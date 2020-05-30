Killington Resort

perfect weather, nobody in front of us or back on front 9. Got to 10 and there was 8 on the tee box with 3 waiting. took more than 35 minutes for 8 to tee off. The 3some started and ranger/cart man yelled at them to go off the front but they yelled back no. Either they work there or are friends. I have never had 11 people cut in front at the turn. We finally quit on the 13th hole. We played the front in 1 1/2 hrs and 3 holes on back in 1 and 3/4 hr. When I asked the lady at the pro shop for some refund she refused. Acted like I lied. What a shame!!!!!!! We came up from Ct. long ride