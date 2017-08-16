Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Vermont Golf Resorts

Spruce Peak

The mountains and forests of Stowe are particularly delightful in fall foliage season
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
7412 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont 5672, US
(802) 282-4625
Visit Website
Location Map

About Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak is Stowe's only slopeside destination, where you can ski and golf just steps from luxurious accommodations at the Lodge at Spruce Peak or The Penthouses. Golfers will love the contrast between playing the Mountain Course at Spruce Peak with the more classical appeal of Stowe Country Club in the Stowe Village. Summer adventures for families include ziplining, a ropes course, gondola rides, camps, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, canoeing, kayaking and more. Life at the resort provides pampering with a spa and excellent food.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres485
Year Opened1949
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Spruce Peak

Reviews

4.6
68 Reviews (68)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
u314160629522
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
KHARTA2669
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
sginder49
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
Paul3681344
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Enjoyable place to play

Course in great condition. Friendly folks and friendly course layout. Good for a high handicapper like myself, forgiving off the tee. But the greens can get fast and there are some nice elevation changes, so there are some challenges. Overall, really good time. Free warm up balls close to the first tee, good putting warm up surface. Nice staff.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
UEsn4e48duMpbJ0PpQ9W
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
RG5F73F6217A12B74018
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
mermyl
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Walked

A disappointing start, as the pro shop was out of scorecards (they don't have a photocopier?). Luckily, the starter had one for us, but it didn't have a map of the course to help us find our way around our first time here. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Probably the best conditioned course we have ever played, but we're not accustomed to playing $100 courses. A couple of the greens had some thin spots, but nothing major. Irrigated fairways were lush and weed free. Just wish the members were more conscientious about replacing divots. Hardly a flat spot on this mountain course, including the putting surfaces. A difficult course for older folks like us to walk on a hot day, with all the ups and downs, but still quite playable. Not too many water hazards, and the bunkers appeared to all be in good shape. A good choice, if you can afford it.

Difficulty Moderate
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
u033650420
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fast course with good players, but pricey

This was the option in Stowe for me since I wasn't paying $250 for a monday morning round at the "Mountain Course".

We finished 18 in 3 hours, which is a great pace. The condition of the course was good and the course was peaceful, quiet, and relaxing. Loved playing in the mountains and had a nice round. I payed $100 (with cart) for the round, which is too much for what it was. I'd compare it to a $75 course in my area (massachusetts).

Overall a pleasant course during a vacation.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
UsesTheWholeCourse
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great time.

Enjoyed a complimentary round unsuspectingly one day. Myself and two young boys. Had a blast. No waiting, wasn't pushed, about as pleasant as a round could be when you hit the ball the way I do. Fairways are super soft and about perfect. Rough was great, on every hole. Greens were big and fast, held shots that weren't skulled. Beautiful scenery as expected.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
Jeffrey6454472
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course surrounded by great views

If you’re a walker, get ready to climb. Great layout and challenge for those that enjoy a thoughtful approach to each shot.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
Cindy1913718
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Love this course!

Played her for the first time, beautiful scenery in the mountains, course in great shape. Greens are fast, challenging. Look forward to playing again. Too expensive at regular rate, good price for 4some special ,

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
seniorpgatour
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fair at Best, Highly Overpriced!

Nice to OK course, I got a Hot Deal at $36, less $20 promo code. At $36.00 the price is fair, anything more than overpriced. Course conditions are OK, not great, but not poor. Layout OK at best, Staff OK.
Probably would not play this course again unless less than $30. I can't believe they have members.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
u625465180
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful Location and Views

Love this course, a bit challenging for the higher handicap player but still fun. Stopped for a snack at the turn, they delivered it to us on the 11th tee box! Who does this? Highly recommend this place if you are in Stowe.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
hornedwoodchuck
Played On
Reviews 242
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 25 Contributor
First Time Playing

Solid second course at the resort

Solid second course at the resort. Course was I good shape after heavy rains. We had to walk, luckily it’s is not as mountainous as other course.

Worth a play if in area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak
Default User Avatar
hornedwoodchuck
Played On
Reviews 242
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 25 Contributor
First Time Playing

One of the best and most scenic in northeast

An amazing day on this mountain course. The views on the higher points in the course on the back nine are stunning. The course is not long, but it makes up for it with wild greens, huge elevation changes and superb conditions.

It’s worth a stay at the lodge and to spend the day on the links.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
u903825677
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
u903825677
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Stowe Country Club
84a9da4f-6b7a-5448-a503-1bcd8ba4f2cd
RettJ
Played On
Reviews 246
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Georgia Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Awesome Course - Fantastic Conditions

This was my first time playing Stowe Country Club. I love the course, the conditions. Everything was great.
Staff was very friendly, helpful and accommodating. They allowed me to tee off early since it was not too crowded today. I really appreciated their hospitality helpfulness.
The practice facilities at the course are great. One of the best practice areas anywhere.
The course was in fantastic condition. Tee boxes, greens, fairways, bunkers, everything was well maintained and in great condition.
I loved the greens. They are fast, smooth and are a true challenge. There are lots of humps, undulations and subtle breaks which are a challenge to read. Everything is very lush and green and beautiful.
The views you have are spectacular. The surrounding mountains are beautiful. There are lots and lots of elevation changes which ads to the challenge of the course.
Thoroughly enjoyable round of golf. I will definitely play here again next time I am in the area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak
Default User Avatar
Mike9917612
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Not long, but difficult

6400 yds from the tips, which based on the scorecard doesn’t seem challenging. 73.7 and 151 from the tips should get your attention. Mix in some strong wind, and this is a very difficult golf course. Course was in excellent condition. One negative was that this is no driving range. They have a hitting net. Putting and chipping area use the same green. Putting green is very nice, but ball marks all over from people chipping and pitching. With all of the room at the property a range would be nice.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Stowe Country Club
Default User Avatar
Mike9917612
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Decent course given limited options

Not much else in the area. Course was in good shape. Not overly long or difficult. Pace of play was slow (played Sunday afternoon...lot of kids and couples playing). Left after 15 holes. Round would have been 4:30-4:40 had we finished entire round. Best part of the course was the practice facilities. Grass tees. Three separate hitting areas, with a ton of room. Nice chipping / bunker area. Semi-private club, so not sure what the availability of tee times is, or if members have preferred benefits.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me