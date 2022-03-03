Could this finally be the year to celebrate travel again?

A lot of us thought that in 2021 as well, and we know how that turned out. Progress was made to open up some international travel for vaccinated travelers toward the end of last year, but if things keep trending positively for the pandemic to become an endemic this year, everybody could - and should - be on the road for a great golf vacation sometime in the next nine months. That's a good thing, because there are some exciting developments happening in the world of golf travel. Haven't we waited long enough?

In what's become an annual tradition, we're ready to reveal our picks for the 10 best golf destinations to visit in 2022. We've determined the list based on new or renovated courses and big events bringing buzz to the destination. Considering that many international borders are now open, it could be the year to splurge on a dream adventure. We've included packages that might interest you where they apply. Let's go play.