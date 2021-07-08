Equinox resort

I walked the course and played 36 holes in a total of 8-1/2 hours including a 30 minute break, after we have had quite a bit of rain. There were some very wet spots, but generally the course was in excellent condition, given what mother nature threw at it.

Spectacular views on almost every hole.

Folks in the Pro Shop were quite friendly and accommodating. Cart person came around frequently, on a hot and humid day, which was a blessing.

Okay it if you get a chance.