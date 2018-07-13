Nestled in the mountains of West Virginia is the Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier. Widely considered the best public course in West Virginia and one of the Best Public and Resort courses in America. Old White, is a fun classic course designed by CB Macdonald. The course utilizes many of Macdonald's classic template holes and presents a fun yet challenging course. The bunkering is phenomenal, not only greenside but in the fairway as well. The course was in outstanding condition and as you can see the course looks amazing with the changing fall leaves. The course is steeped in history hosting PGA Tour events over the years and currently. The customer services is second to none and the resort looks charming and with a wide range of activities. The Old White TPC is ranked by Golf Digest the number 3 in WV, 34 Public in America, 173 Greatest in America. Golf Magazine ranks the course number 1 Public Course in WV and 37th Public in America. Definitely add the Old White TPC to your list of must play courses you will not be disappointed. Note: I played the course for almost half the posted rate, I felt it was perfectly priced at half the cost but the price of $450.00 is too high for this course in my opinion.