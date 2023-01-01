Home / Courses / USA / Vermont / Stowe

Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Stowe CC
Stowe Country Club
Stowe, Vermont
Semi-Private
4.5124647059
73
West Hills Golf Club
Stowe, Vermont
Private
0.0
0
Stowe Mountain Club
The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak
Stowe, Vermont
Resort/Private
3.521
18
Ryder Brook GC
Ryder Brook Golf Course
Morrisville, Vermont
Public
0.0
0
Blush Hill CC
Blush Hill Country Club
Waterbury, Vermont
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Copley CC
Copley Country Club
Morrisville, Vermont
Semi-Private
4.7142857143
11
CC of Vermont
Country Club of Vermont
Waterbury Center, Vermont
Private
5.0
1
West Bolton GC: #7
West Bolton Golf Club
Jericho, Vermont
Public
4.0166666667
31
Williston GC
Williston Golf Club
Williston, Vermont
Semi-Private
4.8333
6
Woodbury GC
Woodbury Golf Course
Woodbury, Vermont
Semi-Private
2.0
1
Montpelier Elks CC
Montpelier Elks Country Club
Montpelier, Vermont
Semi-Private
3.0
1
The Links At Lang Farm
The Links At Lang Farm
Essex Junction, Vermont
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Golf Packages
Shadowbrook Golf Course
Shadowbrook Stay & Play Package
FROM $87 (USD)
TUNKHANNOCK, PA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Shadowbrook Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Shadowbrook Golf Course.
Featured Content
Articles
Stowe, Vermont
Stowe Mountain Club golf course
Articles
Stay & Play For Way Less Than Usual This Summer At Stowe Mountain Lodge
Playing private courses (like the Stowe Mountain Club, above) is just one of the perks of taking Stowe, Vermont golf vacations.
Articles
Private Courses You Can Play on Stowe, Vermont Golf Vacations
