Casa de Campo - Dye Fore - Lagos/Marina

I didn't realize just how different Dye Fore would be vs. the original Teeth of Dog at Casa De Campo. The environment, while away from the ocean, is in many ways just as dramatic. The Marina nine has some wonderful views of the shore and river from high above, while the Chavon nine tip-toes high above the river. I hit it around as good as I have all year on the course too, so that certainly gives me even greater fondness for the layout.

In terms of ranking the courses I played between Punta Cana & La Romana, this checks in 4th behind Teeth, Punta Espada and Corales, but it is every bit as worthy of five stars, simply because all the seaside courses are so much different and don't have the kind of lofty perspective Dye Fore has. Don't leave Casa de Campo without playing it.

By the way, the new Dye Fore clubhouse will be open by early 2018. I would also highly recommend an italian dinner at PIAZZETTA at Altos de Chavon nearby. Excellent!