Devil's Head Resort

Buddy's trip up to Devils Head did not disappoint on the golf end of things. The Glacier course is a really cool course with some great holes like 4 a boomerang par 4 with a narrow green and rock walls behind it. Or number 8 a dog leg left par 5 that a good drive gets you a shot at an eagle as you go straight downhill probably 2-3 club difference down hill.

This course has some holes that you have to score on like the par 5s and some short par 4s because when you get to 12 and 13 they are pretty difficult holes.

All in all this is a nice course wish the location was better so they could get more play and pump a bunch of money into it because then it would be really good.

Check out food in the Devils Den its REALLY GOOD!