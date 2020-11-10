Lighthouse Country Club
About Lighthouse Country ClubLocated in the Texas Hill Country just off of Lake LBJ, Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland is an 18-hole golf course with several vacation homes to rent out. These 2-bedroom/2-bathroom 1,300-square-foot units are steps from the clubhouse, which features dining and overlooks the scenic golf course. In addition to these homes, Lighthouse also has an RV park with laundry, picnic area and showers. Lighthouse (formerly Packsaddle Country Club, named after nearby Packsaddle Mountain) is an affordable stay-and-play option. The semi-private golf course, originally opened in 1968 but renovated in 2006 and purchased in 2011, has made the Golfers' Choice Top 25 golf courses in Texas in multiple years and Golfers' Choice best value in the country list.
Hole#1 and #10
Clubhouse
Photo submitted by nbrown79 on 10/11/2020
Par 3 with obstacles- but fun
Photo submitted by amyechattin on 07/27/2020
Photo submitted by amyechattin on 07/27/2020
Photo submitted by domino41 on 07/08/2020
Photo submitted by domino41 on 07/08/2020
Photo submitted by domino41 on 07/08/2020
Photo submitted by domino41 on 07/08/2020
Photo submitted by Jldike on 04/26/2020
Photo submitted by thidmark on 06/17/2018
Photo submitted by dfbakernkltx on 03/08/2018
Photo submitted by millerdc on 06/08/2017
Looking at the fairway from the green at hole #4...
Just part of the granite mass next to #6 green.
Nice mountains
Much improved
They are working hard to overcome the issues with greens due to the freeze ! Looking good
Lighthouse, a beacon in the hill country
Course is in great shape! Layout offers a little bit of everything for a skill levels. And a camping trailer park for the perfect golf/fishing get away.
Think your way around
Lots of interesting holes. Not always a driver/wedge. Many option on how to play the holes. Small, sloping, protected greens.
My favorite bargain hill country course
Lighthouse is in great condition overall, other than a few greens that are still recovering from the freeze. Plenty of character and challenge. And awesome prices, even on a holiday weekend
The greens were in the worst shape I've seen in quite a while
“Greens?”
I have played here often and love the course layout but the so-called greens have really deteriorated. They hard, bare, rough…really sad.
Greens still recovering
While this course almost always seems to be a good value for the dollar, yesterday I found the greens in sub-par condition. In fact one green you would have to say was just brown! Overall always a fun tract, but needs a little TLC.
Greens aren’t to par yet
Been here a few times the past couple years. My guess is they’re still recovering from the snow storm in February. Tee box’s and fairways are good. But the greens aren’t even playable. It’s just sand and patches of grass. Wait to play this place until the greens get back to normal if you care at all about how the greens look and feel.
Fun round.
Course fairways were in really good shape but greens were a little rough. They had been recently airated and seeded/sanded. Still a real good time.
Average course
Basically an average course with Golfnow prices it’s an outstanding deal. A heads up though, they have punched and sanded all greens. It’s necessary this time of year so just beware.
