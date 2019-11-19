The Ocean Club on Paradise Island
About The Ocean Club on Paradise IslandSet along the white sand beaches of Paradise Island, The Ocean Club on Paradise Island is pure oceanfront luxury. Paradise Island, which is located just off of New Providence and minutes from Nassau, offers five different hotels at the sprawling Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas Resort, including The Cove, The Royal, The Reef, The Coral and Harborside Resort. The Ocean Club Four Seasons Resort, Hotel Riu Palace and the Paradise Island Beach Club are also on the island. Whether you're looking for a room, suite, villa or bungalow, there's an option for you to achieve a blissful private escape equipped with infinity pools and direct beach access. Michelin-starred chefs, hand-crafted Bahamian cocktails and beachfront or private accommodation dining all complete your culinary experience at The Ocean Club. The Four Seasons property is the closest to The Ocean Club Golf Course, a Tom Weiskopf gem that provides views of the Atlantic Ocean and Nassau Harbour. To fix your game, there's a golf academy as well. A number of the hotels feature spas that entice guests to indulge in restoration services and complete their Ocean Club experience.
Grip it & Rip it! Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/21/2019
Stunning views on almost every hole. Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/21/2019
Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/21/2019
Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/21/2019
Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/21/2019
Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/21/2019
Photo submitted by u00000432421 on 11/19/2019
Photo submitted by u00000432421 on 11/19/2019
Photo submitted by u00000432421 on 11/19/2019
Photo submitted by u00000432421 on 11/19/2019
Photo submitted by u00000432421 on 11/19/2019
Photo submitted by u00000432421 on 11/19/2019
Dream golf course. Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/19/2019
Clouds can’t ruin this view! Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/19/2019
Signature Hole 17. Grip and Rip! Photo submitted by GolferMarcoM on 11/19/2019
My most recent time playing the Ocean Club was spectacular. This time around was through a GolfAdvisor package trip which included unlimited golf and accomodations at Atlantis. Incredible trip in mid-November for a New Jersey native. The course at Ocean Club was in perfect condition. We arrived each morning to see the course staff rolling the greens. All parts of the course are always maintained in perfect condition. You have to be mindful of the wind at times and the traps but most of all be mindful of the foursome behind you as you stop to take pictures of the stunning ocean views. A course and destination unlike any other. A must see and a must "play". Thanks to the GolfAdvisor team and our hosts Matt and Hannah. GolfAdvisor puts together a well organized and fun trip for golfers at all levels. Looking forward to my next one.
Playing Ocean Club Golf Course in the Bahamas was an experience I’ll never forget. My brother and I booked a golf trip package to the Bahamas with Golf Advisor for the first time this November. It was ,hands down, the best golf experience of our lives. The accommodations at Atlantis Resort were incredible, the hospitality of the staff was 5 star, the food was excellent and the golf course was picture worthy on every hole. This is a dream ocean course. I’m a 5 handicap and my brother is a15 handicap and we both absolutely loved playing this course. The views were stunning the course was in great shape and the staff at Ocean Club was amazing. So friendly and very accommodating. The food at the clubhouse was absolute 5 star! I give this golf experience the highest rating possible and can’t wait to go back. We met so many wonderful people on this trip that we now consider friends. The Golf Advisor team and it’s hosts Matt and Hannah really made us all feel like members of a very special club. We are so grateful for the experience with them and look forward to being a part of many more golf advisor trips in the future.
From the time you arrive on property the staff is friendly and very helpful. Breakfast sandwiches and restaurant staff were also good. Proshop staff were very helpful during our second round with the weather we had. Ocean views on many holes which makes this course visually stunning. Number 12 is the fourth hardest hole on the course and it’s a par three. Doesn’t happen very often that a par 3 is ranked so hard.
Amazing all around. The course, the views and the staff. Enjoyed every minute of it. Thanks Ocean Club.
This course will leave you with lots of nice views as several holes play along the beautiful coastline. There are also some amazing houses on the course that are nice to see. Pace of play was a little slow, but the place was gorgeous.
If you can afford to play this course or lucky to be invited. Fantastic experience and "bucket list" course to play.
Beautiful design with great views of the ocean. Staff provided VIP service. High End Golf rental clubs available.
Definitely luxury golf, if you have can pay go play.