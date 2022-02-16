Home / Courses / Central America and the Caribbean / Dominican Republic

Casa de Campo - Dye Fore - Lagos/Marina

4.9
8 Reviews (8)
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
4.9
8 Reviews (8)
5 Stars
5
4 Stars
3
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
4.9
Value
3.9
Layout
4.9
Friendliness
4.9
Pace
4.9
Amenities
4.8
100.0%
Recommend this course
8 out of 8 reviews
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Casa De Campo - Dye Fore
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for Dye Fore - Lagos/Marina
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 77.0/134 405 195 590 519 441 586 214 384 492 3826 615 385 225 500 490 195 390 620 490 3910 7736
Gold M: 71.3/123 383 180 564 451 418 566 201 361 471 3595 520 380 177 445 465 165 375 525 420 3472 7067
Blue M: 73.4/125 363 170 502 428 382 509 167 342 410 3273 500 350 165 425 410 150 365 510 360 3235 6508
White M: 69.3/121 W: 75.8/125 347 153 464 370 331 477 143 322 341 2948 430 335 160 385 365 135 320 495 350 2975 5923
Red W: 70.8/115 321 109 397 303 288 393 118 287 295 2511 425 290 120 315 300 130 300 440 320 2640 5151
Handicap 9 17 5 1 11 3 15 13 7 6 8 18 2 10 16 14 12 4
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pete Dye (2011)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes, optional
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Major credit cards are accepted.
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Lockers

4.9
8 Reviews (8)

Default User Avatar
brodyMike
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Holy Cow

This course is one of the most physically stunning courses that you will ever play. Front 9 works down toward water and back 9 is in the hills with the river/ravine beneath you. Amazing to hit shots towards a green with a 500 foot drop behind them (don’t miss long!!!). Don’t ever miss playing this gem if you are in the DR!!!!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 575
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Dye Fore - Lakes nine good but not great

I played the Lakes-Marina combo, which is the reason I only gave it four stars (compared to my five-star review back in December of 2017). The Lakes is a good test with lots of water, but it doesn't feature the drama and scenery of the Chavon nine.
What has improved since my last visit is the expansion of the clubhouse at Dye Fore, which was under construction. The clubhouse and patio are now a great spot to hang out after golf. Our large outing dined on an impressive spread of food catered outdoors overlooking the river gorge.
Yes, Teeth of the Dog deserves its praise, but don't miss Dye Fore if staying at Casa de Campo.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
d184b637-9e39-516d-b298-c2dcbdea3c79
BrandonTuckerGA
Played On
Reviews 324
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Texas Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Used cart

Fore Above!

I didn't realize just how different Dye Fore would be vs. the original Teeth of Dog at Casa De Campo. The environment, while away from the ocean, is in many ways just as dramatic. The Marina nine has some wonderful views of the shore and river from high above, while the Chavon nine tip-toes high above the river. I hit it around as good as I have all year on the course too, so that certainly gives me even greater fondness for the layout.

In terms of ranking the courses I played between Punta Cana & La Romana, this checks in 4th behind Teeth, Punta Espada and Corales, but it is every bit as worthy of five stars, simply because all the seaside courses are so much different and don't have the kind of lofty perspective Dye Fore has. Don't leave Casa de Campo without playing it.

By the way, the new Dye Fore clubhouse will be open by early 2018. I would also highly recommend an italian dinner at PIAZZETTA at Altos de Chavon nearby. Excellent!

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 575
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

What a contrast to Teeth of the Dog

There are a lot of things to love about Dye Fore, but perhaps the most important is the sheer contrast compared to the Teeth of the Dog.
Each nine is distinct. The Chavon nine is my favorite. Its most dramatic holes hug 300-foot cliffs that tumble to the jungle and river below. The views from the Marina nine are completely different. Its best holes sweep downhill with vistas extending to the sea. The third, newer nine is solid, but not nearly as scenic.
Even though I'm not a fan of every hole on Dye Fore, I gave it five stars for two reasons: 1, I liked it more than the first time around, and 2, to balance out my earlier four-star review from a few years ago. It's probably a 4.8-star course. It's so good that it's unfair to call it a secondary course, even if that's essentially its place at Casa de Campo.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
fae97f64-c866-5e4f-b8f1-d7d89b27fe98
MikeBaileyGolf
Played On
Reviews 378
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

The opposite of Teeth and a blast in its own right

While Teeth of the Dog remains the standard in the Dominican Republic, Dye Fore was the shot in the arm this resort needed when it was built a few years ago. With much more dramatic terrain and plenty of ocean, mountain and river views, this course doesn't take a back seat to Teeth; it complements it. In fact, if you just stayed here at Casa de Campo and played these two courses (though I would recommend Punta Cana as well), your golf vacation would be extremely memorable. I love the elevated tees where you can see for miles and the uphill and downhill shots you get out here. The greens are pretty interesting, too.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Julio55
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Lifetime experience

What an experience ! It was for me the first time with a caddy - and I got a great caddy. After having seen me practicing, once on the course, it was him selecting for me the right club. At the beginning I felt a bit uneasy, but I soon learned to trust him and I never played so good in a place I played for the first time. On the second nine the views over the Rio Chavon are really scenic. And the game becomes really exciting when your tee shot flies over the brim a side canyon and lands on the green just over the opposite brim. Thanks to caddie's advice I ended up with a birdie I will never forget (and it was not the only one that day, and the caddy proved to be a valuable assistant). I never spent so much for a golf round but it was worth the experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 575
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Dye Fore: Almost as good as the Teeth of the Dog

Playing the Chavon-Marina loop of the Dye Fore makes for a fantastic day of golf almost on par with the Teeth of the Dog. The views from several tees on the Marina nine are special. So are the dramatic holes of the Chavon nine that play along 300-foot cliffs above the Chavon River. The newer Lagos nine that opened in 2011 provides perfectly good golf, but it still feels like an afterthought, hidden well beyond the driving range. It was empty the afternoon I played it. The Dye Fore is a good 10-minute shuttle ride from the main resort, so build a half-hour into your schedule before and after the round just to be safe.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
Riceman2004
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Expensive challenge. Great second choice course for resort

Played this course twice when visiting Casa de Campo. During the off-season, the place is absolutely dead. Teeing off in the afternoon, you might be the fifth person to play all day. As a result, many of the courses are closed in the off-season. When I was there, the lakes and cliffs 9 holes were open (there's a bay 9 hole as well). The lakes side is newer and a pretty good flat 9, but you feel a little bit like you're in the middle of nowhere. The cliffs 9 holes was absolutely stunning with many river views and the fear of losing your ball off the end of the world. Only downside was that the greens are very different between the two areas. The range is up by the lakes course and features grass tees and plenty of room.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
