Bailey Chamblee is an experienced journalist with more than a decade and a half of experience covering all facets of the game of golf, with a particular focus on business and brands, equipment, travel, lifestyle and noteworthy individuals making an impact on the game. An alumna of Old Dominion University with a degree in Communications, she grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and now resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband, Brandel. In additional to on-air correspondent duties on Golf Channel, she co-hosts the podcast, "The Favorite Chamblee."