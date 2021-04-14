Sand Hollow Resort
About Sand Hollow ResortWith so many interesting ways to play golf, the Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah, ranks as the state’s premier golf resort. Besides its spectacular Championship course with one of the best back nines in golf, it also sports an extra nine holes, the Links course; and a nine-hole par 3, the Wee course. The spacious accommodations in separate buildings a decent walk from the clubhouse come stocked with microwaves and small fridges for extended stays. The Grille in the clubhouse serves excellent fare from breakfast to dinner. The Sand Hollow State Park next door offers adventurous outdoor pursuits like swimming, boating and scuba diving in a reservoir or driving UTVs across sand dunes.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Sand Hollow Resort
-
Hurricane, UtahResort4.536176470665
-
Hurricane, UtahResort0.00
-
Hurricane, UtahResort4.21428571434
Images from Sand Hollow Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
5 or so holes on Back 9 on the rim of a canyon. Photo submitted by u029979511 on 05/28/2021
-
Photo submitted by u029979511 on 05/28/2021
-
No. 12 green. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
No. 12 is the beginning of a scenic stretch of clifftop holes. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
Don't go left on No. 13. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
No. 15 is a spectacular par 3 through the rocks. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
13 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 01/06/2021
-
6 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 01/06/2021
-
4 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 01/06/2021
-
12 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 01/06/2021
-
17 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 01/06/2021
-
10 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 01/06/2021
-
Photo submitted by arguswilson on 05/08/2020
-
Photo submitted by arguswilson on 05/08/2020
-
Photo submitted by arguswilson on 05/08/2020
-
Photo submitted by arguswilson on 05/08/2020
-
Photo submitted by arguswilson on 05/08/2020
-
Photo submitted by Wally7294309 on 03/16/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
From behind par-4 13th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/11/2019
-
Par-4 13th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/11/2019
-
Par-5 second green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/11/2019
-
From behind par-4 12th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/11/2019
-
Par-3 15th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/11/2019
-
Approach view par-4 18th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/11/2019
A MUST SEE!
This was an amazing course. back nine was a challenge and the views make it worth the fight to see what's on the next hole. Would defiantly play it again.
Awesome layout and amazing views
Beautiful course. In excellent condition. We played early and never had to wait. We played forward tees to enjoy the course. So we had some short Par 4s and Par 3s. Lots of fun and lots of sun. Bring your sunscreen.
Six hour round
The back nine is beautiful, but the round was six hours long, and no amount of beauty makes that acceptable. After we finished the first hole there were four groups waiting to tee off on number 2. Didn’t see a marshall until about number 14.
Memorable! A must play!
One of the most memorable courses I’ve ever played. I’ve played on some of the best courses all over the country and this one stands out.
There were two courses on my list to play while on my most recent golf trip. This course and another well known course in nearby Mesquite. This is by far the better course.
I left this course wanting to play it again. It was a great experience.
The course was in great condition and very playable for average golfers. Beautiful course start to finish!
Only negative-We teed off just before 8am and there was no beverage cart available till 10am. We were not told this prior to teeing off. That info would’ve been nice. Even when the cart became available we didn’t see the cart until around 11am. 14th hole I believe. Not too critical about a 10am start time for the cart though. Just thought a higher end course would offer this service throughout the whole day. No big deal though.
The food was pretty good. Our group enjoyed the meals we had.
One of the best in the west
Sand Hollow is quickly rocketing up my favorite courses to play. It's fair, fun and scenic with a variety of strong holes. Those four characteristics are the ones I seek every time I'm reviewing a course (along with value). I played with three long hitters who dragged me back to the 6,893-yard blues, creating perhaps the longest course I've ever played. The wide fairways and firm and fast conditions still allowed me to keep up with my more talented partners and have a good time while shooting a decent score. Kudos to the design team for the playability and the maintenance crew for the excellent conditions.
Obviously, the back nine is where Sand Hollow rises up the national rankings. The eye candy of holes 11-15 ranks among the most beautiful stretch of golf anywhere. One player made it through at even par for the first time ever, which earned him a performance bonus in the bet with his buddy. Memorable stuff.
With another nine (the Links) that's also quite good, a short course, a good restaurant, spacious accommodations with multiple pools and Mad Moose rentals for desert ATV/UTV rides right on site, Sand Hollow is one special place.
-
No. 12 green. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
No. 12 is the beginning of a scenic stretch of clifftop holes. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
Don't go left on No. 13. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
-
No. 15 is a spectacular par 3 through the rocks. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 04/14/2021
Not for Seniors
Course requires too much walking to get to greens. No restrooms.
Gorgeous and a blast
Sand Hollow was my first desert course, and boy did it blow me away. The colors, views, and wildlife were largely unlike anything I had seen before. The golf was just as good. The outward 9 had a links feel, with wide fairways, blind shots, and visual deception. The inward 9 was a bit more flashy. Views and scale dominate your mind during the second half of the round. It played firm and fast for me. The greens were a joy to putt on and all offered their own unique challenges. I enjoyed the front slightly more just because of the quality of those golf holes, but it was a tight race. My only qualm was with the pace of play. The front nine was approaching 3 hours for me. Despite the pace, I wouldn't hesitate to come back and play this gem again.
Must play in St. George
Great day at Sand Hollow. Fun course, with several memorable holes, especially on the back nine. Course was in fabulous shape.
Staff was terrific, both inside and out. Special mention goes to the restaurant - great food and service to match the incredible views.
Beautiful layout!
1st time playing the course.
Front 9 was wide open and deceptive with the distance because of the beautiful and open background of the rocks and desert.
Back 9 amazing views and layout with the course winding through the rocks.
Very enjoyable.
Price was excellent because I played midday twilight and nobody was crazy enough to be in the 110 degree heat. Got the round in under 2 hour.
Average course - above average price
Was told this course was an amazing experience and a must play in Southern Utah. There are a few what I call special holes on the back nine, but the front is pretty average and the rest of the back is pretty average. Even a discounted rate of $76 was too much for this course. It is a $59 course at the most.
Stunning
Sand Hollow has both great vistas and great golf holes. The course plays over, around, and through arroyos, red rocks, and wild desert. The opening 9 holes are some of the best golf in the region. But the back nine—with five holes clinging to the side of a cliff—is spectacular.
Nice lay out
Sandhollow golf course layout is very challenging. There’s some holes that if you miss it to the left you go down into the valley. Beautiful views. The greens are not flat and it is very challenging not to make a three part because of the undulation. It’s hard to hold the greens too.
Extremely poor pace of play but...
The pace of play at this course is absolutely horrid to be honest, but if you are ok with waiting for very slow players this course is worth it. This course is genuinely beautiful and extremely fun to play, the staff is also very friendly and understand that the course of consistently if not constantly backed up.
Fun 9-holer
Played this one after we got finished with the 18 hole championship course. Fun little 9 hole course that gives off a little Irish linksy feel... Doesn't compare to the championship course due to views but a fun little wind down none the less!!
Great Experience
Really awesome course in the middle of nowhere outside St. George, Utah and a 2 hr drive from Vegas. Played it in December on my bachelor party trip.... A little chilly to start (mid 30s) but ended up in the low to mid 50s. The front nine is nice and in good shape but the back nine is what makes this course. Incredible hole designs and views on the back nine. A not so hidden gem getting a lot of national attention. Love the clubhouse design as well. For sure a five star experience!