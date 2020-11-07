Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
About Grand Geneva Resort & SpaThe Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is a sprawling 1,300-acre, AAA Four Diamond property, home to 355 rooms and 29 new villas. It's a four-season destination with the Mountain Top ski and snowboard facility and the 225-room Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, an indoor-outdoor waterpark. Sandwiched between Milwaukee and Chicago, Grand Geneva invites city slickers to enjoy the laid-back lake life for a while. It started out as the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, part of Hugh Hefner’s empire. That chapter closed in 1981. Eventually, the property rebranded as a luxury golf resort in 1994 with fine dining and conference facilities for corporate clients. The Highlands and The Brute roll over hills and water hazards, creating distinct theaters for challenging and memorable golf. The WELL Spa + Salon, located in a separate fitness building, offers more than 65 treatments and services.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinResort4.7861647059194
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinResort4.6479941176126
Images from Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Videos about Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by u000007643820 on 04/30/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000007643820 on 04/30/2021
-
Photo submitted by Pyldriver on 07/11/2020
-
Photo submitted by Sean7952283 on 06/30/2020
-
Photo submitted by jsg2483212 on 07/14/2019
-
No. 18. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 06/13/2019
-
sandblaster Photo submitted by pblackmur on 07/18/2013
-
up and over Photo submitted by pblackmur on 07/18/2013
-
the Brute Photo submitted by pblackmur on 07/18/2013
-
beautiful Photo submitted by pblackmur on 07/18/2013
Beautiful Course
Course is not long so it's a shot-making placement course where the approach angles are key. Most of the Par 5's have dramatic dog legs so you need to be on the correct side of the fairway to have the best angles. Tough to play the initial round because there are some blind shots where you would benefit from previous rounds in knowing where to hit. Also the greens were difficult and fast so knowing them in relation to pin placements would have been helpful as well. Very enjoyable round on a beautiful course with excellent amenities.
The course was in great condition however we got behind a slow group on the front nine but they let us go pass them and it was awesome afterwards…..
Great course for the value
Course was in perfect condition in spite of rain. Staff was friendly and responsive to our questions, pace of play was good. Played this course when I lived in LG and will definitely play this course again before heading back home.
Too Slow
5 hour round on a Thursday afternoon when it's 90 degrees out just isn't any fun. Waiting at every tee box was brutal. Great place but where is the ranger to keep things moving??? He was out there but just riding around. Not sure I'd like to do that again when there are other courses in the area that play much faster.
Met and actually exceeded my expectations. great round at a great facility
Great round of golf
Staff very friendly and accommodatein. The course is in excellent shape, challenging but not to challenging. The most fun I've had in a long time. Will definitely do it again.
Well worth the money.
A fun, challenging and visually stunning course with many highly enjoyable holes. Elevated tee boxes are plentiful, making the Brute a drivers paradise, and mounded greens that were very challenging and occasionally frustrating. The Brute is a golf course that after playing it once, you will definitely want to come back for second round.