About Stoweflake Mountain Resort Stoweflake sits in the center of Stowe's charming mountain village. More than 30 shops, restaurants and attractions are within walking distance. The adjacent Stowe Country Club complements the resort's on-site practice facility, nine-hole par-3 course and putting green with a practice bunker. An award-winning spa and Wine Spectator-recognized restaurant offer the indoor pampering after experiencing the many surrounding outdoor adventures with Green Mountains provide: Hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, zip-lining, fishing and more.

Facts Price Range $$$, $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 50 Year Opened 1963 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities & Services Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Short Course Yes Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No

Images from Stoweflake Mountain Resort Aerial view from Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa. Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa