Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses

Golf is booming. While 2020 and 2021 have presented the world with unprecedented challenges, in the corners where people chase a little dimpled ball around for a few miles, things are going gangbusters. The lockdowns of 2020 left many people with little to do outside their homes…other than play golf.

As a result, rounds in the United States topped 500 million in 2020 after late-2010s totals trending below 450 million. And while many other activities opened back up in 2021, golf remained popular, with early indications suggesting that nationwide rounds will exceed even 2020’s gaudy total.

GolfPass has benefited from the surge as well. In 2020, we took in a record number of reviews, with more than 265,000 posted by golfers worldwide.

In 2021, we smashed that mark, with 320,000-plus reviews added to our world-class golf course database and ratings archive.

The result? An ever-clearer picture of what golfers from all corners of the game like and dislike about the places they play.

That’s what sets our Golfers’ Choice ranking apart from others. Rather than a reflection of the architecture- and conditioning-based tastes of a select few insiders, it is a snapshot of the whole golf experience.

How the Golfers' Choice Top 50 public courses were determined

You and your fellow golfers contributed to this list in unprecedented ways. A total of 3,421 publicly-accessible (including resort and semi-private) golf courses in the United States received more than 10 reviews in 2021, making them eligible for this list.

In determining the final rankings for the year, we weigh several sets of data. A course's overall rating matters, as do the six subcategories reviewers assess:

- Value

- Conditions

- Layout

- Pace of Play

- Staff Friendliness

- Off-Course Amenities

In addition, we also factor a golfer's rating tendencies (i.e. how tough a grader he or she is) into the calculation of a particular course's final rating. Also, more active reviewers' course ratings get a little more weight, too (more reason for you to get involved and review the courses you play).

You'll notice that we provide green fee ranges with these course rankings, too. As you peruse the list, it should provide some context as to the way golfers view individual courses. Lower green fees tend to denote a more value-oriented course that consistently exceeds golfers' expectations, while the top-dollar courses on this list are resort or high-end public layouts that deliver on the promised experience.

This year’s Top 50 features an eclectic mix, from bucket-list resort layouts to hidden-gem mom-and-pop public courses and even some municipal standouts. Two college courses from perennial football-powerhouse universities also appear. Maybe your home course does, too. Or a course you’ll fall in love with on your travels this year.

Join thousands of fellow golfers in reviewing a course here.