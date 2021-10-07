Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Bermuda Golf Resorts

Fairmont Southampton

The Fairmont Southampton features an excellent par-3 golf course that has hosted an international par-3 championship that players from around the world.
101 South Shore Road, Southampton, SN 02, Bermuda
(441) 238-8000
About Fairmont Southampton

The Fairmont Southampton is a spacious, accommodating and beautiful choice for your next island getaway. Just 35 minutes from the island's airport, the Fairmont invites you to stay in guest rooms and suites equipped with private balconies, sweeping water views and marble bathrooms. Babysitting and children's activity centers are available for youngsters. Turtle Hill Golf Club is one of the world's best par-3 courses. It is designed to take your short game to new heights, while also offering FootGolf. Tons of shopping options are also available, as well as a spa, tennis club, and a variety of bars, whether its coffee or cocktails you crave.
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Turtle Hill in Bermuda: A short course worth the long trip
Golfers who've never had a hole-in-one should take a trip to beautiful Turtle Hill Golf Club in Bermuda which consists of 18 par-3 holes. If you're thinking "pitch-and-putt" or an undemanding "executive par 3," think again.
3 Min Read
By Clive Agran
Port Royal Golf Club - 16th hole
East Coast island hop: Nearby Bermuda is home to diverse golf courses and pleasures
Bermuda -- long lauded for its pink sand beaches and beatific, crystalline blue waters -- boasts the world's most courses per square mile. Don't be fooled by the island's diminutive size, it has a wealth of golf culture.
4 Min Read
By Judd Spicer
The Mid Ocean Club - hole 5
The best of Bermuda: Five scenic places to play
Bermuda, contrary to the misconceptions of most people, isn't a Caribbean island. This tiny fish-hook-shaped British territory sits isolated in the middle of the Atlantic, off the coast of North Carolina. Bermuda is so cramped for space that none of its seven courses are regulation par 72s, yet several of them rank among the best in the world. Its five top combine to create a unique mix of experiences, from an exclusive private club to a professional tournament venue and a wildly scenic par 3.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
mid-ocean-5-drone.jpg
5 ways Bermuda stands out among island golf destinations
It's a small island with a big personality and some of the best golf scenery in the world.
3 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Tucker's Point Golf Course - No. 11
Winding roads and scenic drives: A golfer's guide to the best courses on Bermuda
Bermuda is just 21 square miles large, and a lot of its land mass is covered by golf courses. Not only is the game abundant, its roots are deep here, dating back to the age of steam ships that roared across the Atlantic Ocean. Bermuda's severe landscape, with few flat spots, mean that most golf courses are pretty tough. Courses such as Tucker's Point, Mid Ocean Club and Port Royal help golf on the island shine.
5 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres100
Year Opened1972
Number of Units500+

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor, Outdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Reviews

4.4
79 Reviews (79)

Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Pete1298102
Played On
Reviews 18
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
KarenFearon
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Fun par 3 course

Turtle Hill is a fun par 3 course to play. It was challenging with interesting hole layouts. The course was in good condition.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314164257614
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159714384
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun course

My husband and I had a great time playing at Turtle Hill. The holes are interesting and fun and some are a litttle challenging. It’s a terrific course to play and very well maintained. Stay is friendly and very helpful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163892662
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

This course was a great Par 3 course

We visited Bermuda via a cruise on NCL Joy. The weather during the cruise was not great. We had an 11:45 am tee time but arrived early in hopes we could get on the course early before the pending storms. The staff was wonderful and super friendly and let us start early. Finished all 18 holes before the storm. The course was lush and green with great views of the water. The gift shop was fully stocked. Would have loved to have lunch after we were done but restaurant was not open. Great par 3 course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
raincloud
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Thank You Lefty!

I arrived at the course to find they only had one set of left handed clubs available. They were not in the best shape nor did I recognize the brand. I had a brief conversation with the nice attendant at the front desk. I had expressed that this was not the experience I was looking for with these sub par rental clubs. Just my luck....he was a left handed golfer and offered me his personal clubs to use for the round. This made My experience Excellent! Thank you kind sir!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163760880
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
lon1959
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Joaney
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fabulous Par 3 course

Four of us played this challenging par 3 golf course. This is the second time I have played Turtle Hill. I have also played Port Royal, Mid Ocean and Oceans View. Turtle Hill more than holds its own in some illustrious company.
Congratulations must go out to the green staff the course is in better condition this time than last time, although it wasn’t to bad first time round.
The Pro Shop is well stocked and has a lovely selection. The staff at the pro shop were very helpful and warmly greeted us on arrival and commiserated with us at the end!
The after round refreshments at the 19th hole were excellent, restaurant staff were friendly and efficiently. Sh out to the catering staff, food was good. Just what you wanted after a round of golf.
Highly recommended.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jtclaypool
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Fun and Challenging Par 3

This was our first time playing this course, and we thought it would be a nice closer to our trip. A beautiful course, right along the coast, and very challenging. A lot of elevation changes. But it was a lot of fun! It takes just over two hours to complete the round, and we would highly recommend it. We plan on returning on our next trip to Bermuda!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Eggen88
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dgaber
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Poor rental equipment

We’ve played the course before. It is a fun par 3 with lots of ups and downs. The course is in excellent condition. Our only complaint was with the rental equipment. The bags were shaggy at best. The clubs were mismatched. My set had 2 7 irons, but no pitching wedge or sand wedge. My fault. I should have checked before I started. I believe that course management, who maintain a course in nice shape could invest in new rental equipment

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314160501116
Played On
Reviews 2
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Goofy57
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Water the green guys

Maintenance is great except the greens need watering.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159730003
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u653865410
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Challenging Par Three course

I really enjoyed playing Turtle Hill. It’s a really well designed course with lots of elevation changes and holes that ranged in length from just over 100 yards to 210 yards. The course was in nice condition but I found the greens were slow (probably hadn’t been cut or rolled for a few days). I rented clubs and the quality was not very good (mostly old Tour Edge irons and Taylormade RBZ woods). I was also disappointed that there were no dining options when I played (restaurant not open on Monday or Tuesday). However, despite these negatives, it was a very enjoyable round.

Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159730003
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Stormingsal
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

One of my favourite courses ever!

I love this championship par 3 course. It is quite tight and I visited far too many bunkers but still managed 9 pars (I play off 18 WH. I think it suited my game as I am not a long hitter - my husband (similar handicap) did not score as well and called it a pitch and putt but that is just not right. A good test of golf and such beautiful views. Enjoyed a good lunch afterwards at the adjacent restaurant. Highly recommended to get your short game up to scratch.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159730003
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162426536
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
