Moody Gardens

1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77554, US
(409) 683-4200
Location Map

About Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens is a large resort and attraction area with a hotel, conference center and 18 holes of golf in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas. It is well known for its three pyramids home to an aquarium and rain forest attractions. It has not only an onsite waterpark but is next to Schlitterbahn as well. There are six dining concepts, as well as a spa and fitness center. It's within easy access to historic downtown Galveston, Pleasure Pier and the beaches. The golf course originally opened in 1989 but was totally redesigned by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy in 2008. This watery layout features scenic views of the gulf, bridges and bayous, and the back nine plays alongside the small Galveston airport. The course is links-inspired with gulf breezes and wall-to-wall paspalum turf. Historic Galveston is less than an hour's drive from downtown Houston, making Moody Gardens a popular day trip destination as well as for weekend vacation getaways.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres233
Year Opened1986
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Moody Gardens

Reviews

4.6
560 Reviews (560)

Reviewer Photos

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jmit65
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161283375
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun layout near the ocesn

Sand traps need sand, signage needs refreshing, green were in real good condition. Not work what we were charged thru golf pass

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
alancmills
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice muni course

Moody Gardens is the only choice for golf on Galveston Island unless you have access to GCC. It’s a nice public course with plenty of challenge. Water and wind, and lots of both!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u920848550
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/18/2021

Hi, u920848550. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us at (409) 683-4653 to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at Moody Gardens Golf Course!

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jwhit7
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Difficulty Moderate
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160217473
Played On
Reviews 26
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/08/2021

Hi, u314160217473. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160217473
Played On
Reviews 26
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/08/2021

Hello, u314160217473. Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160217473
Played On
Reviews 26
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/08/2021

Hello, u314160217473. Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160217473
Played On
Reviews 26
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/08/2021

Hi, u314160217473. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us at (409) 683-4653 to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at Moody Gardens Golf Course!

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u986907144
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Finest Public Golf Course

I had a tremendous golf outing at Moody Gardens today! I even played well. The ball on the greens were rolling nicely, not too slow, not too fast. Lots of hazards, but one can play a greater score with repetition.
I am really looking forward to playing again and again!!

WFR

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/08/2021

u986907144, thank you for your kind words! We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another 5-star experience. Thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
arnoldblanco2015
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/08/2021

Hello, arnoldblanco2015. Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u8529739
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Superb condition, excellent greens

Course is in overall great condition, it even appears fairways are beginning to fluff up a bit due to recent warm weather. By far best greens I've played on in Texas. Staff is superb as I recently had out of state guests and we were treated royally. Great practice area and range. Great birds and wildlife. Had to be 70 turtles on the shore of #7.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 02/26/2021

Hi, u8529739. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
GoGolf719
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wildlife

The wildlife is sensational, especially the ducks, herons, and others!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 02/26/2021

Thank you for your review, GoGolf719. We look forward to seeing you again soon.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Rplewis85
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Good conditions in spite cold

Greens good and true. Tee boxes and fairways good shap

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
acspringer
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Cold day..for Texas

Windy which is the norm here. Nobody on the course which made for a quick round. Greens hold well but still roll fast. Best greens in the area by far. Be back soon.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u9718767
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tough when the wind blows

Cold & windy makes this a tough track. Choose your tees carefully.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 02/05/2021

We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Moody Gardens Golf Course.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jmz320
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Love this course BUT...

Great course and worth the drive from Katy but that darn wind will add 5-10 strokes to your card. Todays wind was ONLY blowing 22mph. Literally a 2-3 club wind. It was crazy. Still love the course.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 02/05/2021

Hi, jmz320. We appreciate you leaving a review and rating us. We will inform the entire team, so they know their hard work is paying off. We look forward to having you back at Moody Gardens Golf Course!

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
shdwbxluke
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 01/27/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, shdwbxluke! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course!

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u2166860
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 01/27/2021

Thank you for visiting us at Moody Gardens Golf Course. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Moody Gardens Golf Course
Default User Avatar
tsav0859
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 01/27/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, tsav0859! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Moody Gardens Golf Course!

