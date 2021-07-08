Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Vermont Golf Resorts

Equinox Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
3567 Main Street, Manchester Village, Vermont 5254, US
(802) 362-4700
Visit Website
Location Map

About Equinox Resort

The Equinox has attracted and entertained all types of visitors from U.S. Presidents to everyday families for generations. The setting in the Green Mountain National Forest provides a four-season playground. The 195 guest rooms and suites and five dining experiences offer variety from rustic to luxurious. In summer, guests can choose from tennis, golf, swimming, hiking, boating, fly fishing, falconry, off-roading, clay shooting, horseback riding and more, while winter brings cross country skiing, snowmobiling and sleigh rides.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres914
Year Opened1991
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Articles on Equinox Resort

Golf Club at Equinox - 18th hole
Articles
Golf Club at Equinox: Walter Travis' treat is one of the charms of Equinox Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont
Designed by Walter Travis, winner of the 1900 U.S. Amateur, and opened in 1926, the Golf Club at Equinox is the premier amenity at the historic Equinox Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont. The golf course is managed by Troon, and it underwent a $3.5 million renovation in 1991 under the direction of Rees Jones. Travis' routing remains, but Jones attended to state-of-the-art drainage and green construction, and added a good deal of ingratiating fairway mounding and bunkers. These days, visitors will find picture-postcard views of a high-steepled church and the surrounding Equinox Mountain, and a golf course that is more challenging and fun than intimidating.
3 Min Read
By Tom Bedell

Golf courses at Equinox Resort

Reviews

4.7
164 Reviews (164)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
spdanko1
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course

I ended up playing the back nine twice because the course was fairly crowded so I started on back it was a nice course. The club rental was a bit outrageous at $75 so I worked out with another course to bring my own clubs Golf Now rate does not include cart fee of $30 so around was a bit more than I wanted but it is a nice golf course

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
tjp5484
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
acavaiola2
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

I’ve played Equinox several times and each time the course conditions were outstanding. Staff is friendly and very helpful. Food at Dormy Grill is excellent. The kitchen was busy when we made the turn so theyv brought out food out to us on the 11th hole. In another week or two when the leaves change the views will be amazing.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
cmaslak4golf
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful Day of Golf

We did the GolfNow promotion, and two of us walked 18 in 3 1/2 hours. Drainage will always be a natural issue there, but even following a very heavy day of rain, it was quite playable and spectacularly beautiful. Lady in the pro shop is super cordial, and very friendly. Dan the starter keeps things moving well.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
Brn2Golf
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

The Golf Club at the Equinox

Great course and conditions; wet weather conditions did not impact play. Very scenic. Starter had great tips on playing the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
u963599382
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Wonderful hike with our clubs

Spectacular views and lots of elevation changes on the second nine. Front nine was a tight back and forth. All around fun track! Wish there had been a warm up range. Bunkers need improvement.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
6oAjP8NOkmSspbLVAbXS
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
Stuart2172769
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good solid golf course

Good conditions, friendly people just missing a driving range.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
u5406831
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Bunkers

About 30% of the bunkers have little to no sand in them

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
Tompaj
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Another great round at Equinox

Has a great afternoon! Course was in great shape and weather was awesome!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
Andover1974
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Equinox resort

The tees, fairways, and greens were in great shape considering all the recent inclement weather. The pace of play was excellent. The food at the Dormy grille was very good.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
Desmond7587590
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
moegumble
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great time!

Went out with my two golfing buddies and a random 4th (Warren, you were a blast to have as a 4th)…Vermont just recently got hammered with unusual rain but the course was in darn good shape. All course personnel were friendly and considerate which is always appreciated. Had a great time!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
cmaslak4golf
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Equinox Rounds

I walked the course and played 36 holes in a total of 8-1/2 hours including a 30 minute break, after we have had quite a bit of rain. There were some very wet spots, but generally the course was in excellent condition, given what mother nature threw at it.
Spectacular views on almost every hole.
Folks in the Pro Shop were quite friendly and accommodating. Cart person came around frequently, on a hot and humid day, which was a blessing.
Okay it if you get a chance.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
jtmac000
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
u00000415862
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
u314162873853
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
jmanley850
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
kennypop
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Golf Club at Equinox
Default User Avatar
u991321566
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me