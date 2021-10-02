Moody Gardens
About Moody GardensMoody Gardens is a large resort and attraction area with a hotel, conference center and 18 holes of golf in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas. It is well known for its three pyramids home to an aquarium and rain forest attractions. It has not only an onsite waterpark but is next to Schlitterbahn as well. There are six dining concepts, as well as a spa and fitness center. It's within easy access to historic downtown Galveston, Pleasure Pier and the beaches. The golf course originally opened in 1989 but was totally redesigned by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy in 2008. This watery layout features scenic views of the gulf, bridges and bayous, and the back nine plays alongside the small Galveston airport. The course is links-inspired with gulf breezes and wall-to-wall paspalum turf. Historic Galveston is less than an hour's drive from downtown Houston, making Moody Gardens a popular day trip destination as well as for weekend vacation getaways.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Moody Gardens
-
Galveston, TexasPublic/Resort4.6330058824560
Images from Moody Gardens
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Pelican watching me on #8 bridge. Photo submitted by u8529739 on 02/10/2021
-
Photo submitted by u169948982 on 01/22/2021
-
My son and I Photo submitted by garthedc on 09/07/2020
-
Photo submitted by lv370540 on 09/02/2020
-
Photo submitted by Joshfast on 06/15/2020
-
14th Hole Approach Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 06/15/2019
-
18th Hole Approach Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 06/15/2019
-
Photo submitted by Robert1518933 on 04/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by barry9114506 on 05/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by sanwaldjf on 06/28/2016
-
Photo submitted by itismej83 on 08/16/2014
-
18th Fairway looking across the pond to the 18th green Photo submitted by bobby6830772 on 06/21/2013
-
Photo submitted by u000001596690 on 10/15/2012
Fun layout near the ocesn
Sand traps need sand, signage needs refreshing, green were in real good condition. Not work what we were charged thru golf pass
Nice muni course
Moody Gardens is the only choice for golf on Galveston Island unless you have access to GCC. It’s a nice public course with plenty of challenge. Water and wind, and lots of both!
Hi, u314160217473. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Hello, u314160217473. Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hello, u314160217473. Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hi, u314160217473. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us at (409) 683-4653 to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at Moody Gardens Golf Course!
Finest Public Golf Course
I had a tremendous golf outing at Moody Gardens today! I even played well. The ball on the greens were rolling nicely, not too slow, not too fast. Lots of hazards, but one can play a greater score with repetition.
I am really looking forward to playing again and again!!
WFR
u986907144, thank you for your kind words! We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another 5-star experience. Thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Hello, arnoldblanco2015. Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Superb condition, excellent greens
Course is in overall great condition, it even appears fairways are beginning to fluff up a bit due to recent warm weather. By far best greens I've played on in Texas. Staff is superb as I recently had out of state guests and we were treated royally. Great practice area and range. Great birds and wildlife. Had to be 70 turtles on the shore of #7.
Hi, u8529739. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!
Wildlife
The wildlife is sensational, especially the ducks, herons, and others!
Thank you for your review, GoGolf719. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Good conditions in spite cold
Greens good and true. Tee boxes and fairways good shap
Cold day..for Texas
Windy which is the norm here. Nobody on the course which made for a quick round. Greens hold well but still roll fast. Best greens in the area by far. Be back soon.
Tough when the wind blows
Cold & windy makes this a tough track. Choose your tees carefully.
We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Love this course BUT...
Great course and worth the drive from Katy but that darn wind will add 5-10 strokes to your card. Todays wind was ONLY blowing 22mph. Literally a 2-3 club wind. It was crazy. Still love the course.
Hi, jmz320. We appreciate you leaving a review and rating us. We will inform the entire team, so they know their hard work is paying off. We look forward to having you back at Moody Gardens Golf Course!
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, shdwbxluke! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course!
Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, tsav0859! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course!
Hi, u920848550. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us at (409) 683-4653 to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at Moody Gardens Golf Course!