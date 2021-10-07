Fairmont Southampton

Four of us played this challenging par 3 golf course. This is the second time I have played Turtle Hill. I have also played Port Royal, Mid Ocean and Oceans View. Turtle Hill more than holds its own in some illustrious company.

Congratulations must go out to the green staff the course is in better condition this time than last time, although it wasn’t to bad first time round.

The Pro Shop is well stocked and has a lovely selection. The staff at the pro shop were very helpful and warmly greeted us on arrival and commiserated with us at the end!

The after round refreshments at the 19th hole were excellent, restaurant staff were friendly and efficiently. Sh out to the catering staff, food was good. Just what you wanted after a round of golf.

Highly recommended.