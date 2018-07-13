Greenbrier
About GreenbrierThe Greenbrier, a National Historic Landmark in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains, is an American classic that's been serving guest since 1778. The 11,000-acre property has hosted generations of guests, including 27 Presidents. It's expansive with 710 rooms, 33 suites and 96 guest and estate homes for rent. There are 10 lobbies, 40-plus meeting rooms, a conference center, a mineral spa, multiple restaurants, 55 activities, designer boutiques and an underground casino and entertainment venue. Golfers can tee it up at the Old White (a former Tour venue), The Greenbrier (a former Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup venue), The Meadows and the 9-hole Ashford Short Course.
The Meadows at The Greenbrier, hole 7 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/13/2018
The Meadows at The Greenbrier, hole 10 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/13/2018
The Meadows at The Greenbrier, hole 13 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/13/2018
The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier, hole 7 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/13/2018
The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier, hole 18 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/13/2018
Beautiful Course, beautiful day
The reason I put that we played for 0.00 was that my friend is a member of the Sporting Club and had some coupons. Normally, quite expensive. It was a beautiful day and the course was in immaculate condition. The greens are really quick and of course I had plenty of 3 putts. When I got the speed down I was able to get 3 birdies and 5 pars. It was my first time playing it, although I had walked it previously during the PGA tournament.
Great Classic Course
Nestled in the mountains of West Virginia is the Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier. Widely considered the best public course in West Virginia and one of the Best Public and Resort courses in America. Old White, is a fun classic course designed by CB Macdonald. The course utilizes many of Macdonald's classic template holes and presents a fun yet challenging course. The bunkering is phenomenal, not only greenside but in the fairway as well. The course was in outstanding condition and as you can see the course looks amazing with the changing fall leaves. The course is steeped in history hosting PGA Tour events over the years and currently. The customer services is second to none and the resort looks charming and with a wide range of activities. The Old White TPC is ranked by Golf Digest the number 3 in WV, 34 Public in America, 173 Greatest in America. Golf Magazine ranks the course number 1 Public Course in WV and 37th Public in America. Definitely add the Old White TPC to your list of must play courses you will not be disappointed. Note: I played the course for almost half the posted rate, I felt it was perfectly priced at half the cost but the price of $450.00 is too high for this course in my opinion.
The Meadows is back and better than ever
The new-look Meadows is a pleasing success story in American resort golf. The horrific floods of 2016 that claimed almost two dozen lives also caused upheaval at America's Resort, and getting the golf courses back online was a huge priority in the wake of the deluge. Thanks to superintendent Kelly Shumate, who redesigned the course by incorporating parts of the old routing and a few holes of the Greenbrier Course, the new Meadows is a solid complimentary piece to the Old White TPC. The 39 stacked-artificial-sod bunkers dictate strategy, and the undulating greens provide plenty of interest as well. Job well done.
Tour-quality but enjoyable for all
The Old White TPCat The Greenbrier is one of my golf "happy places." The CB Macdonald/Seth Raynor layout has strong versions of many of the duo's famous "template holes," combined with mountain views everywhere you look. I would definitely recommend walking the course with a caddie, who will help you read the famously tricky greens. This time around, it was a special treat to hit into the par-3 18th with the stands being set up for the PGA Tour event.
100 years of excellence and getting better
Originally designed by CB Macdonald and Seth Raynor, this course has only gotten better over time, especially since it was renovated a few years back right before the PGA Tour moved in with the Greenbrier Classic. From start to finish, this course is memorable with elements of Scottish links design combined with classic America golf. Conditions are impeccable in resort setting unlike anywhere else in the world. A definite bucket list play.
The New Old White
A C.B. Macdonald original design is hard to find. Not unlike other courses built during the Golden Era of architecture, multiple architects have been involved in the current state of Old White, including Seth Raynor, who was Macdonald's protege. Lester George did a fairly recent restoration. And there's new grass on the greens. The course has all the charm and strategic challenges you'd expect from an American classic. You'll use every club in your bag, negotiate big undulating greens and wind through the rolling tree-lined topography of White Sulphur Springs. Sam Snead made 42 aces in his decorated career. No. 42 was on Old White's 18th, one of the rare par-3 finishing holes in golf. The Greenbrier is my No. 7 best buddies-trip destination in the U.S., in part, because of how much I enjoy playing Old White. Other factors are the alternate golf options, rich history, 5-star service and 50+ amenities—including a new steak house and casino. The setting makes fall an especially good time to visit. Credit to local coal mogul, Jim Justice, for bringing back The Greenbrier and Old White to prominence—and relevance.