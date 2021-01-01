Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / West Virginia Golf Resorts

Pipestem Resort State Park

A view from Pipestem State Park Resort
3405 Pipestem Drive, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979, US
(304) 466-1800
The Pipestem Resort State Park sits on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge, offering exciting outdoor fun from zipline tours, fishing trips, mountain biking and rock climbing to golf, kayaking, hiking and whitewater rafting. The 4,050-acre park features 26 cabins, camp sites and two lodges, one of which can only be accessed by riding the park's aerial tramway to the bottom of the gorge. Geoffrey Cornish designed the regulation 18 and the nine-hole par 3. Children will love the Splash Park and Adventure Lake and the Aerial Adventures ropes course in summer.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres4050
Year Opened1963
Number of Units100-300

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

