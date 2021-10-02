About Moody Gardens Moody Gardens is a large resort and attraction area with a hotel, conference center and 18 holes of golf in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas. It is well known for its three pyramids home to an aquarium and rain forest attractions. It has not only an onsite waterpark but is next to Schlitterbahn as well. There are six dining concepts, as well as a spa and fitness center. It's within easy access to historic downtown Galveston, Pleasure Pier and the beaches. The golf course originally opened in 1989 but was totally redesigned by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy in 2008. This watery layout features scenic views of the gulf, bridges and bayous, and the back nine plays alongside the small Galveston airport. The course is links-inspired with gulf breezes and wall-to-wall paspalum turf. Historic Galveston is less than an hour's drive from downtown Houston, making Moody Gardens a popular day trip destination as well as for weekend vacation getaways.

Facts Price Range $$, $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 233 Year Opened 1986 Number of Units 300-500 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Room, Suite Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No