Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Review Statistics

Average Rating

5.0
Average Rating
5.0
2 Reviews (2)
Total 2 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews

Rating Breakdown

1 Reviews
4-5 stars
1
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
4.0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
3.5
Avg. Value for the Money
4.0
Avg. Pace of Play
4.5
Avg. Friendliness
5.0
Avg. Course Conditions
4.5

David Zinkand Designed Courses Map

David Zinkand Designed Courses

Recent Articles
Timbers Kauai - sun rise
Articles
Experience the best of ocean golf and living at Timbers Kauai
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.13.52 PM.png
Articles
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
Crystal Cup winners
Articles
What it's like competing in The Crystal Cup, the best new team event for everyday golfers
2024-holiday-gift-guide.jpg
Articles
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: The best golf gifts for your favorite golfer
Harbour Town Golf Links - hole 17
Articles
Inside the restoration of iconic Harbour Town Golf Links
cgt-trophy-glynlea.JPG
Articles
This creative trophy is a Cool Golf Thing
Now Reading
Search Near Me