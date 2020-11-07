Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

Course is not long so it's a shot-making placement course where the approach angles are key. Most of the Par 5's have dramatic dog legs so you need to be on the correct side of the fairway to have the best angles. Tough to play the initial round because there are some blind shots where you would benefit from previous rounds in knowing where to hit. Also the greens were difficult and fast so knowing them in relation to pin placements would have been helpful as well. Very enjoyable round on a beautiful course with excellent amenities.