Sand Hollow Resort

One of the most memorable courses I’ve ever played. I’ve played on some of the best courses all over the country and this one stands out.

There were two courses on my list to play while on my most recent golf trip. This course and another well known course in nearby Mesquite. This is by far the better course.

I left this course wanting to play it again. It was a great experience.

The course was in great condition and very playable for average golfers. Beautiful course start to finish!

Only negative-We teed off just before 8am and there was no beverage cart available till 10am. We were not told this prior to teeing off. That info would’ve been nice. Even when the cart became available we didn’t see the cart until around 11am. 14th hole I believe. Not too critical about a 10am start time for the cart though. Just thought a higher end course would offer this service throughout the whole day. No big deal though.

The food was pretty good. Our group enjoyed the meals we had.