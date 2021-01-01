Jason Scott Deegan

Senior Staff Writer

Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. His favorite golf destinations are Ireland and New Zealand, along with Michigan and California, where he lives with his wife and two children. Jason rarely touched a golf club until his college days at Eastern Michigan University, but now his passion for the game knows no out of bounds. He got his start writing with the TravelGolf Network in 1999. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer

Jason Scott Deegan's videos
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
4:36
How Pinehurst-area courses have handled COVID-19 this spring
6:29
Tom Doak talks state of architecture amid pandemic
5:45
What's new at Boyne Resorts in Northern Michigan for 2020
5:07
Recent articles
Articles
2 Min Read
Golf in 2020 told in 10 stories
A time capsule for an unprecedented year in the golf world.
By Golf Advisor Staff
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Golf’s resurgence can be seen in the success of grassroots competitive events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Open - Final Round
Articles
2 Min Read
5 biggest golf fashion statements in 2020
What golfers wear from head (hoodies) to toe (black socks) made headlines this year.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Boyne Highlands - fall and winter seasons
Articles
9 Min Read
The 25 best U.S. golf and ski resorts
Play golf and ski at these unique mountain resorts to enjoy the best of summer and winter recreation.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Jean Van de Velde of France
Articles
4 Min Read
Where to watch golf films and TV series on major streaming services
Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu each have titles for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog G.C. - 5th
Articles
1 Min Read
8 great winter golf packages
While you're hunkered down this holiday season, start dreaming and planning for an epic 2021 getaway.
By Golf Advisor Staff
gator-trace-7-green-cgt.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The joy of discovery is a precious and Cool Golf Thing
Compelling golf is just around the corner.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cutters' Ridge GC at Manistee National Golf & Resort
Articles
2 Min Read
Want to name two golf courses and win $10,000? Now's your chance.
Golf course news and notes: December, 2020.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sandestin Golf Resort - family golf
Articles
7 Min Read
Our guide to finding America's best family-friendly golf resorts
Whatever your family wants to do outside of golf, there's a resort to match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ko'olau Golf Club - hole 15
Articles
4 Min Read
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2020
It was a boom year for golf in America but not all courses made it.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ballyneal GolfPass
Articles
1 Min Read
Golf Advisor teams up with GolfPass
We've combined courses & travel and equipment news with expert instruction and original shows.
By Brandon Tucker
mobetta-golf.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This new professional golf concept is a Cool Golf Thing
You don't need to be a pro to go pro.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sunset putting
Articles
5 Min Read
The 10 best ways to fix poor putting
Let's explore how to change your luck on the greens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Santa Lucia Preserve
Articles
9 Min Read
The year club life roared back
Young families in particular sought a safe haven in club memberships in 2020, creating a new dilemma for private golf clubs: Can they find more space on their tee sheets?
By Brandon Tucker
Sheep Ranch: #1, #17
Articles
10 Min Read
Checking in on 2020's brand-new and renovated golf courses
Some courses are right on schedule; others have been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sand Valley's Mammoth Dunes
Articles
2 Min Read
Should golfers combine Sand Valley, Erin Hills and Destination Kohler into one trip?
'Ask Golf Advisor' shares the best routes to check off your Wisconsin golf bucket list.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Articles
1 Min Read
Exciting changes coming to Golf Advisor
Get ready for all of our best golf content in one place.
By Brandon Tucker
Champions Golf Club - Cypress Creek
Articles
4 Min Read
Where the players play: Spotlight on Houston's Champions Golf Club, host of the U.S. Women's Open
The club, founded by Jackie Burke Jr. and Jimmy Demaret, stakes claim among the state's most reputable for players.
By Brandon Tucker
sandridge-11-green-puttview.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This green-contour heat map is a Cool Golf Thing
Them's the breaks.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Articles
6 Min Read
How to buy and sell used golf equipment on Facebook Marketplace
Don't get stiffed on payment like me. Here's what I learned after listing 10 items.
By Brandon Tucker
IMG_5273.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
My favorite golf products from 2020
Looking for golf gift ideas this holiday season? Here are some of items of mine that are currently in heavy rotation.
By Brandon Tucker
The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club - aerial views
Articles
4 Min Read
Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: December 2020
We share the details of new courses, a new resort, new boutique hotel and more from the world of golf travel.
By Golf Odyssey
Poppy Hills Golf Course - Youth on Course
Articles
2 Min Read
Youth On Course, GolfNow team up to grow the game
GolfNow will provide technology and fundraising support for the non-profit organization.
By Jason Scott Deegan
golf-club-fitting-tm-lead.jpg
Articles
5 Min Read
Why there has never been a better time to customize your golf clubs
Avid golfers who purchase blindly could waste hundreds or thousands of dollars on ill-fitting golf clubs.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Articles
5 Min Read
2020 Holiday golfer's gift guide
From swing aids to a bespoke accessory for animal lovers, you can shower your favorite golfer with new gear this year.
By Golf Advisor Staff
