Equinox resort

About Equinox ResortThe Equinox has attracted and entertained all types of visitors from U.S. Presidents to everyday families for generations. The setting in the Green Mountain National Forest provides a four-season playground. The 195 guest rooms and suites and five dining experiences offer variety from rustic to luxurious. In summer, guests can choose from tennis, golf, swimming, hiking, boating, fly fishing, falconry, off-roading, clay shooting, horseback riding and more, while winter brings cross country skiing, snowmobiling and sleigh rides.
Photo submitted by acavaiola2 on 04/29/2023
Postcard perfect!!
2nd, par-4, 398. Walter Travis' penchant for high quality bunkering and mounding is clearly evident here.
5th, par-4, 336. Short but lethal, this downhill, two-shot hole nonetheless offers a beautiful Green Mountain backdrop.
8, par-4, 398. One of the deeply embedded greenside bunkers may prove hazardous to your score after an errant approach shot.
10th, par-4, 355. The spire of the First Congregational Church of Manchester is struck by late-afternoon rays of sunlight.
12th, par-4, 361 (center of photo). At twelve, a drive and pitch hole, you'll want to miss all of the eleven bunkers. The scenery, though, is not to be ignored.
13th, par-4, 423. The toughest and maybe best hole at Equinox, this brutal "Volcano" hole will test you fully from tee to cup.
Photo submitted by Frank1945 on 08/07/2021
Photo submitted by Frank1945 on 08/07/2021
Photo submitted by u726176048 on 06/30/2020
view from the 7th 2nd fairway
Enjoying the mountains
Photo submitted by cowac8777 on 10/07/2012
Clubhouse
Hole #1
Hole #1
Photo submitted by cowac8777 on 10/07/2012
Nice course
I ended up playing the back nine twice because the course was fairly crowded so I started on back it was a nice course. The club rental was a bit outrageous at $75 so I worked out with another course to bring my own clubs Golf Now rate does not include cart fee of $30 so around was a bit more than I wanted but it is a nice golf course
Great course
I’ve played Equinox several times and each time the course conditions were outstanding. Staff is friendly and very helpful. Food at Dormy Grill is excellent. The kitchen was busy when we made the turn so theyv brought out food out to us on the 11th hole. In another week or two when the leaves change the views will be amazing.
Beautiful Day of Golf
We did the GolfNow promotion, and two of us walked 18 in 3 1/2 hours. Drainage will always be a natural issue there, but even following a very heavy day of rain, it was quite playable and spectacularly beautiful. Lady in the pro shop is super cordial, and very friendly. Dan the starter keeps things moving well.
The Golf Club at the Equinox
Great course and conditions; wet weather conditions did not impact play. Very scenic. Starter had great tips on playing the course.
Wonderful hike with our clubs
Spectacular views and lots of elevation changes on the second nine. Front nine was a tight back and forth. All around fun track! Wish there had been a warm up range. Bunkers need improvement.
Good solid golf course
Good conditions, friendly people just missing a driving range.
Bunkers
About 30% of the bunkers have little to no sand in them
Another great round at Equinox
Has a great afternoon! Course was in great shape and weather was awesome!
Equinox resort
The tees, fairways, and greens were in great shape considering all the recent inclement weather. The pace of play was excellent. The food at the Dormy grille was very good.
Great time!
Went out with my two golfing buddies and a random 4th (Warren, you were a blast to have as a 4th)…Vermont just recently got hammered with unusual rain but the course was in darn good shape. All course personnel were friendly and considerate which is always appreciated. Had a great time!
Equinox Rounds
I walked the course and played 36 holes in a total of 8-1/2 hours including a 30 minute break, after we have had quite a bit of rain. There were some very wet spots, but generally the course was in excellent condition, given what mother nature threw at it.
Spectacular views on almost every hole.
Folks in the Pro Shop were quite friendly and accommodating. Cart person came around frequently, on a hot and humid day, which was a blessing.
Okay it if you get a chance.