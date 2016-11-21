Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Washington Golf Resorts

The Swinomish Casino & Lodge overlooks Padilla Bay in Anacortes, Washington, between Seattle and Vancouver. Its 98 guestrooms are owned by Swinomish Tribe and celebrate the Native American traditions and local artwork. An RV Park, multiple restaurants and casino are the draws, as well as the Swinomish Golf Links, which features views of Mount Baker and Fidalgo and Similik bays. A performance center can help your game. 

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1994
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Swinomish Casino and Lodge

3.3
53 Reviews (53)

Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
larrykupp
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Swinomish links in November

The course was very playable considering all the rain we have had. Carts are not allowed , but there are only a few challenging holes to walk.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
goyoshi
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

course maintenance

Was nice green but fairway and cart way was no good.
I like this course, I think make more bunker in the course make me more fun.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
oneputte
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

good course , friendly staff

when we play the course , weather is good , fairway is good green is good ! staff was tell me the day before had heavy rain , but the course hold up pity dry ! only problem is no sign tell you where is the course , it might be there ( big enough ) and i must miss it , i almost speed pass the golf course entrance !
if windy , the course can eat you alive , if not , every one can enjoy a round here .

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Swinomish Golf Links
6fe99832-61cb-537f-abab-a72cff054439
Randon5418607
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Windy in the mornings

Great tee boxes, greens are in good shape, fair ways are dry but that's August for you. If you want less wind play in the afternoon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000007652536
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Swonomish links

Course has become very challenging from years past which is nice.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
dshick31
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Get what you pay for.

Super cheap. Could be a great course, but fairways are baked out and dead brown hardpan. Greens are fine.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
boatrx
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather

Terrible Attitude!!

Made Tee times for 4 in advance and when arriving at the course was turned away because they said they were already booked. They were not even interested in seeing my conformation paperwork. Felt like they were doing everything possible to not let us play. This place won't have to worry about that again from me.
Contacted Golf Now and was treated like I mattered. Made a full refund and even mailed out some balls for free.
That's how customer service works Swinomish Golf Links!

Value Poor
Friendliness Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
BigMack10
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course greens & fairways are in better conditions

Course is in better conditions since being under New Ownership. Repairs & Maintenance to the course assisted a spectacular round of golf for me & 3 other friends of mine.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
cpjr
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun to play when dry

Kind of a links type course with a few hills thrown in. Course conditions are much improved the past 2yrs but several holes make it tough to score because of the way its laid out.I played on a day there was a 2club n.wind and there was a tournament on the course so play was slow. I would not recommend this course when it is wet as it doesn't drain well.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
tosteeles
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Mediocre course at best

This was a hot deal and I'm glad I didn't pay more.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
fullthrottlebc
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Good day.

Good condition and very good pace of play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
John6947088
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great day to play

It turns out this was the best day of the week to play here. Weather was great. The fairways had finally been mowed a couple of times after being wet for so long and the greens were rolling true after being pluged and top dressed 3 weeks ago. It would be nice to have water available out on the course or at least have a beverage cart available. The snack bar did not appear to be staffed so maybe they are missing out on additional revenue. A sign would have been nice directing you to the proshop for help. All in all a nice play to play when the conditions are good. Easy to walk and enough challenges to keep the average golfer happy. Apparently there was an issue with my GolfNow reservation but it was quickly resolved and I was paired up with a twosome and had an enjoyable round

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
TomHowerton
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Lost

Reasonable spring condition, friendly staff, good pace of play. Course layout is back and forth. Needs better signage for some tees. Best off-course amenity is Anthony's Grill Happy Hour in Anacortes.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000005106743
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Used cart

Nice Course

This was the first time playing this course. It is a wide open course that is in decent shape. It was pretty empty so play was fast. My partner and I finished our round in just under 3.5 hours.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
btwindaddy
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Be careful with the Golf now "deals" at this course

This was not the first time this course has fought with me over what was promised on the golf now deal I payed for. This most recent round they tried to get out of the lunch. First he said no, you get no free lunch from Golf now deals. Then when I showed him the voucher with the free lunch printed clearly on it, he said fine, you can have a hot dog, but I'm not giving you the drink or chips, I don't care what it says on the voucher. Making the customer feel bad for asking for what was already paid for is a terrible way to run a business:(:(:( as out of the way the course is and the fact that it isn't in that great of shape, you'd think they would at least want to be nice and honor the deals that entice people to drive out there.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
bradleycrow77
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great game

Played by myself. Great links course. Value unbeatable...

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
tomhorstman
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Could of been better

When I got there to grab the bucket of balls that came with the deal and confirm the lunch that came with it also, I was told that I had to copy the confirmation from GolfNow. It did not make any sense, I was not happy and told the guy there that I wasn't. This is the first first time that I used GolfNow and it looked like a lunch went with all bucket of ball deals. So, if you give me the range balls, the lunch special should be an automatic.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u426046441
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

GOOD TIMES

IF U MAKE YOUR RESERVATION THROUGH GOLFNOW U CAN FIND REALLY GOOD DEALS WITH A CART AND OR FOOD GREAT DEALS

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u366302942
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Average weather
Used cart

Price was right

Got a "hot deal" for this round, but pace was deadly slow. Paired up with the couple behind us and had a great time with them. The new scorecards don't have the free appetizer coupon on them to use at the casino, so that was a disappointment.

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Swinomish Golf Links
Default User Avatar
rico06
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

A Nice Outing with Freinds

I have played this course before but enjoy playing here because of ease of booking, play-ability. It is a casual atmosphere here with the staff who I find are always friendly and helpful. The course is relatively straight forward but does offer so unique challenges. The price is good for people on a budget and beginners.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
