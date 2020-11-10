About Lighthouse Country Club Located in the Texas Hill Country just off of Lake LBJ, Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland is an 18-hole golf course with several vacation homes to rent out. These 2-bedroom/2-bathroom 1,300-square-foot units are steps from the clubhouse, which features dining and overlooks the scenic golf course. In addition to these homes, Lighthouse also has an RV park with laundry, picnic area and showers. Lighthouse (formerly Packsaddle Country Club, named after nearby Packsaddle Mountain) is an affordable stay-and-play option. The semi-private golf course, originally opened in 1968 but renovated in 2006 and purchased in 2011, has made the Golfers' Choice Top 25 golf courses in Texas in multiple years and Golfers' Choice best value in the country list.

Facts Price Range $, $$ Property Class ★★ Acres 300 Year Opened 1968 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual, Bar Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No