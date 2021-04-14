Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Utah Golf Resorts

Sand Hollow Resort

5662 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, Utah 84737, US
(435) 656-4653
Location Map

About Sand Hollow Resort

With so many interesting ways to play golf, the Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah, ranks as the state’s premier golf resort. Besides its spectacular Championship course with one of the best back nines in golf, it also sports an extra nine holes, the Links course; and a nine-hole par 3, the Wee course. The spacious accommodations in separate buildings a decent walk from the clubhouse come stocked with microwaves and small fridges for extended stays. The Grille in the clubhouse serves excellent fare from breakfast to dinner. The Sand Hollow State Park next door offers adventurous outdoor pursuits like swimming, boating and scuba diving in a reservoir or driving UTVs across sand dunes.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2008
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sand Hollow Resort

Reviews

4.5
69 Reviews (69)

Reviewer Photos

Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
azroth25
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A MUST SEE!

This was an amazing course. back nine was a challenge and the views make it worth the fight to see what's on the next hole. Would defiantly play it again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
u029979511
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome layout and amazing views

Beautiful course. In excellent condition. We played early and never had to wait. We played forward tees to enjoy the course. So we had some short Par 4s and Par 3s. Lots of fun and lots of sun. Bring your sunscreen.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
u000005304573
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
4.0
Previously Played

Six hour round

The back nine is beautiful, but the round was six hours long, and no amount of beauty makes that acceptable. After we finished the first hole there were four groups waiting to tee off on number 2. Didn’t see a marshall until about number 14.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
u000007007462
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Memorable! A must play!

One of the most memorable courses I’ve ever played. I’ve played on some of the best courses all over the country and this one stands out.

There were two courses on my list to play while on my most recent golf trip. This course and another well known course in nearby Mesquite. This is by far the better course.

I left this course wanting to play it again. It was a great experience.

The course was in great condition and very playable for average golfers. Beautiful course start to finish!

Only negative-We teed off just before 8am and there was no beverage cart available till 10am. We were not told this prior to teeing off. That info would’ve been nice. Even when the cart became available we didn’t see the cart until around 11am. 14th hole I believe. Not too critical about a 10am start time for the cart though. Just thought a higher end course would offer this service throughout the whole day. No big deal though.

The food was pretty good. Our group enjoyed the meals we had.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 524
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

One of the best in the west

Sand Hollow is quickly rocketing up my favorite courses to play. It's fair, fun and scenic with a variety of strong holes. Those four characteristics are the ones I seek every time I'm reviewing a course (along with value). I played with three long hitters who dragged me back to the 6,893-yard blues, creating perhaps the longest course I've ever played. The wide fairways and firm and fast conditions still allowed me to keep up with my more talented partners and have a good time while shooting a decent score. Kudos to the design team for the playability and the maintenance crew for the excellent conditions.
Obviously, the back nine is where Sand Hollow rises up the national rankings. The eye candy of holes 11-15 ranks among the most beautiful stretch of golf anywhere. One player made it through at even par for the first time ever, which earned him a performance bonus in the bet with his buddy. Memorable stuff.
With another nine (the Links) that's also quite good, a short course, a good restaurant, spacious accommodations with multiple pools and Mad Moose rentals for desert ATV/UTV rides right on site, Sand Hollow is one special place.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
u314161263069
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Not for Seniors

Course requires too much walking to get to greens. No restrooms.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
plumlord
noahjurik
Played On
Reviews 82
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Michigan Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Gorgeous and a blast

Sand Hollow was my first desert course, and boy did it blow me away. The colors, views, and wildlife were largely unlike anything I had seen before. The golf was just as good. The outward 9 had a links feel, with wide fairways, blind shots, and visual deception. The inward 9 was a bit more flashy. Views and scale dominate your mind during the second half of the round. It played firm and fast for me. The greens were a joy to putt on and all offered their own unique challenges. I enjoyed the front slightly more just because of the quality of those golf holes, but it was a tight race. My only qualm was with the pace of play. The front nine was approaching 3 hours for me. Despite the pace, I wouldn't hesitate to come back and play this gem again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
America80
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
coachp1957
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Must play in St. George

Great day at Sand Hollow. Fun course, with several memorable holes, especially on the back nine. Course was in fabulous shape.

Staff was terrific, both inside and out. Special mention goes to the restaurant - great food and service to match the incredible views.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
3880kaweah
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
garyjthoma
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
docrg
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
docrg
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
aWoBT3ICzGwYyJEZ6mVk
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful layout!

1st time playing the course.
Front 9 was wide open and deceptive with the distance because of the beautiful and open background of the rocks and desert.
Back 9 amazing views and layout with the course winding through the rocks.
Very enjoyable.
Price was excellent because I played midday twilight and nobody was crazy enough to be in the 110 degree heat. Got the round in under 2 hour.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
Iidentifyasagolfer
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Average course - above average price

Was told this course was an amazing experience and a must play in Southern Utah. There are a few what I call special holes on the back nine, but the front is pretty average and the rest of the back is pretty average. Even a discounted rate of $76 was too much for this course. It is a $59 course at the most.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
arguswilson
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Stunning

Sand Hollow has both great vistas and great golf holes. The course plays over, around, and through arroyos, red rocks, and wild desert. The opening 9 holes are some of the best golf in the region. But the back nine—with five holes clinging to the side of a cliff—is spectacular.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
Wally7294309
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Nice lay out

Sandhollow golf course layout is very challenging. There’s some holes that if you miss it to the left you go down into the valley. Beautiful views. The greens are not flat and it is very challenging not to make a three part because of the undulation. It’s hard to hold the greens too.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
dpgolf03
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
4.0
First Time Playing

Extremely poor pace of play but...

The pace of play at this course is absolutely horrid to be honest, but if you are ok with waiting for very slow players this course is worth it. This course is genuinely beautiful and extremely fun to play, the staff is also very friendly and understand that the course of consistently if not constantly backed up.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Links Course
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 101
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Missouri Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing

Fun 9-holer

Played this one after we got finished with the 18 hole championship course. Fun little 9 hole course that gives off a little Irish linksy feel... Doesn't compare to the championship course due to views but a fun little wind down none the less!!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 101
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Missouri Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing

Great Experience

Really awesome course in the middle of nowhere outside St. George, Utah and a 2 hr drive from Vegas. Played it in December on my bachelor party trip.... A little chilly to start (mid 30s) but ended up in the low to mid 50s. The front nine is nice and in good shape but the back nine is what makes this course. Incredible hole designs and views on the back nine. A not so hidden gem getting a lot of national attention. Love the clubhouse design as well. For sure a five star experience!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
