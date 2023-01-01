Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Vermont Golf Resorts

Stoweflake Mountain Resort

1746 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont 5672, US
(802) 253-7355
About Stoweflake Mountain Resort

Stoweflake sits in the center of Stowe's charming mountain village. More than 30 shops, restaurants and attractions are within walking distance. The adjacent Stowe Country Club complements the resort's on-site practice facility, nine-hole par-3 course and putting green with a practice bunker. An award-winning spa and Wine Spectator-recognized restaurant offer the indoor pampering after experiencing the many surrounding outdoor adventures with Green Mountains provide: Hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, zip-lining, fishing and more.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres50
Year Opened1963
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Stoweflake Mountain Resort

