The Good: One of the true hidden gems in Midwestern public golf, SentryWorld went through a complete renovation of the original Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design in 2014 and it became an even better course because of it. Has an Augusta feel to it with large, beautiful white sand traps and tons of flowers scattered throughout the course. It's not only pretty, but very fun with great mixture in demanding Par 4's and risk-reward Par 5's, as well as the signature Par #16 Flower Hole. Superb fairway conditions and very nice greens that have enough undulation for the advanced golfer. Very nice driving range and practice facilities. One of the most impressive clubhouses for a public course I've seen, with indoor tennis courts, excellent pro shop and a very nice restaurant with full bar and private party rooms. Good value considering quality of course and service. GPS on carts is another upscale touch.

The Bad: No significant issues, but to nitpick, the Par 4's are mostly straight away and wish there were a few more doglegs. Only missing piece is stay & play lodging option.

The Verdict: SentryWorld is one of the most complete public facilities in all the Midwest. A true first-class complex and a very fun, superbly conditioned golf course. Well worth the drive when visiting Sand Valley, Kohler, Lawsonia, etc.

Best Hole: Everyone raves about the Flower Hole, but the dogleg left Par 5 #5 is a great hole. Drive can bite off fairway and then approach must avoid an overhanging sentinel trees.