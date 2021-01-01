About Pipestem Resort State Park The Pipestem Resort State Park sits on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge, offering exciting outdoor fun from zipline tours, fishing trips, mountain biking and rock climbing to golf, kayaking, hiking and whitewater rafting. The 4,050-acre park features 26 cabins, camp sites and two lodges, one of which can only be accessed by riding the park's aerial tramway to the bottom of the gorge. Geoffrey Cornish designed the regulation 18 and the nine-hole par 3. Children will love the Splash Park and Adventure Lake and the Aerial Adventures ropes course in summer.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 4050 Year Opened 1963 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities & Services Restaurants Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No