Lighthouse Country Club

118 Club Cir Drive, Kingsland, Texas 78639, US
(325) 388-6660
Located in the Texas Hill Country just off of Lake LBJ, Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland is an 18-hole golf course with several vacation homes to rent out. These 2-bedroom/2-bathroom 1,300-square-foot units are steps from the clubhouse, which features dining and overlooks the scenic golf course. In addition to these homes, Lighthouse also has an RV park with laundry, picnic area and showers. Lighthouse (formerly Packsaddle Country Club, named after nearby Packsaddle Mountain) is an affordable stay-and-play option. The semi-private golf course, originally opened in 1968 but renovated in 2006 and purchased in 2011, has made the Golfers' Choice Top 25 golf courses in Texas in multiple years and Golfers' Choice best value in the country list.

Price Range: $, $$
Property Class: ★★
Acres: 300
Year Opened: 1968
Number of Units: Less than 100

Restaurants: Casual, Bar
Practice Facility: Yes
Banquet Space: Yes

Pet friendly: Yes
Resort stay required for tee time: No

4.4
456 Reviews

Lighthouse Country Club
jknig07
Played On
Reviews: 5
Skill: Intermediate
Plays: A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions: Excellent
Value: Excellent
Layout: Excellent
Friendliness: Excellent
Pace: Average
Amenities: Good
Lighthouse Country Club
u000002300270
Played On
Reviews: 13
Skill: Intermediate
Plays: Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Much improved

They are working hard to overcome the issues with greens due to the freeze! Looking good

Conditions: Good
Value: Excellent
Layout: Good
Friendliness: Excellent
Pace: Good
Amenities: Fair
Lighthouse Country Club
u000004988868
Played On
Reviews: 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions: Excellent
Value: Excellent
Layout: Excellent
Friendliness: Excellent
Pace: Excellent
Amenities: Excellent
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u000004988868! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
u314161103372
Played On
Reviews: 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions: Good
Value: Excellent
Layout: Excellent
Friendliness: Excellent
Pace: Excellent
Amenities: Average
Hi, u314161103372. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Lighthouse Country Club.

Lighthouse Country Club
u000003619017
Played On
Reviews: 2
Skill: Intermediate
Plays: Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Lighthouse, a beacon in the hill country

Course is in great shape! Layout offers a little bit of everything for a skill levels. And a camping trailer park for the perfect golf/fishing get away.

Conditions: Excellent
Value: Excellent
Layout: Good
Friendliness: Good
Pace: Excellent
Thank you for your review, u000003619017. We will pass along your positive experience to our team at Lighthouse Country Club. We look forward to seeing you again soon.

Lighthouse Country Club
u314161740259
Played On
Reviews: 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions: Excellent
Value: Excellent
Layout: Excellent
Friendliness: Excellent
Pace: Excellent
Amenities: Good
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u314161740259! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
u000007473720
Played On
Reviews: 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions: Good
Value: Average
Layout: Average
Friendliness: Good
Pace: Good
Amenities: Average
Hello, u000007473720. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Lighthouse Country Club. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Lighthouse Country Club
Frank1418926
Played On
Reviews: 5
Skill: Advanced
Plays: Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Think your way around

Lots of interesting holes. Not always a driver/wedge. Many option on how to play the holes. Small, sloping, protected greens.

Conditions: Good
Value: Excellent
Layout: Good
Friendliness: Good
Pace: Excellent
Amenities: Good
Hello, Frank1418926. Thank you for visiting us at Lighthouse Country Club. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Lighthouse Country Club
u314159904387
Played On
Reviews: 2
Handicap: 10-14
Skill: Intermediate
Plays: Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

My favorite bargain hill country course

Lighthouse is in great condition overall, other than a few greens that are still recovering from the freeze. Plenty of character and challenge. And awesome prices, even on a holiday weekend

Conditions: Good
Value: Excellent
Layout: Good
Friendliness: Good
Pace: Average
Amenities: Average
Hello, u314159904387. Thank you for visiting us at Lighthouse Country Club. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Lighthouse Country Club
u704690301
Played On
Reviews: 5
Skill: Intermediate
Plays: A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions: Good
Value: Excellent
Layout: Excellent
Friendliness: Excellent
Pace: Excellent
Amenities: Average
Hi, u704690301. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Lighthouse Country Club.

Lighthouse Country Club
Dirkaman
Played On
Reviews: 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions: Good
Value:
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, Dirkaman! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
minnie777
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The greens were in the worst shape I've seen in quite a while

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hi, minnie777. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Lighthouse Country Club.

Lighthouse Country Club
u000002647210
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u000002647210! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
fisherbrent
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

“Greens?”

I have played here often and love the course layout but the so-called greens have really deteriorated. They hard, bare, rough…really sad.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Hello, fisherbrent. Thank you for visiting us at Lighthouse Country Club. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Lighthouse Country Club
Owen6528864
Played On
Reviews 69
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Texas Advisor
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Greens still recovering

While this course almost always seems to be a good value for the dollar, yesterday I found the greens in sub-par condition. In fact one green you would have to say was just brown! Overall always a fun tract, but needs a little TLC.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Hi, Owen6528864! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
u000000569702
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens aren’t to par yet

Been here a few times the past couple years. My guess is they’re still recovering from the snow storm in February. Tee box’s and fairways are good. But the greens aren’t even playable. It’s just sand and patches of grass. Wait to play this place until the greens get back to normal if you care at all about how the greens look and feel.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hi, u000000569702! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
u000004188770
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Good
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u000004188770! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
minnie777
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, minnie777! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Lighthouse Country Club!

Lighthouse Country Club
paulgroot
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun round.

Course fairways were in really good shape but greens were a little rough. They had been recently airated and seeded/sanded. Still a real good time.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hello, paulgroot. Thank you for visiting us at Lighthouse Country Club. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Lighthouse Country Club
jacksquibb
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Average course

Basically an average course with Golfnow prices it’s an outstanding deal. A heads up though, they have punched and sanded all greens. It’s necessary this time of year so just beware.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
