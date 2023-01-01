Stoweflake Mountain Resort
1746 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont 5672, US
(802) 253-7355
About Stoweflake Mountain ResortStoweflake sits in the center of Stowe's charming mountain village. More than 30 shops, restaurants and attractions are within walking distance. The adjacent Stowe Country Club complements the resort's on-site practice facility, nine-hole par-3 course and putting green with a practice bunker. An award-winning spa and Wine Spectator-recognized restaurant offer the indoor pampering after experiencing the many surrounding outdoor adventures with Green Mountains provide: Hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, zip-lining, fishing and more.
Facts
Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres50
Year Opened1963
Number of Units100-300
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No