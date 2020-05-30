Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Vermont Golf Resorts

The Killington Resort is best known as one of the East Coast's largest ski destinations, but there's golf to be played in the Green Mountains, too. In summer, the course, 35 miles of mountain biking trails, 15 miles of hiking trails and the family-oriented Snowshed Adventure Center provide endless entertainment. The Killington Grand Resort Hotel with a spa, fitness center and multiple restaurants is the centerpiece but other accommodations are available.

Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
ofcYTkBDjDunWWcOQHmZ
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

PERFECT!

The Killington Golf Course has seen a major upgrade in the last two summers. Their new superintendent is doing an amazing job. The course hasn't played this well in years. The staff is always extremely friendly and fun. Memberships are the way to go. They are very affordable. This place is a little gem tucked up in the mountains. Check it out!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
DRGOLFER167
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

perfect except.......

perfect weather, nobody in front of us or back on front 9. Got to 10 and there was 8 on the tee box with 3 waiting. took more than 35 minutes for 8 to tee off. The 3some started and ranger/cart man yelled at them to go off the front but they yelled back no. Either they work there or are friends. I have never had 11 people cut in front at the turn. We finally quit on the 13th hole. We played the front in 1 1/2 hrs and 3 holes on back in 1 and 3/4 hr. When I asked the lady at the pro shop for some refund she refused. Acted like I lied. What a shame!!!!!!! We came up from Ct. long ride

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u141807999
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Used cart

Great opportunity to play Killington!

Even though the fall weather was cool and windy and having heard Killington was a pretty difficult course, Golf Now hot deal enticed us to give it a try. Loved the course and will return! Wish I took photos because it is an outstandingly beautiful course to play during foliage.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007742859
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great Course

My wife and I played this course yesterday and loved it. It was pretty challenging but fun! Views of the mountains and landscape were stunning. Definitely would recommend to any golf enthusiast visiting the area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
sfstowell
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great day on the mountain!

I love this course! This is probably my favorite Vermont course. It has excellent scenic views and great elevation changes. No flat lies. The course is in great shape however the greens are a little slow. Nice clubhouse and friendly staff. Full bar on beverage cart which was needed! No range with very large putting green.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
hvaccontrolguy
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

breathtaking. views

Incredible mountain course. Played easier than looks, fairly generous landing areas. Recommend playing with one of the locals for first time. Staff could not have been friendlier. Lightning fast pace through first 12 holes then place slowed a bit. Played as single with Camden one of the members, course knowledge made for a perfect round

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
30derby
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Course in Great Condition !

Beautiful day on a great course and it was in Wonderful condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

fabulous course in fabulous condition.

Great experience on a great mountain golf course. Would be hard pressed to find a better one at any price. Great deal. Take advance.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u874655436
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

amazing course

Loved this course. Alot of elevated greens was a great time. Will definitely play this course again. Fast greens great to put on. The price was a great value also

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
et100
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Hone up your putting skills

Hilly course, well kept. Stunning views. Lots of motivation to stay on the fairway. Will definitely play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
SeanCooper
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful mountain course

This course has many blind shots going either down or up hill. A challenge to hit accurate shots. Fairways and greens are very well manicured. Undulating greens can test every ability. We played this course twice this week because we liked it. We also wanted to improve our first day scores with a little more knowledge of how the course played. We both shaved at least 5 shots off the second round. Will definitely play again when we are back in the area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
sabredad
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful Mountain Course

Magnificent mountain scenery and nicely maintained couse. Pace of play is a bit slower than I would prefer but typical of a resort course. Expect a lot of slope on the greens.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
gilzee
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Really Nice Course

Played on a beautiful July day. Course was in great shape. Hardly anybody on the course. Extremely hilly - my partner rode but I walked - must have sweat off 10 lbs. If you're a mountain climber, walk; otherwise get a cart. One caveat: got a $20 GolfNow rate which would have cost $75 regular price. For $20 its a great deal. For $75, not so much. But if you like lots of hills and great scenery, you'll love this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
sandy58
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent conditions

Best weather and a well maintained course made a great round of golf.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
fjf12
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

great course. not difficult, but always in good condition.

always enjoy coming to Killington. Not the toughest course but always fun.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000001418345
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful setting, lots of terrain and elevation changes.

Staff was friendly and welcoming. Mountain setting is scenic and beautiful in all directions. Yardage was fair to women. Course has serious drainage problems which affects the majority of holes.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Killington Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bwd
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course has great views

the course was too wet should have been closed. the staff should have closed the close for 2-3 days.
may not even go back even though we have a 18 hole rain check!!!!!!!

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
