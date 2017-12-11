Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort
About Litchfield Beach & Golf ResortOne of the premier resorts in coastal South Carolina, Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort is a favorite among beach-bound families and golf groups alike. Accommodations include oceanfront villas as well as inland units that bring guests closer to golf courses like Litchfield Country Club, River Club and Tradition Golf Club. The resort's location in Pawleys Island puts it just minutes from other great attractions like Brookgreen Gardens, plus some of the area's best restaurants.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort
Images from Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Old School Country Club
This is a classic layout through a neighborhood. Course was in solid shape and has many doglegs, keeping the play off of the tee fun and engaging. Greens were in decent shape and pace was good. No complaints and a good value for the area! Serves as a good round to mix in if on a golf trip playing several courses....
Vastly improved
Enjoyed Litchfield Country Club greatly today. Loved the layout with the dog legs and necessity to hit various clubs off the tee. No bombing driver straight ahead here.
Very green with overseed. Tee boxes and fairways were bright green and a little shaggy. Played very nicely. Greens were firm and rolled very good.
2nd time I played here and I will definitely be back for another enjoyable round.
Great Value
Never too busy, friendly staff. The course is pretty open with enough challenging shots. Course and greens were great for me. For a high 80s golfer, this was a win in the $30-$40 range.
Good value
Course is I good condition with an interesting layout. The staff are extremely friendly and clearly take a pride in their golf course. Testing but not overly challenging. Definitely good value for money and worth a play.
Nice Course, Slow Play
I like this course and have played it before when in Myrtle Beach. The course was in good condition, albeit, somewhat wet from all the recent rains in the area. This required cart paths only on 3 or 4 holes. The greens were great, and the bunkers had at least some sand.
Problem we had was slow play. We had a group in front of us that played with no urgency. Although we teed off 15 minutes early, we still barely finished at dark, 4 hours + 45 minutes.
I think since they did a crossover for tee times on the morning round, they should have done the same for the pm. Instead, starter put everyone out on the front nine, while the back nine was wide open.
All that said, I will play here again. Just hope for faster play
Not a bad track, but it is positional golf at its finest
A lot of the holes at Litchfield are the same. 340-380 par 4’s with tight doglegs that don’t allow you to hit driver or fairway wood if you’re a longer hitter. Most holes are iron off the tee to the center, play for position, and hit a mid iron in. That gets a little monotonous after a few holes quite honestly and there’s a few gimmicky par 5’s that basically force you to lay back 300+ yards from the green so going for it in two isn’t an option. The pace for Saturday AM round was great on the first 9 but for some reason the ciurse did simultaneous tee times so they were teeing groups off 10 and the last 10th tee group teed off as we approached 10 tee. We waited every hole on the back 9 because of it. First 9 we played in 1 hour 30 minutes. Second 9 about 2 hours 15 minutes because of the logjam they caused. Wasn’t a fan of that course strategy as no one likes to fly around one 9 and stand there picking daisies the next due to slow play.
Doglegs, doglegs, doglegs
Easy course. Don't expect to hit driver much. There is trouble if you hit it through the doglegs (I think 13 of 18 holes have some bend in it). If you keep it in or relatively close to the fairway, you should be fine. Greens were a very slow after being punched and sanded over, but they held and weren't bad. Watch out for the grain, it'll get you. Could have shot 70, ended up shooting 78 due to poor putting on my end. Everyone was very friendly. I would come back to give 70 a try again.
OLD STYLE FUN
Im a local so Ive played alot of the courses down here but my first time at LCC. From bag drop to grill room everyone was friendly and hospitable. Course is older design so you can bump and run and be aggresive around the greens. LONG par 3's #12 measured 207 to back pin. You will get to hit a variety of shots but shot shaping is a helpful skill here. I truly enjoyed the course and look forward to playing it again soon.
Great Experience - A Must Play!
Absolutely great place to play - one of the best I’ve played in Myrtle Beach. Course conditions were fantastic. Layout & scenery is second to none. Staff was very friendly and talkative. I cannot wait to come back - and I will! I
Wonderful
A spent a month playing here in March 2018 and it is lovely and reasonably inexpensive.
Course is in fine condition and is challenging.
Staff is outstanding and very accommodating. One of the few courses on Pawley's Island, South Carolina where you can walk and I walked. Wonderful.
Only problem was people walking their dogs on the course late in the day. Many don't understand they disturb the golfers.
Beautiful place, great people, post-golf activities not very lively however. Still ... peaceful and beautiful.
I will go back.
Ken Gray
Delighting Grand Strand Golfers for Over 50 Years
Litchfield Country Club on Pawleys Island opened for play in 1966 and is one of the original eight courses built on the Grand Strand. Over the years, the course has evolved and changes have been made but for the most part, Litchfield Country Club has maintained many of its original features, including player-friendly green complexes that leave room for bump-and-run approach shots.
Litchfield carries with it a proud Lowcountry tradition and is built on the former grounds of one of the largest rice plantations on the Waccamaw Neck, as evidenced by the stately plantation-style clubhouse, which is surrounded by live giant oaks that date back centuries.
The golf course was designed by Willard Byrd and has garnered numerous accolades over the years. It has been awarded 4.5 stars by Golf Digest and named one of the magazine’s 2008 “Best Places to Play”. More recently, Litchfield Country Club was voted "2016 Golf Course of the Year" by the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association; an accolade bestowed on a local course, with consideration for course design, conditioning and service all figuring into the equation.
Since opening over 50 years ago, Litchfield’s natural Lowcountry beauty has attracted golfers from around the globe. Set amongst towering oak and pine trees, the course is regarded by many as a shot-maker’s course, with several doglegs that require well-placed tee shots in order to have the best angle into some well-protected greens.
The Blue Tees are the longest and play 6.692 yards. From back here, the course rating is 72.5 with a slope of 131. Many players will have an enjoyable time from the White Tees (6,295/70.6/128) and still leave with their manhood intact. Seniors will be adequately challenged from the Gold Tees (5,912/68.8/124) while the ladies tees measure out at 5,252 yards (74.4/130). A 5th set of tees has been added for junior players and plays 4,096 yards. Everyone will have a great time at Litchfield Country Club, as long as they play from the tees best represented by their handicap.
Litchfield Country Club is full of memorable holes and has some solid par 4 holes; especially the doglegs. Number 6 plays 363 yards from the White tees and requires accuracy off the tee to avoid the large tree on the left at the corner of the dogleg. A fairway or hybrid iron off the tee may be all this required here. Water creeps in up against the fairway on the right side about 80 yards from the green. There’s sand all around the green, so you’ll need to hit an accurate approach shot. At a depth of only 22 feet, number 6 is one of the smaller greens on this layout.
Number 9 (Par 4, 339 yards from the White tees) is a very narrow dogleg right. Best to leave driver in the bag here too. A tee shot short of the first fairway bunker on the left will leave a short pitch shot on to a relatively small, flat green, protected by sand front left and front right. Because of the positioning of the sand, odds are you will have to fly your approach shot on. A short – yet challenging – way to finish the front nine.
Number 11 (par 4, 387 yards from the White tees) is one of the more challenging doglegs on the course, because of where the bend is positioned. It’s a little over 200 yards from the white tees to reach the dogleg, leaving a long iron into the green. Depending on your position in the fairway off the tee, you may need to shape your approach shot. It’s also complicated by the fact that off the tee, you’re hitting out of a narrow chute with a tree overhanging the fairway on the right. The green is protected in front on either side by sand. Par is a good score here.
The par 3 holes are no pushover. From the White tees, the shortest one measures 165 yards. The par-3 12th hole is all about club selection and accuracy. The hole plays 189 yards from the White tees; spray the ball left or right off the tee and you’re bringing the trees into play. The front of the green is open with sand on the other three sides so if you hit it straight and short, you’ve still got a shot at getting up and down. A good tee shot can have you writing down a favorable number on the scorecard.
As a whole, the par 5 holes at Litchfield Country Club offer a lot of variety and the emphasis is on shot making and placement rather than distance. Number 13, at 498-yards from the White tees, is a soft dogleg left with water all the way down the left side and trees positioned off the tee that make challenging the water almost a necessity. The landing area is fairly generous, if you don’t mind water hanging out ominously on the left. That will leave a short-iron approach shot of around 100 yards into a small green surrounded by sand and water left and behind if you really get crazy.
Last Word: Litchfield Country Club is very player-friendly for the ladies. There are no forced carries off the tee over water with the exception of the par 3, 4th, and the bunkers are pretty easy to hit out of. Men can make the course as easy or as tough as they want, all predicated by which tees they choose to play from. The Bermuda greens are in great shape and hold shots well. They feature modest undulations with no unnecessary challenges such as multiple tiers. Being able to work the ball left and right is a distinct advantage because of the doglegs.
Club selection off the tee – especially for a first timer – can be a challenge, but gets easier the more often you play. Driver isn’t required on a lot of holes; hitting it a specified distance off the tee is a better approach. This is where a yardage book – available in the pro shop – can be an invaluable tool.
There are many reasons Litchfield Country Club is highly coveted by golfers who flock to the Myrtle Beach area on golf vacations each year and also by those who live here year round. The course drains well and it’s highly likely that the course – and cart paths – are open when surrounding courses are not. At Litchfield Country Club, walking is permitted anytime. The course is relatively flat and the tee boxes are in close proximity to the previous green, making it an easy and enjoyable walk. Pace of play is important as well; our foursome played in a little under four hours, without any prompting from course marshals.
All in all, Litchfield has a country club atmosphere and first-class accommodations; it’s a sure bet for golfers who enjoy the finer things in life. Litchfield Country Club is a proud member of the Waccamaw Golf Trail, America’s most awarded golf trail.
Litchfield
I played by myself on this day. It was more humid than hot and slightly windy. The fairways were descent, the bunkers had no sand and the grass around the edges of the bunkers were creeping into the bunkers. The greens were extremely slow. I have to give them the benefit of the doubt on the greens. During my round the greens were treated/layered with sand. I am taking it that they were protecting the greens from the harsh heat. If you are looking for a well manicured course, this is not the course for you. If you are looking to just the ball up and work on various shots of your game and not worry about your score, then this is the course for you.
36 at Litchfield
I was really excited to play Litchfield CC and was not disappointed. Course was green and lush with fast greens. Tee boxes was in great shape and staff was really helpful and showed real pride in the course. We actually took a replay so that shows you what we thought. Old school CC that was well worth the trip out to Pawleys end of Myrtle. A must play!!
Disappointed
I played this course last time I visited Myrtle Beach but this time pace of play was awful. Spoke with marshalls and were told that they would speak with the slower groups in front once they passed the 4 1/2 hour mark. I'll find another course before going back to this one not worth the drive.
Old Style Course Course
Fairways are thin & Greens are very slow But overall a nice layout with lot's of doglegs & decent par 3's. Staff is very friendly. Course is in ok shape for this time of year since most of the MB courses are suffering some right now
Placement a key at Litchfield
Course is not that long and if your up to a challenge can be played from the tips. I played from the whites and when I hit hit straight was left with a mid-iron or less to get home. The par threes are all quite long making it more difficult for a hacker like myself.This seems to be the norm down here as they seem make up for all 350 yd 4's with long 3's You'll need to put the ball in the fairway to score here though..Overall the course was in fine shape. No complaints on the fairways and greens.
Cool Old School Layout With Awesome Staff!
Let me start off by saying the staff was incredibly friendly, and it really was a pleasure to feel so welcomed.
I really enjoyed the layout of the course, from the back tees the par 3s are a nice challenge & you have to work it both ways off the tee or layup to the corner of the doglegs. I really had to plot my way around and only hit 2 drivers even from the back tee boxes. I think for the lower handicap with good course management skills the back tees are the way to go; they really make you think and force you to execute your shots.
The overall course condition were good. The greens are older and have some grain to them, but still rolled nice. The greens were very healthy with lots of grass on them. My ball sat nicely in the fairway & the rough was just long enough to make shots coming out a little unpredictable... just like it should be. There is trouble to be found on this course for all but overall it's very playable. For the higher handicap player you will enjoy your day, there are no forced carries. Some bits of water cut in a little around the greens but it can all be avoided without being forced to play over it.
This course has older facilities and is not a fancy modern property but I really liked the old school laid back feel. I don't need anything but a nice course with friendly people and that's what Litchfield has!. I'll be back.
nice course
Because of weather conditions we were one of two groups on the course. Despite all the rain we had the nite before the course was in decent shape. They were willing to give us a rain check if we wanted. Challenging but not overly difficult.