Swinomish Casino and Lodge

This was not the first time this course has fought with me over what was promised on the golf now deal I payed for. This most recent round they tried to get out of the lunch. First he said no, you get no free lunch from Golf now deals. Then when I showed him the voucher with the free lunch printed clearly on it, he said fine, you can have a hot dog, but I'm not giving you the drink or chips, I don't care what it says on the voucher. Making the customer feel bad for asking for what was already paid for is a terrible way to run a business:(:(:( as out of the way the course is and the fact that it isn't in that great of shape, you'd think they would at least want to be nice and honor the deals that entice people to drive out there.