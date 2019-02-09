SentryWorld
About SentryWorldSentryWorld is the oldest 'destination' course in Wisconsin, built in the 1980s long before Whistling Straits, Erin Hills and Sand Valley. The course’s 200+ acres of terrain are decorated with various tree species and water hazards, but it's the beautiful flowerbeds surrounding the signature par-3 16th hole that get all the attention. Recent renovations and updates have the course ready to host the 2023 U.S. Senior Open. The new Inn at SentryWorld is the boutique hotel that completes your golf experience, sitting just off the 18th fairway. The property features amenities such as a screened-in porch, intimate event space, café and bar, kids club, outfitters area and access to a 27-mile hiking trail. A golf simulator and indoor range are other unique modern additions.
Best course and staff in the state of Wisconsin
Our time at Sentryworld was excellent from the parking lot to the end of the day. It has the best conditions in the state with the best sand from any course I have played in the last year. The practice facility was first rate and it was one of the best golf experiences this year. Highly recommended and it didn’t hurt that a member of our foursome had his first hole in one!
the flower hole
The course was redesigned a few years ago. It is now more player friendly for all types of players. The fairways and greens are perfect. The sand traps have firm sand and are nice to play out of. The numerous sets of tees make it playable for all ages and abilities. The practice facility is superior to anything with 100 miles. Once done playing relax at PJ's casual restaurant with numerous selection of beers, wine and liquor. A nice selection of soups sandwich's and wood fired Pizza.
Sentryworld is a Gem
Played August 31, 2019 and the course was in excellent condition. Course is challenging and the greens somewhat fast. However, the course renovation a few years reduced the number of forced carries to the greens and added a few new/modified holes. The driving range, practice area, and PJ's Restaurant are each first class and the staff is great, led by Mike and Brian.
Trip included playing at Sand Valley (Mammouth Dunes) (over-priced and hyped) and University Ridge (very nice and well worth it) and Sentryworld was the best.
Exceptional experience
SentryWorld is a first rate course from dropping off bags to begin and after 18! The course is maintained impeccably; so beautiful. As are all courses, SentryWorld is challenging but fair. Pleasant, enjoyable experience.
Wonderful golf experience
Beautiful golf facility. Nice practice area. Beautifully maintained course. Challenging but fair when picking the correct tee box.
SentryWorld Golf Club
The Good: One of the true hidden gems in Midwestern public golf, SentryWorld went through a complete renovation of the original Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design in 2014 and it became an even better course because of it. Has an Augusta feel to it with large, beautiful white sand traps and tons of flowers scattered throughout the course. It's not only pretty, but very fun with great mixture in demanding Par 4's and risk-reward Par 5's, as well as the signature Par #16 Flower Hole. Superb fairway conditions and very nice greens that have enough undulation for the advanced golfer. Very nice driving range and practice facilities. One of the most impressive clubhouses for a public course I've seen, with indoor tennis courts, excellent pro shop and a very nice restaurant with full bar and private party rooms. Good value considering quality of course and service. GPS on carts is another upscale touch.
The Bad: No significant issues, but to nitpick, the Par 4's are mostly straight away and wish there were a few more doglegs. Only missing piece is stay & play lodging option.
The Verdict: SentryWorld is one of the most complete public facilities in all the Midwest. A true first-class complex and a very fun, superbly conditioned golf course. Well worth the drive when visiting Sand Valley, Kohler, Lawsonia, etc.
Best Hole: Everyone raves about the Flower Hole, but the dogleg left Par 5 #5 is a great hole. Drive can bite off fairway and then approach must avoid an overhanging sentinel trees.
As Good as it Gets
The renovation in 2014 has done wonders to make this course one if the top 5 in Wisconsin, including the Kohler courses and Erin Hills. Exceptional amenities and courteous on course staff. We were one of 3 groups on the tee when making the turn and the ranger told us to play 17 and 18 because there was enough of a gap to let a twosome play those holes and get back in at 10. That sort of attentiveness on a very slow day is extraordinary when other courses wouldn't do anything like that. Beyond the excellent layout and conditions, that really sticks out as to how high class of a facility Sentryworld is.
A classic test with loads of amenities
I didn't play this RTJ Jr. parkland course before the recent redo, but I'm a fan of the whole experience that's presented today. It's a first-class day from start to finish.
There are a few bland holes - long par 4s where I'd like a little more design variety - but beyond that, there's little to criticize. The GPS helps you navigate all the water hazards out there. I love both par 5s on the front nine. Water makes both no. 5 and no. 9 three-shot holes, but they're beautiful and demanding. On the back side, a couple of short par 4s featuring ponds - the 319-yard 11th and 334-yard 17th (blue tees) - finally give you a chance to score. The 176-yard 'flower' hole at no. 16 lives up to the hype, but it does slow down play a bit.
After the round, be sure to stop into PJ's, a great bar/restaurant with a good vibe and some excellent food.
I played SentryWorld the day after Sand Valley, so they're a great duo showcasing just how far Wisconsin has come as a golf destination in such a short amount of time. The two facilities are less than an hour apart, so plan on visiting both on your next trip to the region.
Flower hole is such a cool idea.
Played Sentry World with a buddy, we like to explore top courses in the area. Sentry world did not disappoint. Flower hole is awesome, the Par 5 7th is a crazy hole lot of strategy and forced carry. 10-13 is a really cool stretch of holes in the back of the property with a risk reward par 4, a short par but challenging par 3, and then a solid par 4 with a great green tucked around bunkers and a pond. Greens rolled well definitely not as much break as you would think. Of course amenities are great. Carts are great. Pro Shop Great. Staff Great. Sentry World definitely a must play in Wisconsin.
Just beautiful!
From the moment you get out of your car you realize you're in a special place. My fl daughter saw this place on Instagram and said we have to go here. Never been to Wisconsin or even close, glad we made the trip. This place is amazing! The course is just unbelievably beautiful and the customer service is top notch. Top notch not like over the top and too much they're just right. The flower hole is spectacular, really the whole reason for the trip and it didn't disappoint! Course conditions right now are tour quality and the colors are amazing. Played the blue tees and it's a solid challenge from there. One of my top 10 places to play, ever. Hope to make this a regular trip, too pretty to pass up.
Really good experience. Classy place.
Came for the Drive Chip & Putt but decided to stay and play 18 with my 8 year old son. He's a rockstar, I'm fairly new...they treated us both great, everyone was friendly, provided a military discount. Golf carts have GPS, you can order food, etc.
Unreal
Just, wow. I loved the "old" Sentry, but the renovation has once again made this course a must play not only in Wisconsin, but in the country. I feel very blessed to live within an hour of this absolute gem as it has been improved in so many ways. The holes that may have seemed unfair are a thing of the past, and the condition of the course, while always very good, is on par with courses such as TPC Deere Run. The new SentryWorld is my favorite course I have ever played, and this includes multiple top courses in the state of Wisconsin and the country as a whole. The new SentryWorld is absolutely flawless.
Great time
Played this course, and completely enjoyed every hole. It's a poor mans Augusta! The course was in perfect condition, the pace of play was awesome and our group had a blast.