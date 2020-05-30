Killington Resort
About Killington ResortThe Killington Resort is best known as one of the East Coast's largest ski destinations, but there's golf to be played in the Green Mountains, too. In summer, the course, 35 miles of mountain biking trails, 15 miles of hiking trails and the family-oriented Snowshed Adventure Center provide endless entertainment. The Killington Grand Resort Hotel with a spa, fitness center and multiple restaurants is the centerpiece but other accommodations are available.
PERFECT!
The Killington Golf Course has seen a major upgrade in the last two summers. Their new superintendent is doing an amazing job. The course hasn't played this well in years. The staff is always extremely friendly and fun. Memberships are the way to go. They are very affordable. This place is a little gem tucked up in the mountains. Check it out!
perfect except.......
perfect weather, nobody in front of us or back on front 9. Got to 10 and there was 8 on the tee box with 3 waiting. took more than 35 minutes for 8 to tee off. The 3some started and ranger/cart man yelled at them to go off the front but they yelled back no. Either they work there or are friends. I have never had 11 people cut in front at the turn. We finally quit on the 13th hole. We played the front in 1 1/2 hrs and 3 holes on back in 1 and 3/4 hr. When I asked the lady at the pro shop for some refund she refused. Acted like I lied. What a shame!!!!!!! We came up from Ct. long ride
Great opportunity to play Killington!
Even though the fall weather was cool and windy and having heard Killington was a pretty difficult course, Golf Now hot deal enticed us to give it a try. Loved the course and will return! Wish I took photos because it is an outstandingly beautiful course to play during foliage.
Great Course
My wife and I played this course yesterday and loved it. It was pretty challenging but fun! Views of the mountains and landscape were stunning. Definitely would recommend to any golf enthusiast visiting the area.
Great day on the mountain!
I love this course! This is probably my favorite Vermont course. It has excellent scenic views and great elevation changes. No flat lies. The course is in great shape however the greens are a little slow. Nice clubhouse and friendly staff. Full bar on beverage cart which was needed! No range with very large putting green.
breathtaking. views
Incredible mountain course. Played easier than looks, fairly generous landing areas. Recommend playing with one of the locals for first time. Staff could not have been friendlier. Lightning fast pace through first 12 holes then place slowed a bit. Played as single with Camden one of the members, course knowledge made for a perfect round
Course in Great Condition !
Beautiful day on a great course and it was in Wonderful condition.
fabulous course in fabulous condition.
Great experience on a great mountain golf course. Would be hard pressed to find a better one at any price. Great deal. Take advance.
amazing course
Loved this course. Alot of elevated greens was a great time. Will definitely play this course again. Fast greens great to put on. The price was a great value also
Hone up your putting skills
Hilly course, well kept. Stunning views. Lots of motivation to stay on the fairway. Will definitely play again.
Beautiful mountain course
This course has many blind shots going either down or up hill. A challenge to hit accurate shots. Fairways and greens are very well manicured. Undulating greens can test every ability. We played this course twice this week because we liked it. We also wanted to improve our first day scores with a little more knowledge of how the course played. We both shaved at least 5 shots off the second round. Will definitely play again when we are back in the area.
Beautiful Mountain Course
Magnificent mountain scenery and nicely maintained couse. Pace of play is a bit slower than I would prefer but typical of a resort course. Expect a lot of slope on the greens.
Really Nice Course
Played on a beautiful July day. Course was in great shape. Hardly anybody on the course. Extremely hilly - my partner rode but I walked - must have sweat off 10 lbs. If you're a mountain climber, walk; otherwise get a cart. One caveat: got a $20 GolfNow rate which would have cost $75 regular price. For $20 its a great deal. For $75, not so much. But if you like lots of hills and great scenery, you'll love this course.
Excellent conditions
Best weather and a well maintained course made a great round of golf.
great course. not difficult, but always in good condition.
always enjoy coming to Killington. Not the toughest course but always fun.
Beautiful setting, lots of terrain and elevation changes.
Staff was friendly and welcoming. Mountain setting is scenic and beautiful in all directions. Yardage was fair to women. Course has serious drainage problems which affects the majority of holes.
Course has great views
the course was too wet should have been closed. the staff should have closed the close for 2-3 days.
may not even go back even though we have a 18 hole rain check!!!!!!!