Point from Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #9
A view of fairway #9 at Oak Point from Kiawah Island Resort Kiawah Island Resort
Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #10 & #18
Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Resort: Aerial view of holes #10 & #18
Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
A view of a tee from Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Resort: #11
A view of the 11th green at Osprey Point from Kiawah Island Resort
Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Resort
A view from Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Resort

Videos about Kiawah Island Golf Resort

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play
Unlock your best golf ever.
Create a free account to access GolfPass instruction, originals, and Golf Channel classics.
Already a member?
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Logo
GolfNow Logo
Compete Logo
Ocean Course should play firm and fast
Ocean Course should play firm and fast
3:33
Best public golf courses on the Atlantic Ocean
Best public golf courses on the Atlantic Ocean
1:28

Companion Content

Best public golf courses on the Atlantic Ocean
Articles
The best public courses on the Atlantic
6 Min Read
golfpass.com
Course spotlight: Osprey Point at Kiawah Island
Course spotlight: Osprey Point at Kiawah Island
1:31

Companion Content

Cougar Point - new clubhouse
Articles
Kiawah Island Resort reveals big plans for the 2021 PGA Championship
3 Min Read
golfpass.com
p.php
Articles
Are You Playing these Top Golf Courses in the Right Order?
4 Min Read
golfpass.com

Reviews

4.5
121 Reviews (121)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
sbny200
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

RODENT PROBLEM - NO RESPONSE FROM COURSE

The resort moved my clubs from one course to the next. We played the Ocean Course and then when we got to Turtle point - 2 people in my group HAD HOLES IN THEIR BAGS FROM RODENTS eating through the material.
The worst part is that the manager of Turtle point refuses to call me back after 5 phone calls to discuss the issue and offer some sort of remediation to address the issue that occurred at KIAWAH golf courses.
This is completely unacceptable for a resort of this caliber. Not to mention, discourteous and rude.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
adaberne7
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0

Beautiful

This is the only Kiawah course that actually isn’t on Kiawah Island ( it’s on Johns Island). That being being said, you get the world class Kiawah treatment. All employees I encountered were superb and went out of their way to make sure you had a great day out. Course conditions were lush and beautiful. Greens rolled well. Hole variety was probably a 7/10, which is the only set back. Definitely were some great holes, but was hoping for more than I got. Everything else was 10/10. Would love to play this course again, but I enjoyed Cougar Point more.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
CharlesEmerson
Played On
Reviews 81
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Missouri Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Underrated Kiawah course but too pricey

I actually now think Oak Point is underrated but still the lowest regarded of the Kiawah courses. It isn’t actually on the island, so that is partly why I think its reputation isn’t as glowing as the others. However, it being Kiawah, it is very pricey and should cost less than the other courses.

The conditions were excellent and the service was outstanding. Paul might have been the nicest starter I have ever come across! He was super friendly and helpful, and he gave us enough important info but didn’t drone on too long.

The course was lush with wide fairways. Greens were excellent, rolled true and most had very few ball marks. They are large but have major contouring, and you need to hit the right spots or you will have some long putts. The front nine is more interesting than the back side but 18 is a memorable finishing hole right by the river.

The wildlife we saw on the course was amazing. Alligators were everywhere, and we saw two different groups abandon their ball as they landed too close to large gators! Ha ha. Oak Point is a solid track but over priced.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
David6158476
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Played 36 in Dec and loved it

Teed off at 9:15 and had the first 9 to ourselves. When we made the turn we saw a 4some that started on 10th green, but they weren't really an issue. The conditions were great and staff very accommodating. The course was not overly difficult, but we also played from the middle tees (Nicklaus) even though we usually play from blues. Did a second 18 at the replay rate and liked it just as much on the second time around.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
David6158476
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Challenging, but fun

Weather was great, but grass was pretty wet. No standing water, puddles or anything like that, but it affected me on wedges shots from tight lies. I really enjoyed playing here and was helped a ton by looking at the course walkthrough on the Kiawah site. It gave me an idea of what clubs to hit off the tee, which ended up being less than driver quite a bit. This was especially helpful on the short part 4's and the par 5's. The carts do not have GPS which was disappointing. Would recommend

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

A suitable arrival- or departure-day course

Located just off Kiawah Island proper, Oak Point is easy to overlook, but it offers a pleasant experience, thanks especially to some design changes that have greatly improved the course in recent years. Things are pretty friendly for the majority of the round - the fairways are spacious and the greens are large and lightly contoured - but things. tighten up somewhat the last few holes, with the marshside 18th as the well-timed highlight of the round. It's a good course to warm up on at the start of a trip, and/or a sensible spot for your last round before heading home.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Nice Nicklaus resort golf with some ocean teases

Any round after The Ocean Course was going to be at least a slight letdown, but I still enjoyed Turtle Point for what it is: a stern test softened in recent years by the Golden Bear's design team. It's still plenty difficult, but not so much that the golfer is exhausted by the time the ocean holes - 14, 15, 16 - roll around before a solid finish of two challenging par fours. It's appropriate that this is the course where Kiawah's instruction academy is located.

Conditions Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Walked

Epic, brutal bucket-list golf

When I played The Ocean Course in June, I brought a lifetime of anticipation with me. I was too young to remember the 1991 Ryder Cup, but I've seen highlights replayed since I was aware of golf, and Kiawah's scenery had always captivated me. It's no surprise that after all. that build-up, I played one of my worst rounds of 2022. I got it in play off the tee for the most part - The Ocean Course's fairways are actually pretty generous as long as you play the right set of tees - but the diabolical genius of Pete Dye caught up with me again and again on and around the raised greens, which are protected by all sorts of trouble, playable and not.

Even though I got beaten up, I loved every step of the journey at the way-far end of the island. My caddie was efficient, the course was in tremendous shape and the breeze took some of the swelter off of an early-June day. I can't wait for a chance at redemption.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Osprey Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Fun resort golf with shades of Strantz talent

Osprey Point is billed as a Tom Fazio design, but it is also one of about a dozen such golf courses where Mike Strantz was the main on-the-ground presence during construction. In addition to some lovely marsh views on several holes and strong par 3s, Strantz's gift for expressively attractive, often asymmetrical shaping brings Osprey Point up a tick from the typical modern resort golf experience.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
MetallicaRules
Played On
Reviews 87
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u1498347
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Ocean Course Experience

It's definitely a 'bucket list' course to play for the average golfer. I booked a reservation only because my family and I were in the area and was able to get an afternoon tee-time. I played from the Kiawah tees (whites) and the course was challenging, but manageable.

The weather was sunny and breezy (it's an ocean course). The conditions were fantastic and it showed.

The staff was as expected in a high-end environment. The check in was quick. I was then referred to the starter when I was coupled with my caddy for the day.

If you get the opportunity, request Jamison to be your caddy!! Not only did we share Long Island roots (we lived in the same area), but he is very personable, knowledgeable about the course, and was full of anecdotal stories to make the day more interesting.

I can't say this for many rounds, but time did fly by and when we arrived at 18, I was disappointed the round was over.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
PinnacleStaffer
Played On
Reviews 136
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
Florida Advisor
First Time Playing

A Religious Experience

Golf of this quality is unheard of for a regular public course player. The carpet like grass showed no blemishes, the bunkers are uniquely crafted to present an aesthetically pleasing walk and a tormenting test should you find yourself in one. Greens were pure and course is looking absolutely prime in the wake of the upcoming major championship. The price is worth it. Play this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
P3uPqz0Z5niqi0DYwu8V
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Typical Resort Track

This is your typical beach resort course with 3 novelty holes on the ocean. The course is in very good shape but the layout is so-so at best. All fairways are lined with homes with some OB but mostly red staked penalty areas. All of the Kiawah courses now have Paspalum greens with is a good surface when it's not dormant. They have been over seeded with rye and putt about as true as you can expect for dormant grass. They also hold a shot from the fairway very well. The holes on the ocean (14 - 16) are 2 short par 3's and a short par 4. Lots of ponds and lagoons (many inhabited by gators). Cougar and Osprey Point are much better layouts and better tracks overall.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
CharlesEmerson
Played On
Reviews 81
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Missouri Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Second Best Course at Kiawah Island

I think Cougar Point is the second-best course in the Kiawah Island group, behind only the amazing Ocean Course. Cougar is exactly what you would want in a resort course – a challenging but fun time. The conditions were great. The greens were lush but almost shaggy, and you really had to hit putts to get them to the hole.

The second hole is a little par-3 that is right next to the road that brings you onto the island. The pathway is busy with walkers, bikers and car traffic but nothing distracting. In fact, the alligator patrolling the lake caught our attention more. The third is a beastly par-5 but very picturesque that bends around a lake. After that hole, you have to drive through a tunnel that brings you to the most beautiful holes on the course. The fourth takes you to the edge of the river, and No. 5 plays right by the marsh. The green at five sticks out into the marsh and is a great place to take a picture. The par-3 sixth is also scenic with an easy carry over scrub brush.

The track turns back inland but nine and 10 play around a nice lake. The 11th hole is notable as the opening scene in the movie “The Legend of Bagger Vance”. Unfortunately for me, just like Jack Lemmon in the movie, I hit a snap hook into the trees on the left!

The rest of the back nine is solid with some tight fairways, nearby houses and water in play. The course gets tough on 15 and 17 with difficult angles to reach the green. The closing hole is challenging with a long approach shot over the corner of the lake, as the green sits near the clubhouse.

Like all the Kiawah courses, Cougar Point is pricey. If you can, try to avoid the peak times or try and get a package deal to reduce costs. But if I could only play one course at Kiawah Island that wasn’t the Ocean Course, I’d choose Cougar Point.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
CharlesEmerson
Played On
Reviews 81
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Missouri Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Walked

Best Course I’ve Ever Played

Simply put, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is the best course I have ever played. It is also the most beautiful and most difficult track I’ve been on. The views along the Atlantic Ocean are amazing and need to be seen by all golfers at least once in their life. A must-play and bucket-list course with incredible wildlife on the course.

We lucked out and played on a cool and not too windy day. The first few holes “ease” you into the round and are more of a parkland/marsh type course. As you turn back towards the clubhouse on hole six and are by the ocean, that is when the round really gets scenic and even more difficult. FYI, the distance from the ninth green to the 10th tee is far.

The back nine is where the course shines. Pictures and videos do not do it justice. The par 3s on 14 and 17 are brutal yet so beautiful. The tee box on 14 sits up high at the far end of the course and is an amazing viewpoint. The green on 14 is like a volcano and seems impossible to hit, while the 17th green just looks like an island in the lake and is even more difficult to play. To close the round out, the 18th green has a great view of the back of the clubhouse.

In general, the fairways are wide but if you get off line, it gets hard to find your ball. I’d suggest bringing more golf balls than you think you might normally need, but you will likely find a bunch, too! The greens are big and were in perfect condition but a little slow.

As with many bucket list courses, The Ocean Course is really expensive to play but worth it. (I actually did not list the exact date we played because we were lucky and got a “special” rate through a Kiawah Island property owner.) If you can combo it with another of the resort’s courses, you can get a cheaper rate.

Can’t emphasize it enough, though… Every golfer needs to play The Ocean Course at least once in their life!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Turtle Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
realasudxgift
Played On
Reviews 173
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 50 Contributor
First Time Playing

Another great Kiawah course

Played Turtle Point today at Kiawah Island. I played as part of their golf or gourmet package where you get a round of golf and dinner credit for each nights stay. It’s a great off season deal-for $200 a night you can get a round of golf, $50 dinner credit and a 1 br condo. We did the same thing this time last year and I played Cougar Point and the Ocean Course. Turtle is probably my 3rd favorite out of those 3-the Ocean Course is iconic and Cougar Point is more player friendly-however, Turtle Point is still a really solid course. The tees and fairways were in great shape. The greens were good. But pretty slow I thought. The course is a good mix of short and long holes. There is a lot of water, however there aren’t many forced carries. Most of the water is on the side and offers a bailout. It seemed to me most of the water was on the left. And the bailout was to the right. But not every time. The greens were good. Not great. They were slow and had a lot of ball marks I thought. There are 3 holes right near the ocean. However Bc of the dunes you can’t actually see the ocean and that was disappointing especially if you’ve played The Ocean Course. But you can hear it. And it’s a beautiful course. The staff was really friendly and it’s a fun course to play. I couldn’t afford the full rack rate. But with the deal I got it’s a great option.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
balderman
Played On
Reviews 62
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing

Amazing golf experience!

Played the beautiful Ocean Course on a brilliant Monday morning. The golf course is extremely hard but fair. Good shots are rewarded and there is room for a little off-line shots as well. Greg our caddie was awesome and kept me out of trouble. The turf and green complexes were in suburb condition. The clubhouse is understated but fits right in the low country vibe of S Carolina
Well worth the fees and a must play!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Oak Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
garysheffield1
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Worst of the Kiawah courses by far

Skip this one. its still 260 bucks for 18, the greens are slow, the views are limited (10 or 11 of the holes look like suburban municipal courses), and its not that close to the island. storno (30 m away) has an equivalent course with 20 percent of the price tag. ocean course and osprey point are miles ahead

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
hovelandj
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Always a great experience

Played nine holes late in the day on Cougar Point. Perfect time to play. Nice to have the nine-hole option any time during the day, especially if you are on a family beach vacation.

As always at Kiawah, the course was in perfect condition. Greens were almost perfect, marred only by inconsiderate "golfers" who fail to repair their ball marks. Greens putted true and surprisingly slow compared to other courses I've played recently. Good shots checked up quickly on these lush greens. Fairways, traps, tee boxes were perfect.

The beauty of Kiawah Island is revealed by all the courses. Some courses take you out near the ocean, others into the marsh, but always surrounded by the wonders of nature. It's easy to be distracted by the beauty of the course and it's surroundings. Errant shots are subject to out of bounds or into natural hazards.

Love the these courses; love the whole place for that matter. Can't wait to go back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Blackburn1984
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent Conditioning, So-so layout

Pros: The golf course is in excellent shape and this is reflected in the fairway uniformity, bunkers were in great shape and the greens rolled extremely smoothly if not a little slowly. The personnel working at the course are very friendly and helpful and want to make this a great experience for you.

Cons: All that said, there are really only 3 scenic holes on the golf course (4, 5 and 6 that are on the Kiawah River) and Holes 7 (90 degree dogleg right) and 8 (completely unmemorable straight ahead par 4) are more bad than good. Then a host of fairly average holes until 17 and 18 kind of wake you up. The rest of the course is hemmed in by trees and/or houses. Also, the price tag on this course is exceptionally high for what you get but there is not really an affordable option nearby.

Summary: High-end resort style experience, conditioning and price tag with a less than stellar layout and design.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me