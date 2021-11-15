Destination Kohler/The American Club
About Destination Kohler/The American ClubThe American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, is the Midwest’s premier luxury golf resort. It has hosted multiple PGA Championships, U.S. Women’s Opens and the 2021 Ryder Cup. Owner Herb Kohler hired Pete Dye to design four challenging and beautiful courses, two at Blackwolf Run and two linksy layouts at Whistling Straits. The American Club, built in 1918 to house immigrants and expanded in 1924, opened as a hotel in 1981. It has been a AAA Five-Diamond winner since 1985 and Forbes Five-Star Hotel since 2012. It houses 241 rooms, while the Inn on Woodlake was added in 1997 as a AAA three-diamond, more affordable choice. Kohler is great for families as well as golfers. Woodlake features a small beach and Sports Core facility. Kohler Waters Spa is recommended for anybody who wants to get away. River Wildlife is a 500-acre outdoors paradise of trails, pheasant hunting, fishing, canoe and kayak rentals, horseback riding and shooting sports. The Kohler Design Center is a tour of all the money you can pour into your bathroom and kitchen.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Featured Offers
Golf Packages for Destination Kohler/The American Club
Articles on Destination Kohler/The American Club
Golf courses at Destination Kohler/The American Club
-
Kohler, WisconsinResort4.821428571410
-
Kohler, WisconsinResort4.838235294120
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic4.647117
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic4.386188235326
Images from Destination Kohler/The American Club
Videos about Destination Kohler/The American Club
Companion Content
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Hole 2 Fairway Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Hole 3 Tee Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
14 Green Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
15 Green Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
18 Back Tees Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
18 Green Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
5th Hole Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
The picturescque 9th Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Hole 13 is a tricky tee ball Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
16 Green looking up 18 Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
18 heading home Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
This is where the pros play from Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 4 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 13 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 14 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 16 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Meadow Valleys, hole 4 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Meadow Valleys, hole 13 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Meadow Valleys, hole 14 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Meadow Valleys, hole 15 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Whistling Straits, hole 3 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Whistling Straits, hole 7 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Whistling Straits, hole 12 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Whistling Straits, hole 17 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
12 tee overlooking 14 Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 08/26/2020
-
the first Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 08/26/2020
-
sunset from 18 tee Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 08/26/2020
-
7th tee Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 08/26/2020
-
Par 3 17th Photo submitted by dahlryan on 06/29/2020
-
Par 4 18th Photo submitted by dahlryan on 06/29/2020
-
Par 3 7th Photo submitted by dahlryan on 06/29/2020
-
Where did these golfers come from? Photo submitted by RG1FC126AE5E90A752DE on 11/20/2019
-
18th on Meadow Valleys Photo submitted by dahlryan on 10/27/2018
-
Photo submitted by Ienjoygolfing75 on 09/16/2018
-
Photo submitted by Ienjoygolfing75 on 09/16/2018
-
#7 Shipwreck Photo submitted by Ienjoygolfing75 on 09/16/2018
-
Photo submitted by Ienjoygolfing75 on 09/16/2018
-
Photo submitted by Ienjoygolfing75 on 09/16/2018
-
Photo submitted by Ienjoygolfing75 on 09/16/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/20/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/20/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/20/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/19/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/19/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/19/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/19/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/17/2018
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 06/17/2018
-
Approach view on par-4 18th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/29/2018
-
From behind par-5 16th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/29/2018
-
From behind par-4 third green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/29/2018
-
Par-3 fourth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/29/2018
-
From behind short par-4 ninth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/29/2018
-
Par-3 13th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/29/2018
-
Approach view on par-4 sixth hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/26/2018
-
Par-3 17th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/26/2018
-
From behind par-4 ninth green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/26/2018
-
Approach view on par-4 eighth hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/26/2018
-
Par-4 18th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/26/2018
-
Approach view on par-4 13th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/26/2018
-
From behind par-4 17th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/24/2018
-
Par-3 13th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/24/2018
-
Par-4 10th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/24/2018
-
Par-3 third hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/24/2018
-
Third green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/24/2018
-
Par-5 18th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/24/2018
-
Par-4 14th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/23/2018
-
From behind seventh green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/23/2018
-
From behind par-4 sixth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/23/2018
-
Par-4 10th hole approach view Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/23/2018
-
From behind par-4 second hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/23/2018
-
Par-5 seventh hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/23/2018
-
Meadow Valleys' uphill par-4 second echoes its counterpart at the vaunted Yale University course. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/09/2017
-
The tee boxes on the long par-4 ninth at Meadow Valleys look out over the rolling landscape of the front side. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/09/2017
-
The extreme narrowness of the par-4 10th at Meadow Valleys comes as something of a shock to the system. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/09/2017
-
Here's a look back up the gorgeous par-4 14th at Meadow Valleys. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/09/2017
-
The par-3 15th at Meadow Valleys plays across a ravine to a wild green. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/09/2017
-
Photo submitted by sballer06 on 07/10/2014
-
Photo submitted by sballer06 on 07/10/2014
Whistling Straits beauty
The Straits course is by far the toughest golf course I have ever played in 60 + years of playing golf.
You need to be half Billy goat to climb up and down the steep hills. Lots of blind shots. A local caddie
would help that. But you are talking more $$$. Very nice layout. Premium $$$.
I would go back.
Intimidating
We came with a foursome, handicap average of about 10.
Played from the tips and I'm telling you, it's a whole different ball game. Absolutely gorgeous views of the river running through and flowers everywhere. Had to keep the in the fairway or get penalized. I actually shot a 95 and was thrilled. LOL Pete Dye signatures are everywhere. Some greens are really tough. 13th is a monster par 3 from the tips. Couple of us came short. We are trying to get all of us together again to stay in the cabins that are laid out throughout. Spendy but worth it!
Dynamic Back 9
Kohler is a resort with so many great golf holes. If you get the chance then you should play all 72 of them. The 18 holes at Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run are probably the most overlooked of the 4 courses at Kohler. The days we played Meadow Valleys (played twice on the trip) we basically had the course to ourselves which made for great pace and enjoyable golf all around.
Like the other courses at the resort, Meadow Valleys is in pristine condition with lush fairways and rough with quick, smooth putting surfaces. Most of this course plays up the hill on a plateau above the clubhouse and River Course.
Meadow Valleys opens up with several good, but not great golf holes. This section of the course has a classic feel and many of the holes run parallel to each other. It’s a fun stretch of golf that feels easy going, especially if you’re playing round 2 of the day. The fairways are pretty easy to hit on most holes. Wayward shots will be met with impossibly tall native grass, almost a certain lost ball scenario.
Hole 8 is a tough long par 3 with water running down the whole left side. I couldn’t wait to get to the tee-box on 9 after depositing a couple of balls in the lake. After making the turn to 10 players are met with what feels like an entirely different golf course. In fact it really is. Per the Marshal, the back 9 of meadow Valleys combined with parts of the River course make up a composite 18 hole course on its own. This composite setup has been used for many big tournaments, including the 1998 and 2012 US Women’s Opens.
The 10th is a short par 4 with a sharp dog-leg right. You do not need a long ball off the tee, but accuracy is key. Balls that miss the fairway may enter the tightly wooded area on both sided of the fairway. The green is guarded in front by bunkers and a sharp drop off behind the green makes going long a real problem too.
After hole 10 the course really opens up and the holes no longer run side by side. On hole 13 there is no view of the green from the tee and the tee shot is a bit tricky. The hole is short but straight uphill to a volcano green. Try to hit one down the left side of the fairway for easiest access to the green. 14 is a spectacular par 4 running back down the hill. Like 13 you cannot see the green from the tee. Walking up the fairway the hole moves downhill and gently to the right with the putting surface nestled snugly in the Sheboygan River. It’s a beautiful site.
Depending on the hole location of the day for the 15th you may be playing defense on this spectacular, but difficult par 3. The green is very wide, but not super deep and it has multiple levels. The tee shot requires a big carry over the ravine, and with the pin back left like we played it the hole is very tough! Just getting to the green side is a win, saving par will feel like you have made birdie!
The closing hole at Meadow Valleys is a real treat. If you keep your tee shot in the fairway to the left you will have a good look at the green. The hole is framed by two big trees left and right, the clubhouse above and the Sheboygan River below. The shot over the river is mandatory and it is a spectacular setting to close out a round!
Make sure to cap off the round by enjoying a cocktail on the patio of the clubhouse. You can see the 18th hole for both courses coming in as the river runs in front of the giant Dual green. There is nothing second class about the Blackwolf Run facility of the Meadow Valleys. Kohler has created a magnificent all around golf experience that will please all levels of players.
-
Hole 2 Fairway Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Hole 3 Tee Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
14 Green Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
15 Green Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
18 Back Tees Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
18 Green Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
Beautiful Golf Course
The River Course at Blackwolf Run is an eye pleasing, fun golf course from start to finish. This track features the beautiful Sheboygan River on several of the holes and you will even be hitting over the river on a few of the holes. Conditions on the River are pristine! There was not a blade of grass out of place on the whole course. The greens are as good as I have ever seen, they are quick and roll very smooth.
A narrow and very long par 5 starts off the round heading away from the clubhouse before switching back on par 4 holes 2 and 3. Hole 4 is a tricky par 3 with water guarding the whole right side. After the par 3 we drove up the hill through the trees into another world!
We had a forecaddie with us and he said “Welcome to Jurassic Park," as we reached the 5th tee. Holes 5-13 work their way through a valley next to the river. This side has lots of elevation changes and some very intriguing golf holes.
I loved the uphill slight dog-leg right 6th (maybe because I birdied)and the twin fairway 8th leaves you with some decisions to make on your second shot. Hole 9 is the prettiest hole on the course with the river running up the right side and the green appearing to be almost nestled in the gently flowing waters. From the tee it appears that going for the green is possible, but it’s a tough shot, you must avoid a clump of trees left while keeping your ball over the river for the entire carry. A safe tee shot to the large fairway left leaves an open shot to the green.
Everyone will talk about the par 3 thirteenth. It is long and requires a tee ball through a narrow gap of trees on either side of the river. This shot had me feeling claustrophobic and looking for anywhere to bail out left of the river. This is a beautiful hole, but I have no Idea how to play it. I’d say a tad gimmicky.
Hole 14 brings you back to the front side of the course near the clubhouse where a short par 4 with water up the whole right side awaits. The last 3 holes is a great 5, 3, 4 finish. The long par 5 16th is a beautiful downhill second shot towards the green, 17 requires the tee ball to reach the green or it will remain in the penalty area, and the 18th green is a beautiful setting right on the river below the spectacular clubhouse.
In the River, Kohler has yet another incredible option for golfers who are looking for an amazing golf course. This course is like nothing else you will ever see. Excellent conditions in a beautiful setting. It is not to be missed when staying at the resort!
-
5th Hole Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
The picturescque 9th Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Hole 13 is a tricky tee ball Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
16 Green looking up 18 Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 11/15/2021
Bucket List Must
If I could give Whistling Straits 6 stars on here I’d go for 7! Everything at this place is spectacular! I have spent some time at a few major golf resorts around the country and the Kohler experience is hands down the best!
Since we had a 4 day package everything was pre-arranged for all of our tee-times including caddies. All we had to do was show up for the rounds. Everything ran seamlessly as we enjoyed all four Kohler 18 hole courses during the trip.
On Whistling Straits day of our trip (day 3) we had a prime 940am (or so) tee time and could not have enjoyed better weather. I know it can get gusty out there, but there was not a breath of wind for the entire round. Our caddy, Ray, was a perfect addition to the round. He was informative, knowledgeable, and had a great sense of humor! Could not have asked for a better caddy for the Straits. He had our clubs pretty well dialed in by the 4th hole and he had the right selection pulled for me on every shot going forward.
The conditions of all of the courses at Kohler are some of the best I have ever seen. The fairways were lush and the greens were fast and smooth, which you should expect for such a premium price.
The layout of this course had me gasping on almost every hole. I never felt like we played a boring hole and the surrounding scenery is unbelievable. After each hole I had to catch my bearings, I lost all sense of direction and time out there. It was like being on a different planet. The architect set up several sections where the hole would feel isolated from the rest of the course, I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s super cool!
We played the course from the Green tees (6600 yards) which was 2 up from the tips. That was plenty long for our twosome and the other twosome we played with. It was cool seeing the plaques in the ground indicating what the PGA tour distances would be, can’t imagine playing from those tees! It’s fun to think about the big hitters like DJ, Bryson, Rory, and Brooks all out there bombing the ball on this monster.
It’s hard to believe that the whole area was flat before Pete Dye came in and built this masterpiece. There are tons of undulating sections and of course thousands of bunkers. All 4 of the par 3s are right on Lake Michigan and offer 4 dramatic tee shots, and the 18th is truly one of the great closers in the game with so many options off the tee and a natural amphitheater backdrop just below the impressive clubhouse.
My favorite hole is the par 4 13th. You can see the green from the tee looking like it is floating in the lake. Such an amazing look!
Make sure you spend some time exploring the clubhouse before or after your round, it is a great building! The restaurant at Whistling Straits is top notch and I would definitely recommend hanging around for dinner on the patio enjoying some great food and fantastic cocktails (One of the best margaritas I have ever had) while you watch the rest of the games make their way in on 18.
My only regret for the trip is we only played Whistling Straits once, I cannot wait to go back. The other 54 holes at Kohler are also pretty darn good, but nothing is like the Straits course!
-
18 heading home Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
This is where the pros play from Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
-
Photo submitted by QuantumGolfx on 10/19/2021
Fun but extremely punishing golf
The recent evolution of golf course design - especially at high-profile resorts - has somewhat retreated from the "hard is best" philosophy that guided most traveling golfers' choices of venue in the latter half of the 20th century and beginning of the 21st. The River Course at Blackwolf Run epitomizes that philosophy. Demanding from the opening tee shot to the final approach, it is Pete Dye at his most diabolical. It also offers great forest and river scenery to help pick you up off the canvas, especially holes like the short par-4 9th and the famous par-3 13th, which plays over a bend in the Sheboygan River.
My favorite holes, though, are the nine that the River Course uses from Blackwolf Run's original 18: the opening four and the final five. The short par-4 14th is exceptional in its strategic demands and the par-5 16th, with a tree complicating both the layup and the approach, help the course finish strong.
Overall, I found myself feeling a bit beat up by the River Course. Which is definitely fun sometimes, and definitely to be expected when playing golf at Kohler. Just prepare yourself for battle and you'll have a good time.
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 4 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 13 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 14 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
-
Blackwolf Run - River, hole 16 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/03/2021
Excellent and very underrated
It might not be agreeable to everyone, but I'm glad to go on record as saying this is the superior of the two courses at Blackwolf Run. Some masochists may dismiss the opening half-dozen holes as forgettable and easy, but I enjoy the chance to put up a couple birdies, especially when carnage awaits around every corner at the rest of the resort's big courses.
Things pick up in a hurry as the back nine gets underway, and the stretch of 12 through 18 here might be my favorite stretch of golf at the entire resort. The 13th is a world-class short par 4, 14 with its green situated in a bend in the river and 15 with its all-or-nothing chasm carry comprise a sensational stretch of golf.
If you're coming to Kohler, do not let anyone talk you out of playing this golf course or dismiss it as fourth-best. It's excellent.
The straits were whistling that day, my friends...
It's a testament to the genius of Pete Dye that even though it's one of the hardest golf courses you will ever play, Whistling Straits remains fun, even in winds that gust over 30 mph at times. In general I'm not a big fan of beat-you-up golf, but I'm glad to make an exception here because of the sheer audacity and execution of Dye's vision.
Peering up and down the coast at the edges of the property gives a golfer an idea of just what an engineering achievement it was to turn Lake Michigan coastline into a surrealist impression of Ireland. The bunker-pockmarked hillsides above and below practically every hole add tremendous texture, and the sinewy fairways can be elusive even in calm conditions. The par 3s are sensational, serving as well-placed milestones throughout the round, while the par 5s provide some chances to regain a bit of ground. Then there's 18, which is simply one of the hardest golf holes on the planet, where even after a perfect drive, a heroic shot is required to even be able to play your next shot. The complimentary bratwurst on offer at the snack bar is well-earned.
I loved Whistling Straits except for the fact the hotel is 15 minutes from the golf course. The range is 100 yards long in hitting spots. The chipping area is only 40 yards long. Their are 2 putting greens that are large. The clubhouse is really cool especially the back room that has a fireplace that kind of feels like the place where a tournament winner is interviewed. The Pro shop had a ton of stuff but I played it the year of the Ryder Cup and half the stuff was Ryder cup and I got stuff and preferred the whistling straits logo because you can find the Ryder cup stuff online anywhere. The food was very good, the Wisconsin blt was so good I had it 2 days in arrow and I don’t even like tomato and it made the tomato taste good. The golf course is amazing and is my second favorite golf course directly behind Oakland Hills South because whistling straits has 1,000 bunkers and the sand is hard and you have to hit right on the ball; the sand closer to the lake is dry and hard like concrete. Other than that it is unbelievably spectacular. Amazing views and it is very hard because of the wind, deep bunkers, where to place tee shots, and fairways are a must because you would either be in fescue, a bunker or in the fescue in towards Lake Michigan at the bottom of a cliff. My favorite holes were 1,2,3,9,15.
Blackwolf run River is a really fun course that is completely opposite of the straits. This course has a lot of water and rivers, trees, and narrow tee shots. The course feels like a southern course with a lot of trees and rivers. Definitely take a cart because it would be difficult to walk. I did not get to spend much time in the clubhouse but it looked cool and the pro shop had better selections than the straits one. Greens were faster than straits because of the wind. My favorite holes were 1,2,3,8,9
The River: A Dream 18
Introduction
The River course at Blackwolf Run is my absolute favorite of every golf course I've ever played. The extremely demanding course layout, the visually pleasing aspects of the course, and other challenges that are brought forth on this track are the driving factors to what makes this course stand above any other. I shot an 80 from the blue tees when I played this course during the summer of 2019 when it was in peak condition. The experience definitely met the high standards I had set for this course prior to my round. I have played both courses at Whistling Straits and the Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, but The River has such a unique look and feel to it that it easily stands as my favorite of the four Kohler courses.
The Course
The River course at Blackwolf Run favors lower handicappers and highly skilled players, as it demands precise shotmaking on just about every hole. The River tips out at over 7,400 yards with a course rating of 76.2 from the black tees, which obviously makes this course that much more difficult. The extremely penalizing layout of this course commands that you keep the ball in play, especially with your approach shots. Not a single hole on The River will show you mercy from a poorly struck shot, as there are hazards all throughout the course. Each and every hole features some combination of bunkers, fescue, gorges, trees, ravines, and water. The undulating greens make for difficult putts no matter where you are, and also very challenging up-and-downs when missing a green. The River's unique aspects make it such a beautiful course that is also very fun to play despite its difficulty.
My Favorite Holes (Most Fun)
Hole 3: A fairly long par 4 that will likely play as one of the most difficult holes on the course. Your tee shot must stay left of the huge bunker guarding the majority of the right side of the hole. The approach plays slightly downhill and leaves little room for error in any direction, as you will find bushes/fescue surrounding much of the green along with the big bunker short-right. Par is never a bad score here.
Hole 4: A very intimidating par 3 especially for it being a lengthy one. Water tightly guards the right side for the entire length of this hole, including the right side of the green. From the black tees, the tee shot is a 219 yard forced carry all the way over the beautiful, yet, treacherous pond. The only bailout on this hole is missing the green a little bit short or left. Any tee shot that ends up playable here should be considered just fine.
Hole 5: The fifth is by far the most majestic hole on the course, which is why this hole's name is "Made in Heaven". It is also the last of a difficult three hole stretch. The tee shot is a fun one that plays from a very elevated tee box hidden in the trees at the top of the hill. Bunkers and the Sheboygan River guard both sides of this hole requiring you to hit a fairly straight ball off the tee. The approach plays back up the hill to a somewhat flat green (for Pete Dye's standards). A miss short or right on your second shot will lead you to an almost guaranteed bogey or worse, as you will be chipping from an awkward area at the bottom of a hill to a green that is way above your head.
Hole 9: A unique short par 4 that presents a few options off the tee. The conventional way to play this strategic hole is to aim left towards the main part of the fairway and hid a wedge over the bunkers for your approach. To take a more aggressive line off the tee (which is far too difficult for it to be worth it) aim right of the trees towards the small strip of fairway just short right of the green. This will present you with just a short pitch shot for your approach. Although, this play requires you to thread the needle between the trees on the left and the river on the right, and also demands about 300 yards of carry.
Hole 11: A long par 5 that begins another difficult stretch of holes. The tee shot provides you with a fairly wide fairway and generous landing area. For the rest of the hole, the Sheboygan River runs the entire length of the right side up against the fairway and green. This hole plays downhill bending to the right while wrapping around the river, making the option of going for the green in two a fading fantasy. Layup shots are also required to carry a piece of the river in order to set up a shorter wedge for your third shot. This is probably the most difficult par 5 on the course, and often times isn't looked at as a birdie hole.
Hole 12: A long par 4 that is extremely difficult for all 486 yards of it. The more relaxing tee shot is played out to the right, avoiding the huge pond left and the small bunker in the middle of the fairway. If you are eager to have a shorter and easier look on your second shot, take dead aim over the pond which requires a long and straight tee shot to avoid the trees left, bunker right, and water short. Your work is not done after the tee shot though, as the approach is also demanding with bunkers left and long. Also, any miss to the right of the green is no good as your ball will find fescue or the Sheboygan River. Par is always a well deserved score on this punishing par 4.
Hole 13: A very long intimidating par 3 that forces you to carry the length of the river all the way to the green. The river is also tucked up against the right side of the green and the bunkers left are more than willing to catch any pulled tee shot. This par 3 is by far the most difficult on the course, and is easily in contention for the most difficult par 3 I've ever seen. Playing at a brutal 231 yards from the tips, this hole will test the nerves of any golfer no matter how skilled they are.
Hole 14: A fairly short par 4 that is much easier than it looks. The tee shot looks intimidating, as the big pond guards the entire right side of this slight right to left hole, but carrying the water on your tee shot shouldn't be as difficult as it looks. The approach will be some sort of wedge even if you take less than driver off the tee. When in doubt, favor the left side on your tee shot and approach shot.
Hole 18: An awesome finish to one of the greatest rounds of golf you will ever play. This monster par 4 bends slightly to the left and plays 510 yards from the black tees, making it a great finish coming down the stretch. A huge 500 yard long bunker runs along the entire length of the left side of this hole, which means you should probably favor the right side. The green also slopes left towards the river, which proves that every aspect of this final hole is challenging. A great view from below of Blackwolf Run's beautiful clubhouse welcomes you back as you close out your round.
Final Thoughts
The River at Blackwolf Run is an absolute beauty, and anyone who ever has the chance to play here should make the most of it. This course is a 10/10. From Pete Dye's amazing architecture, to the views presented in front of you throughout the round, this course is the real deal of real deals.
-Mack George
Great Course
Beautiful course, top quality layout/design. I strongly recommend that you choose the correct tease. Don’t try and be a hero. If you choose the correct length the course is incredibly enjoyable and playable. Certainly tough and will present a challenge. Lunch in the grillroom afterwards is also very enjoyable. Can’t wait to get back
Pre-Ryder Cup
Scheduled tee time 10 months prior, to play just before Ryder Cup but C-19 changed things. Staff and accommodations were great, course was in excellent shape, caddie was superb, weather was good and course visuals were intimidating. Great experience, played all 4 courses and plan to do it again!
Great Variety of Holes
The Irish Course was our initial introduction to golf at Kohler. It did not disappoint. In 4 days at the resort we played this course 4 times.
Conditions on the Irish wereincredible. The fairways and rough areas are lush, and greens are remarkably smooth and fast. This course is everything you would expect from a first class golf facility.
The layout offers a wide variety of holes and elevation changes that will force you to to make a lot of decisions and hit every club in the bag.
Irish is not on Lake Michigan, but you can get a few views of the lake and the Straits course when you get up to the 10th green. My favorite view is overlooking the 14th green from 12 tee. The surroundings are surreal. This really is golf heaven.
The back 9 has a pretty big change in elevation from 10 tee up through 13 tee, but the course is very walk-able.
Of the 4 rounds we played, we walked all of them. Carts are allowed on this course, but only on the paths. You are really better off walking if you can. The twosomes we played with who had carts were spending lots of time crossing wide fairways with handfuls of clubs, that did not look fun.
The golf package we played on provided caddies for one of the rounds, (not including suggested $50 tip) and we could replay the Irish course on any of our package days for free, that's how we got to 4 rounds in 4 days. I liked having the caddie for the first round to show us around. he was very knowledgeable about each of the holes, gave good target advice and was pretty good at reading the greens.
After seeing the course with a caddie for a round we had no problem carrying our own clubs for the rest of the week.
If you will be in Kohler for golf, then you definitely need to play the Irish course, along with the 3 other courses at the facility. I found Irish to be the most playable of the four and the surroundings are really remarkable.
Great place to enjoy a day of golf!
Pete Dye the evil genius
Oh the Straits course what an amazing test of mental toughness throughout a round. This is a course that at some point and time you are going to end up in a horrible spot and just have to take your medicine. From the drive in, to the range, to the wonderful staff, to the golf course. This place is just a great experience that avoid golfers need to experience. This was my 2nd time (first time in Oct so a bit different) and I continue to love this place.
To me the best thing about this place is you can get your self in to trouble spots and have some tough lies but 9 times out of 10 your always be able to find your ball and have some kind of shot. The fairways are lush, the greens are true as true can be, and views are out of this world. The holes along the water where the green looks like it is in the middle of Lake Michigan are just amazing. The way Pete Dye messes with your brain has bunkers and mounds that make you think and think about but in reality they are nothing but everything is just so well placed.
Favorite holes for me have to the Par 3 7th that just hangs out over the water. There looks like there is room around the green but there is very little. I was on the hill side and had to baseball style a wedge to the green. Par 4 9th is just so scenic down the hill back towards the clubhouse with the creek along side it. Then you get to your scoring holes 10-14 make your birdies here because coming back 16-17-18 are a true test. 17 is an awesome par 3 along the lake with HUGE mound in front guarding the hole. 3 is a great score. Finally hole 18 is a tough par 4. If you can hit a big ball you can go down the left and have a little wedge in (my caddie talked me into that..didnt work so well) or the safe route hit right to the end of the fairway and have a long iron in to a well guarded green. Get your 2 putts and get out of the there.
The Straits is amazing and continues to stay in my top 3 courses ive played. If you get the chance go play.
Ireland comes to Wisconsin
Played with my son Matt and six others on a cold day in Koehler Wi. Thankful that the sun was out most of the day really made it an enjoyable time.
The terrain, course layout and sheep on the course made me think of how it must be to golf in Ireland. Looking out onto the magnificent view of Lake Michigan as if it were the Irish Sea just made it that more special. It was truly a wonderful experience. And I’m sure in 2020 when the Ryder Cup is played at the main course many will have the chance to see what I did.
Kohler Rocks
Beautiful course. Would play it every day if I could
Pete Dye's best
The greens were perfect and layout very challenging, but you really need to be playing your best to take this course on. The bunkers were perfect, but playing out of some them was nearly impossible. The fescue comes into play on even well hit shots with the rolling hills taking shots further than expected. It is a long walk up and down hills and very exhausting, so bring snacks to keep your energy up. The course is beautifully set along lake Michigan and is really worth the cost. Can't wait for the 2020 Ryder cup!
I would concur! Meadow Valleys offers a tremendous and memorable back 9! Got to play it twice and the was nobody out there either time. Also notable that the final 9 is part of the composite US Women's Open setup that also includes several of the holes from the River course if I remember correctly.