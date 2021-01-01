Pipestem Resort State Park
3405 Pipestem Drive, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979, US
(304) 466-1800
About Pipestem Resort State ParkThe Pipestem Resort State Park sits on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge, offering exciting outdoor fun from zipline tours, fishing trips, mountain biking and rock climbing to golf, kayaking, hiking and whitewater rafting. The 4,050-acre park features 26 cabins, camp sites and two lodges, one of which can only be accessed by riding the park's aerial tramway to the bottom of the gorge. Geoffrey Cornish designed the regulation 18 and the nine-hole par 3. Children will love the Splash Park and Adventure Lake and the Aerial Adventures ropes course in summer.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres4050
Year Opened1963
Number of Units100-300
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Pipestem Resort State Park
-
Pipestem, West VirginiaResort0.00
-
Pipestem, West VirginiaResort0.00
Images from Pipestem Resort State Park
A view of a green with water coming into play at Eighteen Hole Regulation from Pipestem State Park Resort Pipestem State Park Resort
A fall day view of a hole at Pipestem State Park Resort Pipestem State Park Resort
A view from Pipestem State Park Resort Pipestem State Park Resort'
A view from Pipestem State Park Resort Pipestem State Park Resort