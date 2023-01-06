Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta CanaHard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an all-inclusive resort with the infamous rock & roll vibe brought to the Caribbean. Signature rooms and suites offer private balconies and 24-hour room service. The resort offers a variety of amenities whether you're bringing your family or going with friends. Guests may enjoy a selection of outdoor pools, a beach, spa, water sports, kids' clubs, water parks, live music, plus an array of restaurants, bars and lounges. The casino holds more than 340 slot machines and 25 table games available for play every night of the week. The Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay is a Jack Nicklaus design adjacent to the resort, featuring fairways that carve through the Dominican jungle. Transportation to the course is provided and a free introductory program is offered with one of the course's golf pros.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
-
Punta Cana, La Altagracia ProvinceResort/Private4.2820235294101
Images from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by bighack99 on 06/01/2023
-
Photo submitted by mateoalarcon97 on 05/08/2023
-
Photo submitted by mateoalarcon97 on 05/08/2023
-
Photo submitted by Eyesells on 02/05/2023
-
Photo submitted by null on 01/12/2022
-
Photo submitted by null on 01/12/2022
-
Unbelievable conditions Photo submitted by Kill5837 on 11/30/2021
-
18th hole. Photo submitted by George6688892 on 11/25/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000001668758 on 10/26/2021
-
Hard Rock sign next to the driving range. Photo submitted by DMarrero84 on 01/30/2016
-
Second hole green complex. Photo submitted by DMarrero84 on 01/30/2016
Disappointing
Course is not taken of!
Great layout,awful manicuring!
Practice range, a joke
At $160 US, it s a total rip-off
way overpriced
seemed like a municipal course. the golf carts were very old and the GPS screens were removed on all of them, so it was hard to know your distances. The rental clubs were very poor; a mix of random 10yr old clubs with different shaft stiffnesses
Great Course
Hard rock course was awesome. Greens and sand traps were in great shape. Pace was quick as guess it was to hot for some to play. Cart person was always around with plenty of food and drinks.
Fun Course
If you can't keep in in the fairway, bring plenty of balls. Wide open fairways that lead to more challenges around the greens. Course is pretty well maintained.
Needs work
Beautiful course but needs upgrade in golf carts and practice range.
Awesome time
Great deal from GN, cab n green fees about $110...wow this also included all the drinks and sandwiches/snacks...and boy did we eat and drink! Course was in great shape, greens ran true, well watered, great fairways and the scenery was fantastic. Breeze and shades around the course were nice during the 12pm tee time. Don't know what anyone is complaining about, more than a vacation golf course, it is prestine! Wish souvenir T-shirts were cheaper lol. Would play again and again...no hesitation, fyi I am about a 10 handicap and lost about 3 balls but found 6. Only negative was the bad sand in bunkers so I did not play the bunkers.
It was fun
Course was in good shape. Good value for the money that snacks and drinks are included. No ocean views, but carving through the jungle was fun and the course was not too challenging.
Fun to play. Mix of challenging and easy holes.
Excellent layout. Front nine is narrow and back nine is wide open. Beverages and snacks are included. Courses was in great condition. Staff is helpful. Only disappointment was the driving range balls.
Average course at a high price
There is nothing special about the course. The layout is fairly mundane with no memorable holes. The course itself was in pretty decent condition. To me it's a $60 course they are charging $200 and change for. The bunkers hadn't been raked in months. The driving range is in poor shape with balls that look 20 years old that just came out of the bottom of a lake. Hard Rock really needs to throw some money at this to revamp it. Do yourself a favor and pay the extra money for punta espada or corrales. Well worth it.
Good Time at Hard Rock
Great time Pablo the pro is excellent communicator very professional knowledgeable and patient.