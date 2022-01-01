Facebook
Google Plus
Bookmark
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
magnify
Bookmark
Favorite
greater than
Quote
Download
Close
Facebook
Pinterest
Google Plus
Mail To
LinkedIn
Twitter
Burger Menu Icon
GP-badge-mobile
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Golf Pick Em
Log In
JOIN NOW
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Big Break
The Conor Moore Show
My Roots
Home Course Advantage
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
COVID-19 Latest
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Travel Offers
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
JOIN NOW
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Golf Pick Em
Log In
JOIN NOW
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Big Break
The Conor Moore Show
My Roots
Home Course Advantage
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
COVID-19 Latest
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Travel Offers
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
JOIN NOW
Search
Ally McIntosh
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Review Statistics
Average Rating
5.0
Average Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
(2)
Total 2 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
1
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.5
Avg. Value for the Money
5.0
Avg. Pace of Play
5.0
Avg. Friendliness
4.5
Avg. Course Conditions
4.5
Ally McIntosh Designed Courses Map
Ally McIntosh Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Carne Golf Links - Kilmore 9 Course
Belmullet, County Mayo
Public
5.0
2
Write Review
Recent Articles
Rounds at exclusive, top-100 private golf courses available for bidding in the 2022 ForeBatten Foundation auction
September 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Secrets From The World of Golf Travel: October 2022
Testing the new PING ChipR for your short game
The golf life at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club in Steamboat Springs, Colorado
All the right moves in 2022 for the United States Golf Association
Now Reading
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Clear Search
Search
Search Near Me