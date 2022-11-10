About St. Regis Bahia Beach The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is an 483-acre oasis with two miles of secluded beach on the Atlantic Ocean. It is surrounded by nature, located between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve. This is a great place to relax playing golf at its Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, lounging by the pool or unwinding at the Iridium Spa. St. Regis is known for its service and butler program that can cater to a guest's every need. Pools; tennis; dining at Paros Signature Restaurant, Seagrapes and the Beach Shak; and the Tortuga Kids Club are all designed to make guests smile.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 483 Year Opened 2010 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Pool Outdoor Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No