Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Wisconsin Golf Resorts

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

The par-4 ninth hole on The Brute Course at Grand Geneva Resort presents lots of trouble off the tee.
About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147, US
(262) 248-8811
Visit Website
Location Map

About Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is a sprawling 1,300-acre, AAA Four Diamond property, home to 355 rooms and 29 new villas. It's a four-season destination with the Mountain Top ski and snowboard facility and the 225-room Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, an indoor-outdoor waterpark. Sandwiched between Milwaukee and Chicago, Grand Geneva invites city slickers to enjoy the laid-back lake life for a while. It started out as the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, part of Hugh Hefner’s empire. That chapter closed in 1981. Eventually, the property rebranded as a luxury golf resort in 1994 with fine dining and conference facilities for corporate clients. The Highlands and The Brute roll over hills and water hazards, creating distinct theaters for challenging and memorable golf. The WELL Spa + Salon, located in a separate fitness building, offers more than 65 treatments and services.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1300
Year Opened1968
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.7
320 Reviews (320)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
wg374
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course

Course is not long so it's a shot-making placement course where the approach angles are key. Most of the Par 5's have dramatic dog legs so you need to be on the correct side of the fairway to have the best angles. Tough to play the initial round because there are some blind shots where you would benefit from previous rounds in knowing where to hit. Also the greens were difficult and fast so knowing them in relation to pin placements would have been helpful as well. Very enjoyable round on a beautiful course with excellent amenities.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Ldixon5
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The course was in great condition however we got behind a slow group on the front nine but they let us go pass them and it was awesome afterwards…..

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
RGE9CEFB79032A3C7A24
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Great course for the value

Course was in perfect condition in spite of rain. Staff was friendly and responsive to our questions, pace of play was good. Played this course when I lived in LG and will definitely play this course again before heading back home.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u314161737484
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u000006520833
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
mooman69
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Too Slow

5 hour round on a Thursday afternoon when it's 90 degrees out just isn't any fun. Waiting at every tee box was brutal. Great place but where is the ranger to keep things moving??? He was out there but just riding around. Not sure I'd like to do that again when there are other courses in the area that play much faster.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u314161737484
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u000004120873
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
baginses
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u000007492303
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
AnthonyQ3
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
vizordan
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Kjam101
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Met and actually exceeded my expectations. great round at a great facility

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Elusivebucks1
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u314161606033
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great round of golf

Staff very friendly and accommodatein. The course is in excellent shape, challenging but not to challenging. The most fun I've had in a long time. Will definitely do it again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u000005043877
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Well worth the money.

A fun, challenging and visually stunning course with many highly enjoyable holes. Elevated tee boxes are plentiful, making the Brute a drivers paradise, and mounded greens that were very challenging and occasionally frustrating. The Brute is a golf course that after playing it once, you will definitely want to come back for second round.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u847985688
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
bhcallahan
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u636981430
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
azgreg127
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me