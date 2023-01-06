About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an all-inclusive resort with the infamous rock & roll vibe brought to the Caribbean. Signature rooms and suites offer private balconies and 24-hour room service. The resort offers a variety of amenities whether you're bringing your family or going with friends. Guests may enjoy a selection of outdoor pools, a beach, spa, water sports, kids' clubs, water parks, live music, plus an array of restaurants, bars and lounges. The casino holds more than 340 slot machines and 25 table games available for play every night of the week. The Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay is a Jack Nicklaus design adjacent to the resort, featuring fairways that carve through the Dominican jungle. Transportation to the course is provided and a free introductory program is offered with one of the course's golf pros.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 121 Year Opened 2011 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Outdoor, Adults Only, Waterpark Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Casino Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No