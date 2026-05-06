How to build your own golf package through the new GolfPass Travel site

The golf vacation planning process has always been both fun and frustrating.

Fun: researching and identifying which destination you and your group want to visit, honing in on the golf courses you'd most like to play and getting the group-chat banter started.

Frustrating: everything else. Figuring out how to squeeze in tee times at all your most-wanted golf courses, determining who needs to secure payment from whom and nailing down an appropriate lodging setup for the trip can create significant headaches.

Third-party trip planners and packagers are no doubt an important part of the golf travel ecosystem, but plenty of golfers want more control over the places they play and stay. Most of all, they want price transparency, which can sometimes be a challenge when leaving things up to someone outside of the group.

GolfPass recently revamped its own golf vacation package business to include a tool that we believe golfers are going to love using to book their next trip. Our newest solution and website, GolfPass.travel, streamlines the DIY golf package process like nothing else on the market.

How to book your next golf vacation through GolfPass Travel

Mystic Creek Golf Club, a secluded golf course in southern Arkansas, is an underrated one-off destination that can be explored via bookings with GolfPass Travel. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Using GolfPass Travel to book a stay-and-play golf trip is refreshingly easy. After identifying your destination, you will be presented a list of geographically organized lists of hotel and golf options from which to build your trip. Identify your travel dates and select your accommodations, down to room type. Then, you'll start building your golf itinerary from participating golf courses. What makes this process so simple is that it is directly integrated with each course's live tee sheet and each hotel's reservation list, so there is no guesswork or telephone-tag necessary. Every available tee time and hotel room is presented to you, and you can lock it all in when you confirm your booking. You can also modify or cancel any aspects of your reservation after booking.

As of the launch of the site, you can book accommodations and golf in and around five of America's most popular destinations: Phoenix/Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach and Hawaii. Customized golf trips to other resorts including World Golf Village in Florida, Indian Wells Golf Resort in California and Château Elan in Georgia are also within your grasp. In total, more than 125 golf and hotel properties are currently available to book as part of a golf package, with dozens more coming online soon. As GolfPass' travel department continues to build partnerships with more golf courses and hotels and resorts nationwide, this list will continually expand. This tool will also be used for event bookings in the future.

GolfPass' new golf vacation booking tool is ideal for groups booking anywhere from 1 to 8 rooms. If you have a larger group, GolfPass Travel concierges are available to confer with you on your vacation plans over the phone at (833) 453-8785.

To start exploring the new GolfPass Travel site, click here.