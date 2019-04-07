Devil's Head Resort
About Devil's Head ResortDevil’s Head Resort in Merrimac in Sauk County has grown from a small ski resort to one of Wisconsin’s best ski-and-golf destinations. The resort opened in 1970 with a 92-room hotel, four chairlifts and 10 runs in 1970. Today, Devil’s Head offers two golf courses, 138 hotel rooms, more suites and condos, six dining options, a conference center and more chairlifts and ski runs. Art Johnson designed both courses, Glacier and Prairie Glen. Glacier navigates a maze of elevation changes with rugged features of rock out-croppings and water on seven holes. Prairie Glen offers its own challenges with island greens and plenty of water and traps.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Devil's Head Resort
-
Merrimac, WisconsinResort4.155776470657
-
Merrimac, WisconsinResort3.828085714347
Images from Devil's Head Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
8th hole 2nd shot. Photo submitted by dahlryan on 07/04/2019
-
Photo submitted by lovesgolf88 on 09/10/2015
-
Photo submitted by DavidLaDuke on 08/16/2015
-
Photo submitted by DavidLaDuke on 08/16/2015
-
Photo submitted by DavidLaDuke on 08/16/2015
-
Photo submitted by DavidLaDuke on 08/16/2015
-
Photo submitted by DavidLaDuke on 08/16/2015
-
Photo submitted by DavidLaDuke on 08/16/2015
-
Island Green on #9 Photo submitted by zebra68 on 05/20/2014
Worth the Trip
I had heard some mixed reviews about Devil's Head, but got a great deal on a stay-and-play package so I decided to check them out. Both courses were laid out in a manner to create a variety of dramatic holes that played up and down the severe terrain that makes Devil's Head a ski destination in the winter time. This created a lot of thought as to what the best way to play many holes for the first time. The conditioning was good for the most part, but several greens and a couple tee boxes looked like they were having issues growing grass (particularly on the Glacier course) which led to not being able to putt out properly. I enjoyed the courses much more than I thought I would overall and would definitely go back to play them in the future.
I played an good course at an excellent price. $25 including the cart fee too. They also have another 18 hole course there as well.
Lots of Prairie at Prairie Glen
Prairie Glen is a nice alternative to the other course at Devils Head. It is more open pretty short but in good condition. The par 4 3rd straight up hill is a cool but super tight hole. The front goes in the woods then out in the Prairie the back winds back in forth in the prairie with lots of fescue. The was a great short par 4 with a cool island green.
Nice place great food in the Devil's Den. Check it out.
Take a chance on Devils Head
Buddy's trip up to Devils Head did not disappoint on the golf end of things. The Glacier course is a really cool course with some great holes like 4 a boomerang par 4 with a narrow green and rock walls behind it. Or number 8 a dog leg left par 5 that a good drive gets you a shot at an eagle as you go straight downhill probably 2-3 club difference down hill.
This course has some holes that you have to score on like the par 5s and some short par 4s because when you get to 12 and 13 they are pretty difficult holes.
All in all this is a nice course wish the location was better so they could get more play and pump a bunch of money into it because then it would be really good.
Check out food in the Devils Den its REALLY GOOD!
Beautiful views and country side. If don’t care about green, bunker or manicure of a course go for it.
If serious golfer not for you but fun resort course.
Some greens pretty rough
I play this course every year multiple times. I love the views. Some of the greens are literally sand mixed with tufts of grass. Very disappointing. I do enjoy the course but no reward for excellent iron play when greens are so bad. Some tee boxes all sand too.
Devil’s Head....Worth a Visit
Played both the Glacier and Prairie courses in one day. Got a great $35 play all day rate on GolfNow. Glacier was a climb up the mountain and back down again. Prairie was also up the mountain for front 9 and back 9 was flatland links with water. Greens on Glacier were in better shape as weather and water has taken a toll on Prairie’s greens. Played in about 6 hours as it was a quiet off season weekday. Cart girl pased by 3-4 times, hot dogs were tasty, and the guy in the clubhouse was friendly and helpful. Would play here again when in the area.
Glacier Canyon Devil's Head
Have been here several times when vacationing in the Dells. Course layout and course conditions were excellent. Greens were wonderful to putt on. Would suggest play it during the week as the weekends are extremely busy and much slower play.
Almost
Incredible layout, beautiful scenery, everything was fantastic.... Except the unputtable, horrendous greens
Great Value
Great deal through golf now on a Sunday afternoon. Course was rather empty, although we had a 5some and a 6some in front of our twosome. Both let us through and were very friendly guys having a scramble golf outing. Course was not difficult from the blue tees. No lost balls and no penalty strokes. No sand traps either. My lucky day. The course was in good shape. The greens held well, but were very difficult to read. They looked slow but were rather fast with more break than expected. Not like the bent grass I am used to in Michigan. Beers are pretty expensive at this course as well. More for a 6 pack than I paid for my 18 hole round.
Great crew
As I arrived at the clubhouse, I overheard that they were overbooked by this website. The team they had pulled together and honored all of the tee times booked. It's a great course for the price and they have some top quality employees!
The Gacier Course is a Hidden Gem
This may be one of the most beautiful/scenic golf courses I have ever played. You have to constantly refocus because of the beauty. Whether it is the amazing layout that takes you from the base of the Baraboo Bluffs to the top. The eagles flying over head or the fox and deer running Cross the fairway. The fairways range from open to narrow. The only bummer were the greens. They did not seem to fair well from the winter as there was a great deal,of sand on the greens. Cannot wait to go back again.