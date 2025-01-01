Facebook
Google Plus
Bookmark
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
magnify
Bookmark
Favorite
greater than
Quote
Download
Close
Facebook
Pinterest
Google Plus
Mail To
LinkedIn
Twitter
Burger Menu Icon
GP-badge-mobile
Warning
Arrow Pointing Right
Horizontal Line Gray
Golf Channel
GolfNow
COMPETE
START FREE TRIAL
Explore GolfPass
Play
Play
Back
Play
GolfNow
GolfNow Compete
Member Benefits
Learn
Learn
Back
Learn
Daily Video Tips
School of Golf
The Next Shot
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
Watch
Watch
Back
Watch
Ask Rory
2025 Golf Gear Report
Rory x Dude Perfect
Perfect Fit
My Roots
My Daily Routine
Ultimate Itinerary
Travel
Travel
Back
Travel
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Gear
News
Golfers Choice 2025
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Benefits
Free For You
Earn $10 in Free Golf
Partners
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Compete
Play
GolfNow
GolfNow Compete
Member Benefits
Learn
Daily Video Tips
School of Golf
The Next Shot
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
Watch
Big Break
Glam Golf with Blair O'Neal
Ask Rory
2025 Golf Gear Report
Rory x Dude Perfect
Perfect Fit
My Roots
Travel
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice 2025
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
Get Daily Tips
Sign In
START FREE TRIAL
Search
Sign In
START FREE TRIAL
Search
Official Sponsor
David Zinkand
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Born
Mar 23, 1975
Review Statistics
Average Rating
5.0
Average Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
(2)
Total 2 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
1
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
4.0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
3.5
Avg. Value for the Money
4.0
Avg. Pace of Play
4.5
Avg. Friendliness
5.0
Avg. Course Conditions
4.5
David Zinkand Designed Courses Map
David Zinkand Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Desert Forest Golf Club
Carefree, Arizona
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Recent Articles
Articles
Experience the best of ocean golf and living at Timbers Kauai
Articles
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
Articles
What it's like competing in The Crystal Cup, the best new team event for everyday golfers
Articles
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: The best golf gifts for your favorite golfer
Articles
Inside the restoration of iconic Harbour Town Golf Links
Articles
This creative trophy is a Cool Golf Thing
Now Reading
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Clear Search
Search
Search Near Me