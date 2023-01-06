Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is a sprawling property with nine restaurants and 15 pools.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
Km 28, #74, Blvd. Turístico del Este, Punta Cana, 23000, Dominican Republic
(855) 537-4129
Visit Website

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an all-inclusive resort with the infamous rock & roll vibe brought to the Caribbean. Signature rooms and suites offer private balconies and 24-hour room service. The resort offers a variety of amenities whether you're bringing your family or going with friends. Guests may enjoy a selection of outdoor pools, a beach, spa, water sports, kids' clubs, water parks, live music, plus an array of restaurants, bars and lounges. The casino holds more than 340 slot machines and 25 table games available for play every night of the week. The Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay is a Jack Nicklaus design adjacent to the resort, featuring fairways that carve through the Dominican jungle. Transportation to the course is provided and a free introductory program is offered with one of the course's golf pros.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana - pool
Articles
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is a sprawling oasis with golf and more
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic touts a five-star, all-inclusive experience. You can relax on the beach or in the spa, or enjoy plenty of adventure (on and off the golf course). And with the resort's policy of free calls to anywhere in the U.S. and Canada, you can keep tabs on things at home -- and tell everyone how much fun you're having.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres121
Year Opened2011
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only, Waterpark
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Reviews

4.3
101 Reviews (101)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u314160865057
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Disappointing

Course is not taken of!
Great layout,awful manicuring!
Practice range, a joke
At $160 US, it s a total rip-off

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u314164156822
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

way overpriced

seemed like a municipal course. the golf carts were very old and the GPS screens were removed on all of them, so it was hard to know your distances. The rental clubs were very poor; a mix of random 10yr old clubs with different shaft stiffnesses

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u314163773944
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
bighack99
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great Course

Hard rock course was awesome. Greens and sand traps were in great shape. Pace was quick as guess it was to hot for some to play. Cart person was always around with plenty of food and drinks.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
Mgwokes
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fun Course

If you can't keep in in the fairway, bring plenty of balls. Wide open fairways that lead to more challenges around the greens. Course is pretty well maintained.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
mateoalarcon97
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
mark4631329
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
Whiteman73
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Needs work

Beautiful course but needs upgrade in golf carts and practice range.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u314161379200
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u314163785893
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u471725503
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
markiboys
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u684298716
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
joeysan
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome time

Great deal from GN, cab n green fees about $110...wow this also included all the drinks and sandwiches/snacks...and boy did we eat and drink! Course was in great shape, greens ran true, well watered, great fairways and the scenery was fantastic. Breeze and shades around the course were nice during the 12pm tee time. Don't know what anyone is complaining about, more than a vacation golf course, it is prestine! Wish souvenir T-shirts were cheaper lol. Would play again and again...no hesitation, fyi I am about a 10 handicap and lost about 3 balls but found 6. Only negative was the bad sand in bunkers so I did not play the bunkers.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
MDFR8RPILOT
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
nickdmonaco
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

It was fun

Course was in good shape. Good value for the money that snacks and drinks are included. No ocean views, but carving through the jungle was fun and the course was not too challenging.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
Antellocy
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun to play. Mix of challenging and easy holes.

Excellent layout. Front nine is narrow and back nine is wide open. Beverages and snacks are included. Courses was in great condition. Staff is helpful. Only disappointment was the driving range balls.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 142
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Top 100 Contributor
Missouri Advisor
First Time Playing

Average course at a high price

There is nothing special about the course. The layout is fairly mundane with no memorable holes. The course itself was in pretty decent condition. To me it's a $60 course they are charging $200 and change for. The bunkers hadn't been raked in months. The driving range is in poor shape with balls that look 20 years old that just came out of the bottom of a lake. Hard Rock really needs to throw some money at this to revamp it. Do yourself a favor and pay the extra money for punta espada or corrales. Well worth it.

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
u694626460
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Default User Avatar
mhaynie
Played On
Reviews 23
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Good Time at Hard Rock

Great time Pablo the pro is excellent communicator very professional knowledgeable and patient.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me