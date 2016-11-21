Swinomish Casino and Lodge
About Swinomish Casino and LodgeThe Swinomish Casino & Lodge overlooks Padilla Bay in Anacortes, Washington, between Seattle and Vancouver. Its 98 guestrooms are owned by Swinomish Tribe and celebrate the Native American traditions and local artwork. An RV Park, multiple restaurants and casino are the draws, as well as the Swinomish Golf Links, which features views of Mount Baker and Fidalgo and Similik bays. A performance center can help your game.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Swinomish Casino and Lodge
Images from Swinomish Casino and Lodge
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Swinomish links in November
The course was very playable considering all the rain we have had. Carts are not allowed , but there are only a few challenging holes to walk.
course maintenance
Was nice green but fairway and cart way was no good.
I like this course, I think make more bunker in the course make me more fun.
good course , friendly staff
when we play the course , weather is good , fairway is good green is good ! staff was tell me the day before had heavy rain , but the course hold up pity dry ! only problem is no sign tell you where is the course , it might be there ( big enough ) and i must miss it , i almost speed pass the golf course entrance !
if windy , the course can eat you alive , if not , every one can enjoy a round here .
Windy in the mornings
Great tee boxes, greens are in good shape, fair ways are dry but that's August for you. If you want less wind play in the afternoon.
Swonomish links
Course has become very challenging from years past which is nice.
Get what you pay for.
Super cheap. Could be a great course, but fairways are baked out and dead brown hardpan. Greens are fine.
Terrible Attitude!!
Made Tee times for 4 in advance and when arriving at the course was turned away because they said they were already booked. They were not even interested in seeing my conformation paperwork. Felt like they were doing everything possible to not let us play. This place won't have to worry about that again from me.
Contacted Golf Now and was treated like I mattered. Made a full refund and even mailed out some balls for free.
That's how customer service works Swinomish Golf Links!
Course greens & fairways are in better conditions
Course is in better conditions since being under New Ownership. Repairs & Maintenance to the course assisted a spectacular round of golf for me & 3 other friends of mine.
Fun to play when dry
Kind of a links type course with a few hills thrown in. Course conditions are much improved the past 2yrs but several holes make it tough to score because of the way its laid out.I played on a day there was a 2club n.wind and there was a tournament on the course so play was slow. I would not recommend this course when it is wet as it doesn't drain well.
Mediocre course at best
This was a hot deal and I'm glad I didn't pay more.
Good day.
Good condition and very good pace of play.
Great day to play
It turns out this was the best day of the week to play here. Weather was great. The fairways had finally been mowed a couple of times after being wet for so long and the greens were rolling true after being pluged and top dressed 3 weeks ago. It would be nice to have water available out on the course or at least have a beverage cart available. The snack bar did not appear to be staffed so maybe they are missing out on additional revenue. A sign would have been nice directing you to the proshop for help. All in all a nice play to play when the conditions are good. Easy to walk and enough challenges to keep the average golfer happy. Apparently there was an issue with my GolfNow reservation but it was quickly resolved and I was paired up with a twosome and had an enjoyable round
Lost
Reasonable spring condition, friendly staff, good pace of play. Course layout is back and forth. Needs better signage for some tees. Best off-course amenity is Anthony's Grill Happy Hour in Anacortes.
Nice Course
This was the first time playing this course. It is a wide open course that is in decent shape. It was pretty empty so play was fast. My partner and I finished our round in just under 3.5 hours.
Be careful with the Golf now "deals" at this course
This was not the first time this course has fought with me over what was promised on the golf now deal I payed for. This most recent round they tried to get out of the lunch. First he said no, you get no free lunch from Golf now deals. Then when I showed him the voucher with the free lunch printed clearly on it, he said fine, you can have a hot dog, but I'm not giving you the drink or chips, I don't care what it says on the voucher. Making the customer feel bad for asking for what was already paid for is a terrible way to run a business:(:(:( as out of the way the course is and the fact that it isn't in that great of shape, you'd think they would at least want to be nice and honor the deals that entice people to drive out there.
Great game
Played by myself. Great links course. Value unbeatable...
Could of been better
When I got there to grab the bucket of balls that came with the deal and confirm the lunch that came with it also, I was told that I had to copy the confirmation from GolfNow. It did not make any sense, I was not happy and told the guy there that I wasn't. This is the first first time that I used GolfNow and it looked like a lunch went with all bucket of ball deals. So, if you give me the range balls, the lunch special should be an automatic.
GOOD TIMES
IF U MAKE YOUR RESERVATION THROUGH GOLFNOW U CAN FIND REALLY GOOD DEALS WITH A CART AND OR FOOD GREAT DEALS
Price was right
Got a "hot deal" for this round, but pace was deadly slow. Paired up with the couple behind us and had a great time with them. The new scorecards don't have the free appetizer coupon on them to use at the casino, so that was a disappointment.
A Nice Outing with Freinds
I have played this course before but enjoy playing here because of ease of booking, play-ability. It is a casual atmosphere here with the staff who I find are always friendly and helpful. The course is relatively straight forward but does offer so unique challenges. The price is good for people on a budget and beginners.