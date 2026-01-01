Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Paul Jansen

Born in
Zimbabwe, Southeast Africa

Review Statistics

Average Rating

0
Average Rating
0
1 Featured Reviews

Rating Breakdown

1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
1
Avg. Course Layout
0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
0
Avg. Value for the Money
0
Avg. Pace of Play
0
Avg. Friendliness
0
Avg. Course Conditions
0

Paul Jansen Designed Courses Map

Paul Jansen Designed Courses

Recent Articles
Ace Recovery Slides by Golf Linx 18
Articles
Review: The Ace Recovery Slides by Golf Linx 18 provide relief for tired feet
founders-1-best-value-mb.JPG
Articles
8 best value golf courses in and around Myrtle Beach
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v LA
Articles
Punch Shots debate: Who should buy the drinks after a hole in one?
Santa Teresa Golf Club - hole 8
Articles
10 best affordable California golf courses in the San Francisco Bay Area
the-patch-opening-hero.jpg
Articles
New-look Augusta Municipal Golf Course sets reopening date of April 15
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
Articles
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Now Reading
Search Near Me