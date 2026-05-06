6 top short game tips from the best tour pros to lower your scores

Pro golfers, including five major champions, help you save shots around the green with their strategies and techniques
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
top-short-game-tips-tour-pros.jpg

Want to improve your short game this year?

We've compiled a list of some of the best short game tips from professional golfers.

This is the third article of our new year-long series revealing the best GolfPass instruction tips from the pros. Our first two articles covered smashing the driver off the tee and improving your iron play.

6. Raymond Floyd: Chip like you putt

In contrast to some newer-school golfers below, two-time PGA Champion Raymond Floyd shows how putting with a 4-iron can be extremely useful from just off the green. The overall concept of treating long bump-and-runs exactly like a putt (with your grip, stance, etc.) is worth hearing.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 18 - Raymond Floyd - Chip Like You Putt

5. Rory McIlroy: Downhill chips

Going inside the mind of elite players is always helpful for the average golfer. Rory McIlroy discussed his strategy on downhill chips all the way back in season one of Ask Rory. This shot was difficult enough that it even troubled the now-Grand Slam champion!

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Downhill Chips

4. Vijay Singh: Lead-hand-low chipping

Matthew Fitzpatrick ‘s lead-hand-low chipping has been in the spotlight more than ever with his incredible play in 2026. But he is not the only elite player who finds it useful. Thirty-four-time PGA Tour winner Vijay Singh explains the core benefits of chipping this way and why he finds it useful. If you struggle with the yips, it is worth a try.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 79 - Vijay Singh - Lead Hand Low Chipping

3. Shane Lowry: Pitch shot fundamentals

Open champion Shane Lowry provides tons of great insight into his short game technique in this episode from Lessons with a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry. Shane pitches exclusively with his lob wedge (58 degrees), as he reveals in a later episode. The only other club he will use around the green is a pitching wedge in rare instances.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Pitch Shot Fundamentals

2. Patrick Cantlay: Chip shot process

In this Playing Lessons clip, Patrick Cantlay thoroughly details his chipping strategy from why he always tries to use his lob wedge to how he analyzes shots backwards. His reverse approach might be particularly interesting to many of you who are looking to change up your short game routine.

Stick around for the second half of the video for some Q&A with Bones.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Playing Lessons Xtra: Chipping with Patrick Cantlay

1. Phil Mickelson: Short game ball position

Phil Mickelson’s masterful touch around the green is arguably the best we’ve ever seen. In this video from a golf clinic in 2017, Phil explains why he believes the only two options for ball position on short game shots are off the back foot or front foot. The middle of your stance leads to indecision!

Lots of info to take in here, including clearing up a misconception about how Phil executes his famous flop.  

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 3 - Phil Mickelson - Short Game Secrets
rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Instruction
August 6, 2018
Learn from the greatest golf instructors and professional golfers in the world with articles and videos on the best advice for all facets of your golf game. Explore topics in full-swing, short-game, even fitness and mental aspects of golf here.

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...

More from the author

top-female-tour-pros-big-break.jpg
1 Min Read
Top 5 female professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Xander 2026 masters
3 Min Read
Best bets for the 2026 Masters tournament at Augusta National
Articles
iron-tips-tour-pros.jpg
1 Min Read
6 top iron tips from the best tour pros to improve your ball-striking
Articles
chi-chi-big-break-funniest-moments.jpg
1 Min Read
The 5 Funniest Moments in Big Break History
Articles
tour-pros-top-driving-tips-lead.jpg
1 Min Read
8 great driving tips from top professional golfers
Articles
scottie-si-woo-The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
2 Min Read
Best bets for the 2026 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Articles

Popular

harbour-town-18-post-restoration-hornstein.jpg
11 Min Read
RBC Heritage: a hole-by-hole guide to Harbour Town Golf Links
Articles
r4r-2026-bandon.jpg
3 Min Read
10 incredible private club golf experiences you can bid on in this charity auction
Articles
The Masters - Preview Day Three
5 Min Read
'Failure's not an option': Augusta National Chairman affirms club's support for golf ball rollback
mclaren-golf-irons.jpg
4 Min Read
McLaren Golf launches, unveiling two new sets of irons and major champion partnerships
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
6 top short game tips from the best tour pros to lower your scores

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me