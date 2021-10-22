This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing

Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
Seth Strickland just became the first four-time champion golfer among superintendents in the modern era.

One of the long-running laments among industry veterans is that working in golf doesn't always translate to playing a lot of golf, or to playing it at a high level.

Seth Strickland may have a leg up on his peers. Last weekend, at the Mountain View Course at Desert Willow Resort in Palm Desert, Calif., Strickland captured his fourth career Golf Course Superintendents of America Championship. He had previously won the 2005, 2008 and 2009 editions of the event, equal parts annual competition and fun for the folks who keep our golf courses looking great and playing beautifully. Strickland's 36-hole total of 1-under par 143 was good for a four-stroke margin victory over fellow former event champ Steve Gilley, from The Woodlands, Texas.

Perish the thought that Strickland cares more about his game than his office, though. He is the superintendent at Miami Shores Country Club in Miami Shores, Fla. It makes sense that the 1939 Red Lawrence design is his domain. Not only did I find it in tremendous shape when I played it in February 2019, I learned it is a haven of excellent players, too. Crisp-cut grass and low scores go nicely together.

Strickland won't have long before needing to defend his title. COVID knocked the tournament off its typical schedule, so there are less than four months until the 2022 edition, which coincides with the GCSAA's annual conference, to be held Feb. 5-7 in San Diego, with Torrey Pines playing host.

Miami Shores Country Club, overseen by Seth Strickland, is a hidden gem in South Florida.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass.
