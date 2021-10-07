Fairmont Southampton
About Fairmont SouthamptonThe Fairmont Southampton is a spacious, accommodating and beautiful choice for your next island getaway. Just 35 minutes from the island's airport, the Fairmont invites you to stay in guest rooms and suites equipped with private balconies, sweeping water views and marble bathrooms. Babysitting and children's activity centers are available for youngsters. Turtle Hill Golf Club is one of the world's best par-3 courses. It is designed to take your short game to new heights, while also offering FootGolf. Tons of shopping options are also available, as well as a spa, tennis club, and a variety of bars, whether its coffee or cocktails you crave.
View from first tee! Photo submitted by cppate on 07/10/2021
The opening hole at Turtle Hill. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
Looking back toward the tee of Turtle Hill's uphill 4th. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
Turtle Hill is short on yardage but long on views. This is the 13th. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
Turtle Hill's 17th is set inland, but it might be the best hole on the course. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
The Turtle Hill course is filled with par-3 challenges. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 02/06/2014
Fun par 3 course
Turtle Hill is a fun par 3 course to play. It was challenging with interesting hole layouts. The course was in good condition.
Fun course
My husband and I had a great time playing at Turtle Hill. The holes are interesting and fun and some are a litttle challenging. It’s a terrific course to play and very well maintained. Stay is friendly and very helpful.
This course was a great Par 3 course
We visited Bermuda via a cruise on NCL Joy. The weather during the cruise was not great. We had an 11:45 am tee time but arrived early in hopes we could get on the course early before the pending storms. The staff was wonderful and super friendly and let us start early. Finished all 18 holes before the storm. The course was lush and green with great views of the water. The gift shop was fully stocked. Would have loved to have lunch after we were done but restaurant was not open. Great par 3 course.
Thank You Lefty!
I arrived at the course to find they only had one set of left handed clubs available. They were not in the best shape nor did I recognize the brand. I had a brief conversation with the nice attendant at the front desk. I had expressed that this was not the experience I was looking for with these sub par rental clubs. Just my luck....he was a left handed golfer and offered me his personal clubs to use for the round. This made My experience Excellent! Thank you kind sir!
Fabulous Par 3 course
Four of us played this challenging par 3 golf course. This is the second time I have played Turtle Hill. I have also played Port Royal, Mid Ocean and Oceans View. Turtle Hill more than holds its own in some illustrious company.
Congratulations must go out to the green staff the course is in better condition this time than last time, although it wasn’t to bad first time round.
The Pro Shop is well stocked and has a lovely selection. The staff at the pro shop were very helpful and warmly greeted us on arrival and commiserated with us at the end!
The after round refreshments at the 19th hole were excellent, restaurant staff were friendly and efficiently. Sh out to the catering staff, food was good. Just what you wanted after a round of golf.
Highly recommended.
Fun and Challenging Par 3
This was our first time playing this course, and we thought it would be a nice closer to our trip. A beautiful course, right along the coast, and very challenging. A lot of elevation changes. But it was a lot of fun! It takes just over two hours to complete the round, and we would highly recommend it. We plan on returning on our next trip to Bermuda!
Poor rental equipment
We’ve played the course before. It is a fun par 3 with lots of ups and downs. The course is in excellent condition. Our only complaint was with the rental equipment. The bags were shaggy at best. The clubs were mismatched. My set had 2 7 irons, but no pitching wedge or sand wedge. My fault. I should have checked before I started. I believe that course management, who maintain a course in nice shape could invest in new rental equipment
Water the green guys
Maintenance is great except the greens need watering.
Challenging Par Three course
I really enjoyed playing Turtle Hill. It’s a really well designed course with lots of elevation changes and holes that ranged in length from just over 100 yards to 210 yards. The course was in nice condition but I found the greens were slow (probably hadn’t been cut or rolled for a few days). I rented clubs and the quality was not very good (mostly old Tour Edge irons and Taylormade RBZ woods). I was also disappointed that there were no dining options when I played (restaurant not open on Monday or Tuesday). However, despite these negatives, it was a very enjoyable round.
One of my favourite courses ever!
I love this championship par 3 course. It is quite tight and I visited far too many bunkers but still managed 9 pars (I play off 18 WH. I think it suited my game as I am not a long hitter - my husband (similar handicap) did not score as well and called it a pitch and putt but that is just not right. A good test of golf and such beautiful views. Enjoyed a good lunch afterwards at the adjacent restaurant. Highly recommended to get your short game up to scratch.