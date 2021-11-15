Destination Kohler/The American Club

Introduction

The River course at Blackwolf Run is my absolute favorite of every golf course I've ever played. The extremely demanding course layout, the visually pleasing aspects of the course, and other challenges that are brought forth on this track are the driving factors to what makes this course stand above any other. I shot an 80 from the blue tees when I played this course during the summer of 2019 when it was in peak condition. The experience definitely met the high standards I had set for this course prior to my round. I have played both courses at Whistling Straits and the Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, but The River has such a unique look and feel to it that it easily stands as my favorite of the four Kohler courses.

The Course

The River course at Blackwolf Run favors lower handicappers and highly skilled players, as it demands precise shotmaking on just about every hole. The River tips out at over 7,400 yards with a course rating of 76.2 from the black tees, which obviously makes this course that much more difficult. The extremely penalizing layout of this course commands that you keep the ball in play, especially with your approach shots. Not a single hole on The River will show you mercy from a poorly struck shot, as there are hazards all throughout the course. Each and every hole features some combination of bunkers, fescue, gorges, trees, ravines, and water. The undulating greens make for difficult putts no matter where you are, and also very challenging up-and-downs when missing a green. The River's unique aspects make it such a beautiful course that is also very fun to play despite its difficulty.

My Favorite Holes (Most Fun)

Hole 3: A fairly long par 4 that will likely play as one of the most difficult holes on the course. Your tee shot must stay left of the huge bunker guarding the majority of the right side of the hole. The approach plays slightly downhill and leaves little room for error in any direction, as you will find bushes/fescue surrounding much of the green along with the big bunker short-right. Par is never a bad score here.

Hole 4: A very intimidating par 3 especially for it being a lengthy one. Water tightly guards the right side for the entire length of this hole, including the right side of the green. From the black tees, the tee shot is a 219 yard forced carry all the way over the beautiful, yet, treacherous pond. The only bailout on this hole is missing the green a little bit short or left. Any tee shot that ends up playable here should be considered just fine.

Hole 5: The fifth is by far the most majestic hole on the course, which is why this hole's name is "Made in Heaven". It is also the last of a difficult three hole stretch. The tee shot is a fun one that plays from a very elevated tee box hidden in the trees at the top of the hill. Bunkers and the Sheboygan River guard both sides of this hole requiring you to hit a fairly straight ball off the tee. The approach plays back up the hill to a somewhat flat green (for Pete Dye's standards). A miss short or right on your second shot will lead you to an almost guaranteed bogey or worse, as you will be chipping from an awkward area at the bottom of a hill to a green that is way above your head.

Hole 9: A unique short par 4 that presents a few options off the tee. The conventional way to play this strategic hole is to aim left towards the main part of the fairway and hid a wedge over the bunkers for your approach. To take a more aggressive line off the tee (which is far too difficult for it to be worth it) aim right of the trees towards the small strip of fairway just short right of the green. This will present you with just a short pitch shot for your approach. Although, this play requires you to thread the needle between the trees on the left and the river on the right, and also demands about 300 yards of carry.

Hole 11: A long par 5 that begins another difficult stretch of holes. The tee shot provides you with a fairly wide fairway and generous landing area. For the rest of the hole, the Sheboygan River runs the entire length of the right side up against the fairway and green. This hole plays downhill bending to the right while wrapping around the river, making the option of going for the green in two a fading fantasy. Layup shots are also required to carry a piece of the river in order to set up a shorter wedge for your third shot. This is probably the most difficult par 5 on the course, and often times isn't looked at as a birdie hole.

Hole 12: A long par 4 that is extremely difficult for all 486 yards of it. The more relaxing tee shot is played out to the right, avoiding the huge pond left and the small bunker in the middle of the fairway. If you are eager to have a shorter and easier look on your second shot, take dead aim over the pond which requires a long and straight tee shot to avoid the trees left, bunker right, and water short. Your work is not done after the tee shot though, as the approach is also demanding with bunkers left and long. Also, any miss to the right of the green is no good as your ball will find fescue or the Sheboygan River. Par is always a well deserved score on this punishing par 4.

Hole 13: A very long intimidating par 3 that forces you to carry the length of the river all the way to the green. The river is also tucked up against the right side of the green and the bunkers left are more than willing to catch any pulled tee shot. This par 3 is by far the most difficult on the course, and is easily in contention for the most difficult par 3 I've ever seen. Playing at a brutal 231 yards from the tips, this hole will test the nerves of any golfer no matter how skilled they are.

Hole 14: A fairly short par 4 that is much easier than it looks. The tee shot looks intimidating, as the big pond guards the entire right side of this slight right to left hole, but carrying the water on your tee shot shouldn't be as difficult as it looks. The approach will be some sort of wedge even if you take less than driver off the tee. When in doubt, favor the left side on your tee shot and approach shot.

Hole 18: An awesome finish to one of the greatest rounds of golf you will ever play. This monster par 4 bends slightly to the left and plays 510 yards from the black tees, making it a great finish coming down the stretch. A huge 500 yard long bunker runs along the entire length of the left side of this hole, which means you should probably favor the right side. The green also slopes left towards the river, which proves that every aspect of this final hole is challenging. A great view from below of Blackwolf Run's beautiful clubhouse welcomes you back as you close out your round.

Final Thoughts

The River at Blackwolf Run is an absolute beauty, and anyone who ever has the chance to play here should make the most of it. This course is a 10/10. From Pete Dye's amazing architecture, to the views presented in front of you throughout the round, this course is the real deal of real deals.

-Mack George