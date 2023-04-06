Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
About Casa de Campo Resort & VillasCasa de Campo is the resort community that continues to set the standard for the golf and sporting life in the Caribbean. It offers style and comfort in the form of luxurious suites, villas and casitas that come fully equipped. All guests receive a complimentary, personal 4-person golf cart to utilize for navigating the property, whether that's driving to the pool, beach or nearby shopping centers. The resort features three championship golf courses, with the Teeth of the Dog ranked among the best in the Caribbean, as well as tennis, riding, shooting, sailing, fishing, diving and more. Nightlife is also plentiful, with a nightclub, bars and lounges and an amphitheater hosting concerts and events headlined by international superstars. Kids programs are available for families. There's also an adults-only pool if privacy is what you seek. Fine dining is available, in addition to casual eateries.
Casa de Campo, La Romana
Casa de Campo, La Romana
Casa de Campo, La Romana
Casa de Campo, La Romana
Casa de Campo, La Romana
Photo submitted by rich4par on 06/04/2023
Photo submitted by rich4par on 06/04/2023
Photo submitted by gcola10 on 02/10/2023
Photo submitted by brodyMike on 02/16/2022
Photo submitted by brodyMike on 02/16/2022
Sticking my 9-iron on the 5th hole. Photo submitted by KielChristianson on 03/22/2018
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/11/2017
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/11/2017
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/11/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/10/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/10/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/10/2017
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/09/2017
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/09/2017
No. 7 Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/08/2017
The famous 5th. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/08/2017
refueling at the turn. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/08/2017
The 18th hole Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/08/2017
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/04/2017
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/04/2017
No. 5 on Teeth. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/04/2017
No. 7 on Teeth. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/04/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
View from the tee on the 17th hole. Photo submitted by odominguez on 11/09/2016
The green on the 8th hole. Photo submitted by odominguez on 11/09/2016
Panoramic View of the 16th green. Photo submitted by odominguez on 11/09/2016
Panoramic View of the 6th green. Photo submitted by odominguez on 11/09/2016
Photo submitted by odominguez on 03/17/2016
Photo submitted by odominguez on 03/17/2016
Photo submitted by odominguez on 03/17/2016
Photo submitted by odominguez on 03/17/2016
Photo submitted by odominguez on 03/17/2016
One of seven holes on the ocean. Photo submitted by edstone40 on 10/19/2015
Teeth of the Dog golf course. Photo submitted by edstone40 on 10/19/2015
Bucket List on Vacay!
Finally got to play this world-renowned international bucket list golf course. Located in the exclusive & amazing Casa De Campo, La Romana, Pete Dye created arguably the best seaside Golf Course in the Americas.
Teeth of the Dog gives you multiple tee box options for the challenge but most importantly allows you to play 8 holes along the Caribbean with the azure waters enhancing the beauty.
Horrible policy of not allowing friend’s wife to drive into the course to just drop off two players
We were looking forward to a world class golf experience but instead we were treated with no respect and courtesy.!! Six of us , three man (two players and a third friend who was not going to play ) and our wives drove from Punta Cana to La Romana so the two players could be dropped off at casa de Compo to play at teeth of the dog yesterday. We were told my friend’s wife was not allowed to go into the compound!! After talking to the front desk at the gate, and more times on phone with pro shop, they answered us: two players and our wives and the friend who is driving the car can go in but not his wife according their policy!!! What kind of policy is this? Even after our repeated assurance that they would just drop us off at pro shop and leave right away, they would still not allow our friend’s wife to enter the resort. Is this how you guys treat women in 21st century? Or how you treat people who you consider as second class citizen since she is the “driver’s “ wife? This is totally unacceptable! I’m going to tell all my golf friends not to come to play at you course! This is not about golf course but how this place operates!!
Holy Cow
This course is one of the most physically stunning courses that you will ever play. Front 9 works down toward water and back 9 is in the hills with the river/ravine beneath you. Amazing to hit shots towards a green with a 500 foot drop behind them (don’t miss long!!!). Don’t ever miss playing this gem if you are in the DR!!!!!!
Good Track
Good course, wide fairways and landing areas. Straight forward layout; no tricked up holes. Greens were a bit tougher to get at and close with the wind.(that said, playing partner has 3 birdies)
Not sure it's fully worth the $$ but it's the price of Poker to play at the complex.
A nice day in February with the sticks, especially when you live up North. ;)
Dye Fore - Lakes nine good but not great
I played the Lakes-Marina combo, which is the reason I only gave it four stars (compared to my five-star review back in December of 2017). The Lakes is a good test with lots of water, but it doesn't feature the drama and scenery of the Chavon nine.
What has improved since my last visit is the expansion of the clubhouse at Dye Fore, which was under construction. The clubhouse and patio are now a great spot to hang out after golf. Our large outing dined on an impressive spread of food catered outdoors overlooking the river gorge.
Yes, Teeth of the Dog deserves its praise, but don't miss Dye Fore if staying at Casa de Campo.
Fore Above!
I didn't realize just how different Dye Fore would be vs. the original Teeth of Dog at Casa De Campo. The environment, while away from the ocean, is in many ways just as dramatic. The Marina nine has some wonderful views of the shore and river from high above, while the Chavon nine tip-toes high above the river. I hit it around as good as I have all year on the course too, so that certainly gives me even greater fondness for the layout.
In terms of ranking the courses I played between Punta Cana & La Romana, this checks in 4th behind Teeth, Punta Espada and Corales, but it is every bit as worthy of five stars, simply because all the seaside courses are so much different and don't have the kind of lofty perspective Dye Fore has. Don't leave Casa de Campo without playing it.
By the way, the new Dye Fore clubhouse will be open by early 2018. I would also highly recommend an italian dinner at PIAZZETTA at Altos de Chavon nearby. Excellent!
One of Pete Dye's very best to this day
It's an overused term certainly, but Teeth of the Dog, one of Pete Dye's earliest courses, is certainly a bucket-list course. With a half dozen holes right on the ocean and some of the best par 3s in golf, playing the Teeth is a special experience. Yet, even with the difficulty of some of these ocean holes, Teeth (despite its name) remains very playable, with plenty of room off the tee. But yes, you do have to be precise on these par 3s, particularly the shortish 5th, where there is no room for error.
Phenomenal! Best Dye design out there?
Pete Dye didn't design all that many courses outside the U.S., but his best ever may very well be in the Dominican Republic. Teeth of Dog is a sublime routing from his early days in design that is simply one of the most enjoyable 18 holes on the planet. The ocean is revealed halfway up the third hole, and seven holes hug the ocean. None are better than the little 5th, which is better than the island green at TPC Sawgrass by a mile.
Don't let the name fool you: Teeth is actually one of the fairer Dye designs I've ever played, even if there are a few intimidating shots.
Corales and Punta Espada are the other two super-premium courses in DR. I'd rate Teeth 1a and Punta Espada 1b. Each are totally different and must be played.
The driving range was rebuilt and expanded recently to make way for a top event, and the resort recently opened a brand new beach club.
Also, this is one of the better breakfast buffets: open air overlooking the course with all sorts of goodies to choose from. Be sure to save time for it in the morning.
What a contrast to Teeth of the Dog
There are a lot of things to love about Dye Fore, but perhaps the most important is the sheer contrast compared to the Teeth of the Dog.
Each nine is distinct. The Chavon nine is my favorite. Its most dramatic holes hug 300-foot cliffs that tumble to the jungle and river below. The views from the Marina nine are completely different. Its best holes sweep downhill with vistas extending to the sea. The third, newer nine is solid, but not nearly as scenic.
Even though I'm not a fan of every hole on Dye Fore, I gave it five stars for two reasons: 1, I liked it more than the first time around, and 2, to balance out my earlier four-star review from a few years ago. It's probably a 4.8-star course. It's so good that it's unfair to call it a secondary course, even if that's essentially its place at Casa de Campo.
Where it all started in the Caribbean
Sure, there are older courses in the Caribbean, but this iconic track put tropical golf on the map for most Americans. Even Pete Dye himself admits this might be his best work. The seven Caribbean Sea holes invigorate the senses, while forcing you to hit quality shots.
As one of his earliest solo designs, Teeth has a gentler side, despite its name. There are no railroad ties, crazy greens or random pot bunkers, characteristics that Dye made famous on his more treacherous modern designs. With the lone exception of the famous and fabulous par-3 fifth hole, there's always a bailout. Wind off the water and numerous elevated greens keep scorecards honest.
It's got an entirely different feel than the more modern seaside layouts in Punta Cana - Corales, La Cana and Punta Espada. That classic look helps the Teeth of the Dog stand alone above the crowd.
The opposite of Teeth and a blast in its own right
While Teeth of the Dog remains the standard in the Dominican Republic, Dye Fore was the shot in the arm this resort needed when it was built a few years ago. With much more dramatic terrain and plenty of ocean, mountain and river views, this course doesn't take a back seat to Teeth; it complements it. In fact, if you just stayed here at Casa de Campo and played these two courses (though I would recommend Punta Cana as well), your golf vacation would be extremely memorable. I love the elevated tees where you can see for miles and the uphill and downhill shots you get out here. The greens are pretty interesting, too.
Dye's Caribbean classic
Teeth of the Dog set the bar for island courses. It is ranked in the top 50 courses in the world, partly for asthetics, partly for design, partly because it's by Pete Dye. I played this course as part of a media FAM trip and had a thoroughly enjoyable time. Some true course critics--members of magazine rater panels--thought the course is over-rated, mainly because only about 1/2 of the holes play along or from/to the ocean. It sort of plays peek-a-boo with the coastline, and the holes that turn inland can be HOT and HUMID. This said, despite the course's fierce name, it allows players to miss shots and spray drives and still score reasonably well. The greens aren't crazy, and there are places to miss without exploding your score. As such, I think Teeth is an ideal, if quite expensive ($300 + caddie), resort course.
Lifetime experience
What an experience ! It was for me the first time with a caddy - and I got a great caddy. After having seen me practicing, once on the course, it was him selecting for me the right club. At the beginning I felt a bit uneasy, but I soon learned to trust him and I never played so good in a place I played for the first time. On the second nine the views over the Rio Chavon are really scenic. And the game becomes really exciting when your tee shot flies over the brim a side canyon and lands on the green just over the opposite brim. Thanks to caddie's advice I ended up with a birdie I will never forget (and it was not the only one that day, and the caddy proved to be a valuable assistant). I never spent so much for a golf round but it was worth the experience.
Dye Gem in D.R.
One of Pete Dye's best courses anywhere requires a bit of determination to get to, but once there, you'll be glad you did.
Most known for the "seven holes created by God", this seven hole stretch is remarkable. Rarely will you play holes that are so close to the water. With par 3s where the green is basically a peninsula in the ocean.
If I were to only play one course in the D.R. this would be the one.
One of the best in the region
This course will let you see the best of playing inland and right on the edge of the island, where it meets the sea. It is a beautiful place, well taken care of. Be mindful of really fast greens that usually run towards the water on the seaside holes.
You will have very few tree obstacles while trying to get to the greens, the biggest problem I came across was trying to get my ball to stay on the green once I got it there. It will challenge your abilities and you'll definitely enjoy playing it.
Great Course
The Links proved to be challenging for me, an 18HCP weekend golfer. Although the course does not require the player to be very precise on every golf shot, strong winds made me struggle a lot with distance. The greens made me think before hitting each putt. Playing this course will be a great experience for anyone who is playing this game just for fun.
One of the Caribbean's Best
Pete Dye created Teeth of the Dog in 1971 as the first of four courses he designed at the popular Casa de Campo Resort. There are “seven holes created by God” said Dye indicating he only created the other eleven. The course plays along the sea’s edge and is ranked number one in the Caribbean and 43rd in the top 100 courses worldwide by Golf Magazine…for all the right reasons.
When the golf course was being built, a large crew of Dominican laborers did most of the heavy, back-breaking work. Very little heavy machinery was used during construction, so the workers had to use shovels and pick-axes to break apart the rock to create the routing. Much of the golf course is built on coral rock that is very sharp and caused cuts to the feet, hands, arms and legs of the workers. The workers would comment that the rock was like the "teeth of the dog." When the course opened in 1971, it was officially called "Cajuiles," which is the Spanish word for the cashew trees found around the property. However, it has always been called Teeth of the Dog by the locals. Eventually, since everyone already referred to the course by its nickname, the decision was made to officially change the name to its current, iconic name. The Spanish name for Teeth of the Dog is Diente del Perro…kind of sounds better. Playing the tips of this course offers a slope and rating of 75.9/145 with the forward tees having a 68.7/124.