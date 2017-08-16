Spruce Peak

This was the option in Stowe for me since I wasn't paying $250 for a monday morning round at the "Mountain Course".

We finished 18 in 3 hours, which is a great pace. The condition of the course was good and the course was peaceful, quiet, and relaxing. Loved playing in the mountains and had a nice round. I payed $100 (with cart) for the round, which is too much for what it was. I'd compare it to a $75 course in my area (massachusetts).

Overall a pleasant course during a vacation.