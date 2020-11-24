Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Texas Golf Resorts

Rayburn Country Resort

2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, Texas 75931, US
(409) 698-2444
Rayburn Country Club closed in February 2020 and was given new life under a new owner as Rayburn Country Resort, a family-friendly destination. The 27-hole course was redesigned and renovated into 18 holes with 150 feet of elevation change. The 48-room hotel features double or king beds and king and two-bedroom suites. A new clubhouse and new restaurant, Sammy Ray's, have brought a new vibe to the resort.



Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★
Year Opened1968
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Room TypesRoom, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.7
5 Reviews (5)
u317566744
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
joeywilliams65
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Previously Played

Nice course but Sand Traps suck

This is a nice course but the sand traps are horrible. No sand in the traps and little care on the improve the of them. If the traps where fixed the course would rate a lot higher.
JW Louisiana golfer.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
joeywilliams65
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
joeywilliams65
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
PracticeChipping
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Hidden Treasure

It's hard to believe a course of this caliber is hidden away in the piney woods of East Texas. It's nestled in beside Sam Rayburn lake, although you never see the lake from the golf course. Well worth the drive and you will be pleasantly surprised when you get there.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
