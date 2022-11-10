Home

St. Regis Bahia Beach

The finishing hole at Bahia Beach roams along the shore.
State Road 187 Kilometer 4.2, RÃ­o Grande, Puerto Rico 745, US
(787) 809-8000
About St. Regis Bahia Beach

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is an 483-acre oasis with two miles of secluded beach on the Atlantic Ocean. It is surrounded by nature, located between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve. This is a great place to relax playing golf at its Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, lounging by the pool or unwinding at the Iridium Spa. St. Regis is known for its service and butler program that can cater to a guest's every need. Pools; tennis; dining at Paros Signature Restaurant, Seagrapes and the Beach Shak; and the Tortuga Kids Club are all designed to make guests smile.
Bahia Beach Golf Club
Articles
Bahia Beach Golf Club in Puerto Rico blends forest and beach
Puerto Rico's Bahia Beach Golf Club and St. Regis Resort, set on 483 acres, let nature do the talking. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the golf course is a Certified Gold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary, the only such course in Puerto Rico to receive the designation -- and it shows. Difficult without being penal, Jones Jr. found a way to plot a design that would be accommodating to all types of players.
3 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Round Trip Feature: Puerto Rico
Articles
The List: Puerto Rico's best golf courses
This Caribbean golf getaway offers 18 different courses. Here is where you should start.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Articles
Puerto Rico's top retreats are back on the luxury travel map
On our return to Puerto Rico, we found that sooner than anyone could have predicted following Hurricane Maria, the island’s best resorts and golf courses have reopened and they are arguably better than ever.
3 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
Coco Beach Golf Club
Articles
After the storm clears: Puerto Rico on the path back to normal
Recovery from Hurricane Maria has been difficult, but island's golf and resort tourism set to be better than ever.
8 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Bahia Beach Golf Club - No. 18
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Puerto Rico
This trio of tropical courses impressed golfers in 2021.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres483
Year Opened2010
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at St. Regis Bahia Beach

Reviews

4.9
78 Reviews (78)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
u101330682
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

One of the better courses

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u020742555
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Pricey but worth it!

Definitely the best course I’ve ever played. Views were stunning and the course was in amazing condition. Watch out for the iguanas on the tee boxes!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Jahmal
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Vacation Tee Time

Overall great course to play, it is on my list every time I return to Puerto Rico.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
zciullo
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u314162248652
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
u518672663
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Absolutely beautiful!

All good except food service being closed too early. Had to ask for a shuttle to go to nearby hotel restaurant as we came by a taxi.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u9369716
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

One of the better Caribbean courses

I’ve played in 44 countries, of which over a dozen were in the Caribbean and this was one of the best. It’s rather expensive but the course condition and beauty are worth it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
kinyan
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u000008180771
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u00000464776
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
maxcruzin
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
tahphd
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u443530351
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
kodvody
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Exactly what we were looking to play

This course was in really good shape. There were some areas not 100% taken care of but only to the fault of players ahead of us and not staff. This was one of the more difficult courses I've played with a fair amount of water and narrow fairways. This course made me step up my game. Greens were FAST and more difficult than what I've played in the states. I'd play this course again in a heart beat. Staff was extremely friendly/helpful, and driving range great.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
aortizboom
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

When in PR, don't miss it.

The Course is Aces all around.Just make sure to hit fairways, or bring some extra balls. Narrow, but fair.
There's a good amount of construction around the property, and repair work on some holes. But nothing really disrupted play..

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Hector3142577
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u314161264307
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
u453500073
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
RC3dfLpK4pPbt67W6Gks
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
u453500073
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
