The Ocean Club on Paradise Island

Playing Ocean Club Golf Course in the Bahamas was an experience I’ll never forget. My brother and I booked a golf trip package to the Bahamas with Golf Advisor for the first time this November. It was ,hands down, the best golf experience of our lives. The accommodations at Atlantis Resort were incredible, the hospitality of the staff was 5 star, the food was excellent and the golf course was picture worthy on every hole. This is a dream ocean course. I’m a 5 handicap and my brother is a15 handicap and we both absolutely loved playing this course. The views were stunning the course was in great shape and the staff at Ocean Club was amazing. So friendly and very accommodating. The food at the clubhouse was absolute 5 star! I give this golf experience the highest rating possible and can’t wait to go back. We met so many wonderful people on this trip that we now consider friends. The Golf Advisor team and it’s hosts Matt and Hannah really made us all feel like members of a very special club. We are so grateful for the experience with them and look forward to being a part of many more golf advisor trips in the future.