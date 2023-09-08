Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Aruba Golf Resorts

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

A golfers swings away at the Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort.
J.E Irausquin Blvd 93, Oranjestad, Aruba
(297) 583-5000
About Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort is an all-inclusive golfer's paradise that's entirely budget friendly. Across from the white-sand Druif Beach, Divi Village offers stay options to meet your needs, fabulous pools, a nine-hole course, family-friendly weekly activities, a luxurious spa and various eateries and bars. The resort's stunning suites and villas come fully equipped and offer views of The Links at Aruba's course as well as beautiful lagoons. All-inclusive guests may take full advantage of the wide range of amenities and services, including unlimited meals and drinks, free golf before 3 p.m. at The Links at Divi Aruba and non-motorized water sports.
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2004
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsCasual, Fine, Bar
Room TypesSuite, Villas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Links at Divi Aruba
The Links at Divi Aruba

2.6
6 Reviews (6)
The Links at Divi Aruba
Default User Avatar
FCUSMC13
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

HORRENDOUS

Horrible tee boxes,, slow pace of play, confusing set up, no starter. You can’t have 4 different people on the same hole!!!!!! They just take peoples money and send them out. Terrible experience.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
The Links at Divi Aruba
Default User Avatar
u314159892945
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

They say they no longer use golf now. EXPENSIVE

I used golf now and got my 9 holes for 40. They tried to say they needed to refund that money and for me to pay 82 for 9 or 128 for 18. Luckily they decided to accept my golf now reservation as I would not have paid that high price. I brought my own clubs but rentals are very high. Ranger is hitting into a net and putting green is like putting on the fairway. Course is not in as good of shape as they are charging. Going forward I will be booking at Tierra Del Sol while at Aruba. The island green on 9/18 is cool at Divi but not worth the money.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
The Links at Divi Aruba
Default User Avatar
Digger420
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0

GOLFNOW shafted me

Booked a hot deal with GOLFNOW FOR $34 for the 9 hole course in Aruba. Got an email the night before our trip. GOLFNOW stated course was closed & gave me a refund. When we arrived at resort was told, course is open and they never had my reservation, after getting a confirmation #, from GOLFNOW. My $34 hot deals, have now turned into $76 rounds for 9 holes. If you can’t hold the reservation, don’t take the reservation. Take this course off your hot deal list

The Links at Divi Aruba
Default User Avatar
romeogolf
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Trash for your money

This 9 hole is a perfect example of a golf course with highly inflated pricing that charged absurd rates strictly due to limited availability elsewhere, not because it’s at all worth the experience. Many greens and tee boxes unnecessarily trashy, very short track and medium service at best. The cart guys were super nice, the pro shop lady was awful and apathetic that I was mislead on pricing. $85 for 9 holes of mediocre golf and bad attitude equals a recommendation of “stay away”. Tierra del Sol is way, way better.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Links at Divi Aruba
Default User Avatar
jpar17
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

This course is in nice conditions but isn't that exciting

The course is nicely maintained but it's layout isn't interesting. Most of the holes are straight and its only a 9 hole course.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
The Links at Divi Aruba
Default User Avatar
Michael9598399
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Needs Maintenance

From the pictured on the website this use to be a nice course. However now it is in poor condition. The fairways have weeds and bald spots. The greens also have weeds bare spots and are extremely slow.
The entire course has the look of a facility that has not had enough money to properly maintain the course.

The staff was very nice and friendly. The club house and on course were in good condition with great staff.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
