St. Regis Bahia Beach
About St. Regis Bahia BeachThe St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is an 483-acre oasis with two miles of secluded beach on the Atlantic Ocean. It is surrounded by nature, located between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve. This is a great place to relax playing golf at its Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, lounging by the pool or unwinding at the Iridium Spa. St. Regis is known for its service and butler program that can cater to a guest's every need. Pools; tennis; dining at Paros Signature Restaurant, Seagrapes and the Beach Shak; and the Tortuga Kids Club are all designed to make guests smile.
Photo submitted by u101330682 on 10/11/2022
Photo submitted by Jahmal on 05/07/2022
Photo submitted by Cigala on 01/26/2021
Photo submitted by Cigala on 01/26/2021
Photo submitted by Cigala on 01/26/2021
Photo submitted by Cigala on 01/26/2021
Photo submitted by Cigala on 01/26/2021
Photo submitted by Cigala on 01/26/2021
A beautiful day! Photo submitted by jeffinMDR on 02/14/2015
Another view of one of the many waterways on this challenging course! Photo submitted by jeffinMDR on 02/14/2015
The view as you enter the breezeway between the club house and the Molasses restaurant (great!) Photo submitted by jeffinMDR on 02/14/2015
A view back down the 16th fairway, the signature hole along the ocean Photo submitted by jeffinMDR on 02/14/2015
Leaning palm tree guarding the approach on the front nine. Photo submitted by jeffinMDR on 02/14/2015
Another great shot of a great day! Photo submitted by jeffinMDR on 02/14/2015
One of the better courses
Pricey but worth it!
Definitely the best course I’ve ever played. Views were stunning and the course was in amazing condition. Watch out for the iguanas on the tee boxes!
Vacation Tee Time
Overall great course to play, it is on my list every time I return to Puerto Rico.
Absolutely beautiful!
All good except food service being closed too early. Had to ask for a shuttle to go to nearby hotel restaurant as we came by a taxi.
One of the better Caribbean courses
I’ve played in 44 countries, of which over a dozen were in the Caribbean and this was one of the best. It’s rather expensive but the course condition and beauty are worth it.
Exactly what we were looking to play
This course was in really good shape. There were some areas not 100% taken care of but only to the fault of players ahead of us and not staff. This was one of the more difficult courses I've played with a fair amount of water and narrow fairways. This course made me step up my game. Greens were FAST and more difficult than what I've played in the states. I'd play this course again in a heart beat. Staff was extremely friendly/helpful, and driving range great.
When in PR, don't miss it.
The Course is Aces all around.Just make sure to hit fairways, or bring some extra balls. Narrow, but fair.
There's a good amount of construction around the property, and repair work on some holes. But nothing really disrupted play..