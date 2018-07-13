Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / West Virginia Golf Resorts

Greenbrier

Yet another reachable par 5 on the Greenbrier Course, the 18th sets up nicely for match play.
101 West Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 24986, US
(844) 837-2466
Location Map

About Greenbrier

The Greenbrier, a National Historic Landmark in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains, is an American classic that's been serving guest since 1778. The 11,000-acre property has hosted generations of guests, including 27 Presidents. It's expansive with 710 rooms, 33 suites and 96 guest and estate homes for rent. There are 10 lobbies, 40-plus meeting rooms, a conference center, a mineral spa, multiple restaurants, 55 activities, designer boutiques and an underground casino and entertainment venue. Golfers can tee it up at the Old White (a former Tour venue), The Greenbrier (a former Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup venue), The Meadows and the 9-hole Ashford Short Course.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres11000
Year Opened1858
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Greenbrier

Images from Greenbrier

Greenbrier - Greenbrier Course
A view of a hole from Greenbrier Course at Greenbrier Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Greenbrier Course
A view of a green at Greenbrier Course from Greenbrier Greenbrier
Oakhurst Links
A sunny day view from Oakhurst Links. Oakhurst Links
Oakhurst Links
A view from a fairway at Oakhurst Links (Greenbrier). Greenbrier
Oakhurst Links: #9
A view of the par-4 hole #9 at Oakhurst Links. Oakhurst Links
Oakhurst Links: #2
A view of the 2nd green at Oakhurst Links. Oakhurst Links
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #18
View of the 18th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #1
View of the 1st hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #2
View of the 2nd hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #4
View of the 4th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #5
View of the 5th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #6
View of the 6th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #9
View of the 9th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #10
View of the 10th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #11
View of the 11th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #13
View of the 13th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #14
View of the 14th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #15
View of the 15th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #16
View of the 16th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #17
View of the 17th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: Putting Green
View of the putting green and clubhouse from the Old White TPC Course The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #3
View of the 3rd hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #7
View of the 7th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #8
View of the 8th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #12
View of the 12th hole from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Old White TPC Course: 1st green
View of the 1st green from the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier
Old White TPC Course: 15th green
View of the 15th green on the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier
Old White TPC Course: 2nd green
View of the 2nd green on the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier
Old White TPC Course: 13th green
View of the 13th green on the Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier
Old White at Greenbrier - #3
Old White at Greenbrier - View from #3
Greenbrier - Old White TPC
A view over the water of a fairway from Old White TPC Course at Greenbrier Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Old White TPC
The Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier. Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #18
View of the 18th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #16
View of the 16th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #15
Looking back from the 15th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #17
Looking back from the 17th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #14
View of the 14th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #12
Looking back from the 12th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #6
View of the 6th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #13
Looking back from the 13th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #5
View of the 5th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #2
View of the 2nd green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #9
View of the 9th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #11
View of the 11th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #10
A view from 10th tee box at The Greenbrier Meadows Course The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #1
View of the 1st green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #7
View of the 7th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #8
A view from 8th tee box at The Greenbrier Meadows Course The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #4
Looking back from the 4th green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows: #3
View of the 3rd green from the Meadows Course at Greenbrier The Greenbrier
Greenbrier
A fall view from a tee at Greenbrier Greenbrier
Greenbrier - Meadows Course
A view of a hole surrounded by water at Meadows Course from Greenbrier Greenbrier
The Ashford Short Course
A view from The Ashford Short Course The Ashford Short Course
The Ashford Short Course
A view from The Ashford Short Course (Greenbrierliving). Greenbrierliving
The Ashford Short Course: #6
A view of hole #6 at The Ashford Short Course. The Ashford Short Course
The Ashford Short Course: #3
A view of the 3rd green at The Ashford Short Course. The Ashford Short Course
Greenbrier Sporting Club - Snead
View of a green from the Snead Course at Greenbrier Sporting Club Greenbrier Sporting Club
Greenbrier Sporting Club - Snead: #16
View from the Snead Course 16th tee box at Greenbrier Sporting Club Greenbrier Sporting Club
Greenbrier Sporting Club - Snead: #16
View from the Snead Course 16th tee box at Greenbrier Sporting Club Greenbrier Sporting Club
Greenbrier Sporting Club - Snead
A sunny day view of a green at Snead Course from Greenbrier Sporting Club. Greenbrier Sporting Club
Greenbrier Sporting Club - Snead: #9
A view of hole #9 at Snead Course from Greenbrier Sporting Club Greenbrier Sporting Club
Greenbrier Sporting Club - Snead: #13
A view of the 13th green at Snead Course from Greenbrier Sporting Club Greenbrier Sporting Club

Reviews

4.9
8 Reviews (8)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Greenbrier - Old White Course
Default User Avatar
ggwarnold
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course, beautiful day

The reason I put that we played for 0.00 was that my friend is a member of the Sporting Club and had some coupons. Normally, quite expensive. It was a beautiful day and the course was in immaculate condition. The greens are really quick and of course I had plenty of 3 putts. When I got the speed down I was able to get 3 birdies and 5 pars. It was my first time playing it, although I had walked it previously during the PGA tournament.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Greenbrier - Old White Course
Default User Avatar
cjohnbrown
Played On
Reviews 38
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
D C Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Classic Course

Nestled in the mountains of West Virginia is the Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier. Widely considered the best public course in West Virginia and one of the Best Public and Resort courses in America. Old White, is a fun classic course designed by CB Macdonald. The course utilizes many of Macdonald's classic template holes and presents a fun yet challenging course. The bunkering is phenomenal, not only greenside but in the fairway as well. The course was in outstanding condition and as you can see the course looks amazing with the changing fall leaves. The course is steeped in history hosting PGA Tour events over the years and currently. The customer services is second to none and the resort looks charming and with a wide range of activities. The Old White TPC is ranked by Golf Digest the number 3 in WV, 34 Public in America, 173 Greatest in America. Golf Magazine ranks the course number 1 Public Course in WV and 37th Public in America. Definitely add the Old White TPC to your list of must play courses you will not be disappointed. Note: I played the course for almost half the posted rate, I felt it was perfectly priced at half the cost but the price of $450.00 is too high for this course in my opinion.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Greenbrier - Meadows Course
Default User Avatar
Golfpro685
Played On
Reviews 143
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Golf Channel
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Greenbrier - Meadows Course
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 221
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

The Meadows is back and better than ever

The new-look Meadows is a pleasing success story in American resort golf. The horrific floods of 2016 that claimed almost two dozen lives also caused upheaval at America's Resort, and getting the golf courses back online was a huge priority in the wake of the deluge. Thanks to superintendent Kelly Shumate, who redesigned the course by incorporating parts of the old routing and a few holes of the Greenbrier Course, the new Meadows is a solid complimentary piece to the Old White TPC. The 39 stacked-artificial-sod bunkers dictate strategy, and the undulating greens provide plenty of interest as well. Job well done.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Greenbrier - Old White Course
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 221
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

Tour-quality but enjoyable for all

The Old White TPCat The Greenbrier is one of my golf "happy places." The CB Macdonald/Seth Raynor layout has strong versions of many of the duo's famous "template holes," combined with mountain views everywhere you look. I would definitely recommend walking the course with a caddie, who will help you read the famously tricky greens. This time around, it was a special treat to hit into the par-3 18th with the stands being set up for the PGA Tour event.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Greenbrier - Old White Course
Default User Avatar
hoefers
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Greenbrier - Old White Course
fae97f64-c866-5e4f-b8f1-d7d89b27fe98
MikeBaileyGolf
Played On
Reviews 374
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

100 years of excellence and getting better

Originally designed by CB Macdonald and Seth Raynor, this course has only gotten better over time, especially since it was renovated a few years back right before the PGA Tour moved in with the Greenbrier Classic. From start to finish, this course is memorable with elements of Scottish links design combined with classic America golf. Conditions are impeccable in resort setting unlike anywhere else in the world. A definite bucket list play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Greenbrier - Old White Course
2e69ff48-d2e5-5d2a-b952-fe859aa57aa3
MattGinellaGA
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

The New Old White

A C.B. Macdonald original design is hard to find. Not unlike other courses built during the Golden Era of architecture, multiple architects have been involved in the current state of Old White, including Seth Raynor, who was Macdonald's protege. Lester George did a fairly recent restoration. And there's new grass on the greens. The course has all the charm and strategic challenges you'd expect from an American classic. You'll use every club in your bag, negotiate big undulating greens and wind through the rolling tree-lined topography of White Sulphur Springs. Sam Snead made 42 aces in his decorated career. No. 42 was on Old White's 18th, one of the rare par-3 finishing holes in golf. The Greenbrier is my No. 7 best buddies-trip destination in the U.S., in part, because of how much I enjoy playing Old White. Other factors are the alternate golf options, rich history, 5-star service and 50+ amenities—including a new steak house and casino. The setting makes fall an especially good time to visit. Credit to local coal mogul, Jim Justice, for bringing back The Greenbrier and Old White to prominence—and relevance.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
