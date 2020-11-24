Rayburn Country Resort
2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, Texas 75931, US
(409) 698-2444
About Rayburn Country ResortRayburn Country Club closed in February 2020 and was given new life under a new owner as Rayburn Country Resort, a family-friendly destination. The 27-hole course was redesigned and renovated into 18 holes with 150 feet of elevation change. The 48-room hotel features double or king beds and king and two-bedroom suites. A new clubhouse and new restaurant, Sammy Ray's, have brought a new vibe to the resort.
Facts
Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★
Year Opened1968
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
Room TypesRoom, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Rayburn Country Resort
Images from Rayburn Country Resort
Reviews
4.7
Played On 11/24/2020
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Played On 11/29/2019
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
Nice course but Sand Traps suck
This is a nice course but the sand traps are horrible. No sand in the traps and little care on the improve the of them. If the traps where fixed the course would rate a lot higher.
JW Louisiana golfer.
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Played On 10/12/2019
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Played On 10/05/2019
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Played On 07/02/2015
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Hidden Treasure
It's hard to believe a course of this caliber is hidden away in the piney woods of East Texas. It's nestled in beside Sam Rayburn lake, although you never see the lake from the golf course. Well worth the drive and you will be pleasantly surprised when you get there.
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging