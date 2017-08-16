Spruce Peak
About Spruce PeakSpruce Peak is Stowe's only slopeside destination, where you can ski and golf just steps from luxurious accommodations at the Lodge at Spruce Peak or The Penthouses. Golfers will love the contrast between playing the Mountain Course at Spruce Peak with the more classical appeal of Stowe Country Club in the Stowe Village. Summer adventures for families include ziplining, a ropes course, gondola rides, camps, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, canoeing, kayaking and more. Life at the resort provides pampering with a spa and excellent food.
Enjoyable place to play
Course in great condition. Friendly folks and friendly course layout. Good for a high handicapper like myself, forgiving off the tee. But the greens can get fast and there are some nice elevation changes, so there are some challenges. Overall, really good time. Free warm up balls close to the first tee, good putting warm up surface. Nice staff.
A disappointing start, as the pro shop was out of scorecards (they don't have a photocopier?). Luckily, the starter had one for us, but it didn't have a map of the course to help us find our way around our first time here. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Probably the best conditioned course we have ever played, but we're not accustomed to playing $100 courses. A couple of the greens had some thin spots, but nothing major. Irrigated fairways were lush and weed free. Just wish the members were more conscientious about replacing divots. Hardly a flat spot on this mountain course, including the putting surfaces. A difficult course for older folks like us to walk on a hot day, with all the ups and downs, but still quite playable. Not too many water hazards, and the bunkers appeared to all be in good shape. A good choice, if you can afford it.
Fast course with good players, but pricey
This was the option in Stowe for me since I wasn't paying $250 for a monday morning round at the "Mountain Course".
We finished 18 in 3 hours, which is a great pace. The condition of the course was good and the course was peaceful, quiet, and relaxing. Loved playing in the mountains and had a nice round. I payed $100 (with cart) for the round, which is too much for what it was. I'd compare it to a $75 course in my area (massachusetts).
Overall a pleasant course during a vacation.
Great time.
Enjoyed a complimentary round unsuspectingly one day. Myself and two young boys. Had a blast. No waiting, wasn't pushed, about as pleasant as a round could be when you hit the ball the way I do. Fairways are super soft and about perfect. Rough was great, on every hole. Greens were big and fast, held shots that weren't skulled. Beautiful scenery as expected.
Great course surrounded by great views
If you’re a walker, get ready to climb. Great layout and challenge for those that enjoy a thoughtful approach to each shot.
Love this course!
Played her for the first time, beautiful scenery in the mountains, course in great shape. Greens are fast, challenging. Look forward to playing again. Too expensive at regular rate, good price for 4some special ,
Fair at Best, Highly Overpriced!
Nice to OK course, I got a Hot Deal at $36, less $20 promo code. At $36.00 the price is fair, anything more than overpriced. Course conditions are OK, not great, but not poor. Layout OK at best, Staff OK.
Probably would not play this course again unless less than $30. I can't believe they have members.
Beautiful Location and Views
Love this course, a bit challenging for the higher handicap player but still fun. Stopped for a snack at the turn, they delivered it to us on the 11th tee box! Who does this? Highly recommend this place if you are in Stowe.
Solid second course at the resort
Solid second course at the resort. Course was I good shape after heavy rains. We had to walk, luckily it’s is not as mountainous as other course.
Worth a play if in area.
One of the best and most scenic in northeast
An amazing day on this mountain course. The views on the higher points in the course on the back nine are stunning. The course is not long, but it makes up for it with wild greens, huge elevation changes and superb conditions.
It’s worth a stay at the lodge and to spend the day on the links.
Awesome Course - Fantastic Conditions
This was my first time playing Stowe Country Club. I love the course, the conditions. Everything was great.
Staff was very friendly, helpful and accommodating. They allowed me to tee off early since it was not too crowded today. I really appreciated their hospitality helpfulness.
The practice facilities at the course are great. One of the best practice areas anywhere.
The course was in fantastic condition. Tee boxes, greens, fairways, bunkers, everything was well maintained and in great condition.
I loved the greens. They are fast, smooth and are a true challenge. There are lots of humps, undulations and subtle breaks which are a challenge to read. Everything is very lush and green and beautiful.
The views you have are spectacular. The surrounding mountains are beautiful. There are lots and lots of elevation changes which ads to the challenge of the course.
Thoroughly enjoyable round of golf. I will definitely play here again next time I am in the area.
Not long, but difficult
6400 yds from the tips, which based on the scorecard doesn’t seem challenging. 73.7 and 151 from the tips should get your attention. Mix in some strong wind, and this is a very difficult golf course. Course was in excellent condition. One negative was that this is no driving range. They have a hitting net. Putting and chipping area use the same green. Putting green is very nice, but ball marks all over from people chipping and pitching. With all of the room at the property a range would be nice.
Decent course given limited options
Not much else in the area. Course was in good shape. Not overly long or difficult. Pace of play was slow (played Sunday afternoon...lot of kids and couples playing). Left after 15 holes. Round would have been 4:30-4:40 had we finished entire round. Best part of the course was the practice facilities. Grass tees. Three separate hitting areas, with a ton of room. Nice chipping / bunker area. Semi-private club, so not sure what the availability of tee times is, or if members have preferred benefits.