10 best golf destinations to visit in 2022

Start planning your visit to these golf hotspots in 2022.
There are gorgeous views almost everywhere at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Could this finally be the year to celebrate travel again?

A lot of us thought that in 2021 as well, and we know how that turned out. Progress was made to open up some international travel for vaccinated travelers toward the end of last year, but if things keep trending positively for the pandemic to become an endemic this year, everybody could - and should - be on the road for a great golf vacation sometime in the next nine months. That's a good thing, because there are some exciting developments happening in the world of golf travel. Haven't we waited long enough?

In what's become an annual tradition, we're ready to reveal our picks for the 10 best golf destinations to visit in 2022. We've determined the list based on new or renovated courses and big events bringing buzz to the destination. Considering that many international borders are now open, it could be the year to splurge on a dream adventure. We've included packages that might interest you where they apply. Let's go play.

  1. St. Andrews and East Lothian, Scotland
    The Old Course at St. Andrews will host the 150th Open in 2022.

    It's always a good time to visit East Lothian and St. Andrews, which are separated by the Firth of Forth in Scotland. This summer will be especially epic. There will be five pro tournaments held between the two regions, which are less than 90 minutes apart: the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, July 7-10; followed by the 150th Open to be held on the Old Course at St. Andrews, July 14-17; the Hero Open of the DP World Tour at Fairmont St. Andrews, July 28-31; the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield, Aug. 4-7; and the Alfred Dunhill Links on the Old Course, Carnoustie's Championship Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links, Sept. 29-Oct. 2. If you haven't secured tee times yet, good luck. The bucket-list links are likely sold out already, but don't fret, there are plenty of lesser-known clubs that are equally enjoyable ... Crail Golfing Society, Dunbar, Longniddry, Craigielaw and more.

    Old Course at St. Andrews - Swilcan Bridge
    Golf Packages
    St Andrews, Scotland
    St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
    FROM $607 (USD)
    kingsbarns 12th hole.jpeg
    Golf Packages
    Fife, Scotland
    Scotland Fife and Edinburgh Stay & Play Package
    FROM $677 (USD)

  2. Wisconsin
    A creek meanders attractively down the right side of the par-4 6th fairway at Lac La Belle before crossing in front of the green.

    It's hard to pinpoint where you should go in Wisconsin because there are so many great things happening across the state's golf scene. Whistling Straits is fresh off hosting the resounding American victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup and boasts a new short course, The Baths of Blackwolf Run. SentryWorld is reopening its course in Stevens Point after two-year renovation and pandemic closure to prepare for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open. The debut of a new boutique inn gives golfers somewhere to stay. Sand Valley's new (but private) Lido course in Nekoosa could offer some preview play by this summer. Not to be outdone, Erin Hills will host the U.S. Mid-Amateur in September, keeping its ties to the USGA strong. Near Lake Geneva, the Abbey Springs Golf Club in Fontana is reopening after a bunker and greens renovation. Two courses nearby - Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's Highlands (no. 49) and Geneva National Resort and Club's Gary Player Course (no. 26) - made the Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50, as did The Club at Lac La Belle (no. 6) and Glacier Wood (no. 22) in Iola. In Madison, golf fans always look forward to the American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event at University Ridge in Verona in June hosted by local legend Steve Stricker. Also, the nearby 13-hole Pioneer Pointe opened in 2021 and the nine-hole, city-park Glenway Municipal Golf Course is being renovated thanks to the support of Michael Keiser Jr. (son of Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley developer Mike Keiser). There are so many positive golf vibes emanating from the Badger State.

    Whistling Straits Golf Course
    Golf Packages
    Kohler, Wisconsin
    Golf Kohler Package
    FROM $617 (USD)
    Geneva National - Arnold Palmer
    Golf Packages
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Destination Geneva National Package
    FROM $597 (USD)

  3. Greater Zion, Utah
    Copper Rock will blow golfers away in Hurricane, Utah
    Copper Rock - views
    The long-range views of Copper Rock are beautiful. This vantage point looks back at the 14th hole from the 15th tee. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
    Copper Rock - hole 3
    At 305 yards, Copper Rock's drivable par 4 third hole is full of pitfalls, notably the berms covered with fescue. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - hole 5
    Beware the bunkering on the par-5 fifth hole at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - sixth green
    A pond lurks up the left side on the sixth hole at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - double green at nos. 9 and 18
    Nos. 9 and 18 - par 4s separated by a pond - share a double green at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - hole 12
    The par-5 12th at Copper Rock plays uphill with a stream feature running along the left side of the fairway before crossing near the tee. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - hole 13
    The par-4 13th hole at Copper Rock rips downhill with a great backdrop. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - 13th green
    A gaping front bunker guards the 13th green at Copper Rock. It's the longest par 4 on property at 487 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - hole 14
    The par-4 14th is one of the tougher holes at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - hole 16
    A lone bunk protects the hour-glass-shaped 16th green at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
    Copper Rock - hole 17
    Copper Rock's 17th hole is a drop-shot par 3 of 146 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor

    A new 19-hole course at the new Black Desert Resort, a David McLay Kidd renovation and a new tournament - the Epson Tour's Copper Rock Championship April 21-23 - highlight the already many reasons to visit Greater Zion. I have taken separate golf and family trips to the region in the past three years, and come away impressed every time. Between the hiking at the Zion National Park and an incredible golf experience at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, it's time that southwest Utah got more recognition. The modern designs of Copper Rock, which opened in 2020, and Black Desert by Tom Weiskopf in Ivins, fit in nicely with Sand Hollow's stunning 27-hole course and The Ledges in St. George. Kidd's overhaul of the private Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club (which is accessible with a stay at the Inn at Entrada) could be completed by April.

  4. Northwest Ireland
    A view from St. Patrick's Golf Links at Rosapenna.

    Now that Ireland has finally opened up its pubs, golf courses and borders with its "green light" campaign, it's time to enjoy the craic (an Irish word that translates to "fun") at two new links courses from two of the hottest designers on the planet that opened last summer. Tom Doak's St. Patrick's Links (No. 55) has already jumped into the Golf Magazine's Top 100 Courses in the World for 2021-22. Gil Hanse tidied up the routing of Narin & Portnoo, which has been mostly undiscovered by Americans. Ireland's northwest isn't as well known as the Royals of Portrush and County Down in Northern Ireland or the Lahinch-Ballybunion-Waterville trio in the southwest, but that's probably a good thing, considering those destinations will likely be very busy this year. Rosapenna's Sandy Hills Links by Pat Ruddy and the Old Tom Morris LinksEnniscroneCounty SligoDonegalPortsalonCarne Golf Links and the 36 holes at Ballyliffin are just as engaging without the fanfare.

    Ballyliffin Glashedy
    Golf Packages
    Enniscrone, County Sligo
    Northwest Ireland Stay & Play Package
    FROM $407 (USD)
    Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - Old Tom Morris
    Golf Packages
    Letterkenny, County Donegal
    Northwest Ireland Rosapenna Stay & Play Package
    FROM $377 (USD)

  5. All of Canada
    A view from Cabot Cliffs, a Coore-Crenshaw masterpiece in Cape Breton Island

    Considering it reopened so late in the summer season (Aug. 9) in 2021, the Canadian border technically hasn't let unvaccinated U.S. traveling golfers cross since 2019. What a travesty. Now's the time to reward our neighbors to the north with your presence and a few Benjamins. There are so many proper golf destinations that nine different ones made our list of the World Top 100 Golf Destinations. At the top of the list has to be Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs in Nova Scotia. The Cabot property has built additional lodging and a short course since we last set foot on property. We're itching to get back, too. Banff and Jasper in the Canadian Rockies are just as scenic as Cabot with mountains replacing the Atlantic Ocean for eye candy. British Columbia features rugged outposts made for golf in Kamloops, Vancouver Island and Whistler. Tim Hortons, here we come!

  6. Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada
    Edgewood Tahoe hosts the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship every year on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

    Lake Tahoe was slightly overrun with Bay Area tourists during the pandemic, causing locals to fret over trash and traffic, but with the world opening up its international borders to entice Silicon Valley's tech money elsewhere, hopefully the peaceful lake life returns in earnest. Lake Tahoe is so large that it is almost two golf destinations in one - the northern shore of Truckee and Incline Village compared to the casinos and Heavenly ski village of South Lake Tahoe. Both are teaming up to host back-to-back big golf events this year - the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship July 6-10 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course (no. 32 in the Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50) in Stateline, Nev., and the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship July 14-17 on Old Greenwood at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee. While the Incline Village's Championship Course ranked 17th in the Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50, don't miss out on its Mountain Course. The nine-holer's a hoot to play.

    Old Greenwood – Host site of PGA Tour Barracuda Championship
    Golf Packages
    Truckee, CA
    Truckee VIP Stay & Play Package
    FROM $347 (USD)
    coyote.jpg
    Golf Packages
    Truckee, CA
    Best of Truckee Stay & Play Package
    FROM $237 (USD)

  7. Costa Navarino, Greece
    A view from the Bay course at Costa Navarino.

    Greece? For golf? This year marks a milestone for the country's golf scene. Costa Navarino is blossoming into the fastest-growing golf resort in the world. In February, it debuted two new courses, bringing the resort's total to 72 holes, many with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Two new hotels are on the immediate horizon as well. The W Costa Navarino will be the resort's third Marriott-branded property when it opens this summer. The 246-room hotel, which also includes villas with private pools, will complement the existing Westin Resort Costa Navarino and The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort. A fourth option, the Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, a beachfront luxury resort, is scheduled to open in 2023, featuring 99 guest rooms, including 48 earth-sheltered pool villas, all with outdoor terraces and sea views, along with five restaurants and bars. Opa!

  8. Orlando, Fla.
    A view from a tee at Juliette Falls.

    For a tourist town more renowned for amusement parks than golf courses, Orlando sure fared well in the Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50. What that means is golfers are getting their money's worth, and the courses are getting good reviews at GolfPass in return. Three local courses were honored - Juliette Falls (8), the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes (9) and the Palmer Course at Reunion Resort (21). The Ritz is basking in the growing popularity of the father-and-son PNC Championship where Tiger and Charlie Woods have stolen the show the past two years. Watching the Arnold Palmer Invitational on NBC should serve as a reminder to stay and play at Bay Hill Club & Lodge if you haven't yet. The Epson Tour's Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship is also held at another interesting area course, El Campeon at Mission Inn Resort & Club north of the city in remote but beautiful Howey-In-The-Hills.

    Shingle Creek Golf Club
    Golf Packages
    Orlando, Florida
    Orlando Buddy Trip Golf Package
    FROM $97 (USD)
    Red Tail Golf Club
    Golf Packages
    Orlando, Florida
    Orlando Golf Around Package
    FROM $37 (USD)
    Walt Disney World Golf - Magnolia Course
    Golf Packages
    Orlando, FL
    Orlando Getaway Golf Package
    FROM $167 (USD)
    Omni International Golf Course
    Golf Packages
    Davenport, Florida
    Orlando Ironman Golf Package
    FROM $157 (USD)
    Celebration Golf Club - Hole #3
    Golf Packages
    Winter Garden, Florida
    Best of Orlando Golf Package
    FROM $77 (USD)
    The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Golf Club
    Golf Packages
    Orlando, FLORIDA
    Ritz-Carlton Orlando Stay & Play Package
    FROM $287 (USD)
    ChampionsGate Country Club
    Golf Packages
    Davenport, Florida
    Orlando Member for a Day Golf Package
    FROM $147 (USD)
    Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
    Golf Packages
    Davenport, Florida
    Best of Disney Golf Package
    FROM $107 (USD)
    Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Golf Course
    Golf Packages
    Orlando, Florida
    Mission Inn Stay & Play Package
    FROM $167 (USD)
    Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    Golf Packages
    Orlando, Florida
    Bay Hill Stay & Play Golf Package
    FROM $197 (USD)
    Reunion Resort & Golf Club - Hole 9 at The Watson Course
    Golf Packages
    Kissimmee, Florida
    Reunion Unlimited Golf Package
    FROM $287 (USD)
    Reunion Resort & Golf Club - Hole 16 at The Nicklaus Course
    Golf Packages
    Kissimmee, Florida
    Reunion Classic Golf Package
    FROM $247 (USD)

  9. Greater Boston, Mass.
    Justin Leonard's heroic 1999 Ryder Cup-clinching putt reverberated throughout the golf world, including inspiring a budding golf fan from Connecticut.

    The "Boston Tee Party" visits Beantown with June's 2022 U.S. Open returning to The Country Club in Brookline, site of that infamous 1999 Ryder Cup. While regular golfers won't be able to sniff a tee time there before or after the event, they can still enjoy the nearby George Wright Golf Course, a top-tier muni in Hyde Park. Ringing the city are other good places to play like Red Tail in Devens and the 27-hole Granite Links in Quincy, two of the better daily fees in New England. At the gateway to Cape Cod, Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth features two outstanding tracks. Its Jones Course finished 20th in the Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50. Fall is a perfect time to visit with the changing leaves, a Patriots game and the haunting attractions of Salem in full swing.

  10. California's Coachella Valley
    Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert offers two can't-miss courses, including Firecliff.

    Professional golf has seen better days in California's Coachella Valley. Phil Mickelson was just removed as the host of the PGA Tour's American Express held at PGA West's Stadium Course in January and this is the final year of the old ANA Inspiration, an LPGA Tour major held every year at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage since 1972. The newly named Chevron Championship, which will be contested later this month, will move to the Houston area in 2023. Thankfully, traveling golfers will only be minimally impacted by these moves. There's still plenty of sunshine and resort golf courses to attract them from September through April. The Firecliff Course at Desert Willow (no. 24 in the Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50) and the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort (no. 27) lead a strong and deep roster of places to play.

    Indian Wells_#16f.jpg
    Golf Packages
    La Quinta, California
    Desert Ironman Package
    FROM $197 (USD)
    Mission Hills_H (Player)_10_9x6.jpg
    Golf Packages
    Rancho Mirage, California
    Desert Golf Around Package
    FROM $197 (USD)
    Nicklaus Tournament at PGA West - La Quinta, CA
    Golf Packages
    La Quinta, California
    Best of the Desert Package
    FROM $177 (USD)
    Indian-wells-4.png
    Golf Packages
    Indian Wells, CA
    Best of Indian Wells Package
    FROM $167 (USD)

RoundupsTravel Tips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Circling Raven Golf Club
Articles
5 Min Read
Epson Tour golf courses: Play where the rising stars of women's golf play
February 28, 2022
This women's developmental tour features plenty of top courses that will fit your game (and budget) better than PGA Tour venues.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Full Swing KIT - Tiger Woods
Articles
5 Min Read
How the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor could change your game
February 25, 2022
The new launch monitor created for Tiger Woods is meant for pros and amateurs alike.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Shell's Wonderful World of Golf - Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer
Articles
6 Min Read
Golf traditions we miss
February 21, 2022
During today's tumultuous times on Tour, we're feeling especially nostalgic over the loss of old events, venues, voices and other traditions of yesteryear.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Topgolf El Segundo - aerial view
Articles
5 Min Read
Topgolf continues growth with a twist
February 17, 2022
A new facility opening in California this spring will be the first next to a real golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Titleist golf balls - new TruFeel, AVX and Velocity balls
Articles
3 Min Read
Equipment Report: Titleist launches 3 new golf balls
February 16, 2022
The new balls - AVX, TruFeel and Velocity - might fit your game better than the legendary Pro V1.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Troon North Pinnacle Course
3 Min Read
The 10 best Troon Golf facilities in Phoenix and Scottsdale
February 10, 2022
The Valley of the Sun is not only headquarters for golf's largest management company but stocked with some of its best courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Jordan Spieth's clifftop shot
Articles
3 Min Read
What's the most dangerous golf shot you've tried?
February 7, 2022
I attempted a shot perhaps even more deadly than Jordan Spieth's cliff hanger at Pebble Beach.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Waste Management Phoenix Open - fans
Articles
5 Min Read
10 best PGA Tour events worth attending
February 2, 2022
All PGA Tour events are important to their communities, but only a few are worthy bucket-list adventures for golf travelers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Winter Park GC
Articles
3 Min Read
The secret ingredients of the Winter Park Golf Course near Orlando
February 7, 2022
The 'WP9' has grown a cult following thanks to a few key ingredients every course should consider.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Olympic Club - Lake golf course - 18th hole
Articles
6 Min Read
26 of the best golf courses hosting USGA championship qualifiers in 2022
February 10, 2022
Competition and compelling architecture will come together at these sites this year.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
10 best golf destinations to visit in 2022
Search Near Me