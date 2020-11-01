Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma

The Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course is a memorable 7,001-yard championship Greg Norman design that has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Exuma Classic since 2015. The six-hole stretch from hole 11 to hole 16 are some of the prettiest oceanside holes I’ve ever seen. There are no dramatic forced carries over frothing coves, but with the electric sea as a constant companion, the vistas are nothing short of heavenly. The waters around Exuma seem to glow from beneath, they’re so blue.

Some holes are short because, as Greg Norman told me himself (see my full review of the course and Sandals Resort at MidwesternGolf.com), the layout was originally heavily constrained by surrounding houses. In fact, all the spectacular holes on the back nine that run along the sea back were supposed to run between houses, which would line the shore on both sides. The original developer when bust, though—luckily for golf. When Sandals took over, Butch Stewart, Sandals’ Founder, listened to Norman and allowed him to re-route the back nine to take advantage of the ocean vistas. Stewart carefully “protected and managed the course back to life,” said Norman.

The course today not only hosts a Korn Ferry Event, but also offers Sandals guests one of the best golf deals in the Caribbean. Non-guest green fees are $155, with cart fees $25-$35. Sandals guests pay no green fees, so a golf-addled vacationer could play 36 holes (or more!) of tournament-quality seaside golf—every day—for practically pennies. (Rental clubs and shoes are also available for the more casual player for $65 and $15, respectively.)

While the ocean features on six holes of Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, the trade winds feature on all eighteen, though the inland holes are somewhat sheltered. This is especially true at certain times of the year, including the week of the Korn Ferry Tour tournament. During the first year of the Korn Ferry Event, the par-4 12th had a stroke average of 5.8, thanks to the winds whipping in off the sea. Pro-tip: bring lots of golf balls and don’t start your round thinking that you’re going to shoot a career low score. Once you get to the greens, though, your putter might help save you. The greens are generally fairly flat without much break, even toward the ocean. There are a few double-tiered greens (like on the par-3 13th, where the back of the green is dramatically lower than the front), but for the most part, keep the ball inside the hole within 10 feet.

Because of the tempestuous winds, the course plays differently every day. Even the gorgeous par-3 11th, which stretches to only 148 yards even for the pros, can be a demon if the wind is in your face. Pros at the Korn Ferry event often hit 6-irons on this hole when the wind is up.

For all the postcard beauty of the seaside holes, the real test of an oceanside golf course is the inland holes. At Sandals, there are some memorable holes hewn from mangroves and wetlands, and there are plenty of water hazards that aren’t the Atlantic Ocean. One of the real beauties is the 165-yard 6th, a downhill par-3 to a peninsula green that is wide but shallow. The longer inland holes are often straight-away, and landing areas are fair enough. But with the wind, and if you’re playing rental clubs or shaking off winter rust, keeping the ball in play will be a challenge. There’s not much rough, so if you hit it off-line, chances are, your ball will be lost in the vegetation. Lots of the Korn Ferry pros hit 2-irons off the tees to ensure their second shots are playable.

For visitors, the secret to enjoying your round (or rounds) here will be choosing the right tees not just for your skill set, but also for the conditions. If the wind is whipping, play up. In addition, always prioritize hitting it in the fairway over hitting it a long way. No matter how you play, take plenty of time to soak in the sun and sea, along with plenty of photos of what might just be the most beautiful corner of the Caribbean.