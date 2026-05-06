Photos: New Cabot Revelstoke golf and ski resort taking shape in the Canadian Rockies

Golf and real estate developer Ben Cowan-Dewar's Cabot brand will expand into winter resort activities with its latest property.
Tim Gavrich
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Cabot Revelstoke's golf course in central British Columbia is taking shape ahead of anticipated preview play in the fall of 2026.

Swapping golf clubs for skis each year is a seasonal ritual for millions of people. The newest property in the portfolio of a resort and real estate development firm behind properties from Saint Lucia to Nova Scotia to France, aspires to serve holidaymakers in all seasons starting later this year.

Cabot Revelstoke, located in central British Columbia about two hours north of Kelowna and six hours northeast of Vancouver, is taking shape as Canada's newest golf and ski resort. Sitting beside the existing Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Cabot Revelstoke will bring brand-new golf, lodging and real estate to one of western Canada's premier destinations.

Golf at Cabot Revelstoke

Western Canada's two most famous destination golf courses, Alberta's Banff Springs and Jasper Park, are pre-World War II gems with a reputation for juxtaposing superb golf architecture by architect Stanley Thompson with an incredible alpine setting. Cabot Revelstoke's golf course has similar aspirations thanks to a site that overlooks the Columbia River with the Canadian Rockies soaring high above on all sides.

The architecture firm of Rod Whitman, Dave Axland & Keith Cutten are guiding the course's design and construction. All three principals have extensive experience working for modern architects like Pete Dye and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw; Cabot Revelstoke will be their first built-from-scratch commission for a Cabot property. Golfers should expect streams, rock outcroppings, dense forest and broad hole corridors with dramatic elevation changes to set the scene for an exciting new mountain golf course, which is expected to begin accepting limited preview rounds in the fall of 2026.

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A view from behind a green at Cabot Revelstoke during construction.
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A double rainbow rises over Cabot Revelstoke during construction.
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A rendering of a future finished hole at Cabot Revelstoke.

In addition to Whitman Axland Cutten's 18-hole big course, Cabot Revelstoke also plans a short course called The Railyard, a nod to the town's railroad history. The final spike of the original Canadian Pacific Railroad was driven nearby; the CPR would help bring tourists to the town over the decades.

Other amenities coming to Cabot Revelstoke

Cabot plans to bring new lodging as well, in the form of a 155-room hotel, the Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge. Planned amenities include a steakhouse, spa and other wellness facilities and event venues. This new hotel is scheduled to debut sometime in 2027. In addition, Cabot is bringing a real estate component to Revelstoke in the form of residential chalets designed by the architecture firm Hart Howerton. The four- and five-bedroom residences within these chalets are offered from $7.6 million CAD (just under $5.6 million USD as of this writing). Cabot reports that the first of these chalets, which has nine residences in total, is nearly sold out. The Cabot Revelstoke property will integrate with the existing Revelstoke Mountain Resort, which has some of North America's most sought-after skiing, bringing a strong attraction to prospective visitors and homebuyers that extends beyond golf.

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Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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Photos: New Cabot Revelstoke golf and ski resort taking shape in the Canadian Rockies

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