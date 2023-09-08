Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort
About Divi Village Golf & Beach ResortDivi Village Golf & Beach Resort is an all-inclusive golfer's paradise that's entirely budget friendly. Across from the white-sand Druif Beach, Divi Village offers stay options to meet your needs, fabulous pools, a nine-hole course, family-friendly weekly activities, a luxurious spa and various eateries and bars. The resort's stunning suites and villas come fully equipped and offer views of The Links at Aruba's course as well as beautiful lagoons. All-inclusive guests may take full advantage of the wide range of amenities and services, including unlimited meals and drinks, free golf before 3 p.m. at The Links at Divi Aruba and non-motorized water sports.
HORRENDOUS
Horrible tee boxes,, slow pace of play, confusing set up, no starter. You can’t have 4 different people on the same hole!!!!!! They just take peoples money and send them out. Terrible experience.
They say they no longer use golf now. EXPENSIVE
I used golf now and got my 9 holes for 40. They tried to say they needed to refund that money and for me to pay 82 for 9 or 128 for 18. Luckily they decided to accept my golf now reservation as I would not have paid that high price. I brought my own clubs but rentals are very high. Ranger is hitting into a net and putting green is like putting on the fairway. Course is not in as good of shape as they are charging. Going forward I will be booking at Tierra Del Sol while at Aruba. The island green on 9/18 is cool at Divi but not worth the money.
GOLFNOW shafted me
Booked a hot deal with GOLFNOW FOR $34 for the 9 hole course in Aruba. Got an email the night before our trip. GOLFNOW stated course was closed & gave me a refund. When we arrived at resort was told, course is open and they never had my reservation, after getting a confirmation #, from GOLFNOW. My $34 hot deals, have now turned into $76 rounds for 9 holes. If you can’t hold the reservation, don’t take the reservation. Take this course off your hot deal list
Trash for your money
This 9 hole is a perfect example of a golf course with highly inflated pricing that charged absurd rates strictly due to limited availability elsewhere, not because it’s at all worth the experience. Many greens and tee boxes unnecessarily trashy, very short track and medium service at best. The cart guys were super nice, the pro shop lady was awful and apathetic that I was mislead on pricing. $85 for 9 holes of mediocre golf and bad attitude equals a recommendation of “stay away”. Tierra del Sol is way, way better.
This course is in nice conditions but isn't that exciting
The course is nicely maintained but it's layout isn't interesting. Most of the holes are straight and its only a 9 hole course.
Needs Maintenance
From the pictured on the website this use to be a nice course. However now it is in poor condition. The fairways have weeds and bald spots. The greens also have weeds bare spots and are extremely slow.
The entire course has the look of a facility that has not had enough money to properly maintain the course.
The staff was very nice and friendly. The club house and on course were in good condition with great staff.