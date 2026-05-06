6 top short game tips from the best tour pros to lower your scores

Want to improve your short game this year?

We've compiled a list of some of the best short game tips from professional golfers.

This is the third article of our new year-long series revealing the best GolfPass instruction tips from the pros. Our first two articles covered smashing the driver off the tee and improving your iron play.

6. Raymond Floyd: Chip like you putt

In contrast to some newer-school golfers below, two-time PGA Champion Raymond Floyd shows how putting with a 4-iron can be extremely useful from just off the green. The overall concept of treating long bump-and-runs exactly like a putt (with your grip, stance, etc.) is worth hearing.

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5. Rory McIlroy: Downhill chips

Going inside the mind of elite players is always helpful for the average golfer. Rory McIlroy discussed his strategy on downhill chips all the way back in season one of Ask Rory. This shot was difficult enough that it even troubled the now-Grand Slam champion!

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Downhill Chips

4. Vijay Singh: Lead-hand-low chipping

Matthew Fitzpatrick ‘s lead-hand-low chipping has been in the spotlight more than ever with his incredible play in 2026. But he is not the only elite player who finds it useful. Thirty-four-time PGA Tour winner Vijay Singh explains the core benefits of chipping this way and why he finds it useful. If you struggle with the yips, it is worth a try.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 79 - Vijay Singh - Lead Hand Low Chipping

3. Shane Lowry: Pitch shot fundamentals

Open champion Shane Lowry provides tons of great insight into his short game technique in this episode from Lessons with a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry. Shane pitches exclusively with his lob wedge (58 degrees), as he reveals in a later episode. The only other club he will use around the green is a pitching wedge in rare instances.

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2. Patrick Cantlay: Chip shot process

In this Playing Lessons clip, Patrick Cantlay thoroughly details his chipping strategy from why he always tries to use his lob wedge to how he analyzes shots backwards. His reverse approach might be particularly interesting to many of you who are looking to change up your short game routine.

Stick around for the second half of the video for some Q&A with Bones.

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1. Phil Mickelson: Short game ball position

Phil Mickelson’s masterful touch around the green is arguably the best we’ve ever seen. In this video from a golf clinic in 2017, Phil explains why he believes the only two options for ball position on short game shots are off the back foot or front foot. The middle of your stance leads to indecision!

Lots of info to take in here, including clearing up a misconception about how Phil executes his famous flop.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 3 - Phil Mickelson - Short Game Secrets