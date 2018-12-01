Puntacana Resort & Club
About Puntacana Resort & ClubPuntacana Resort & Club is home to four different accommodation options, including the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, Tortuga Bay Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton at Puntacana Village and the Estates Experience Home Rental. With more than three miles of white sand beaches, 45 holes of championship golf and close proximity to Punta Cana International Airport, this sprawling resort community makes for an unmatched getaway experience. No matter which accommodation you choose, guests may enjoy a wide variety of dining options from fine to casual, both land and water sports, family activities, as well as a spa to unwind. The nearby Puntacana Village offers nightlife after dark in addition to an array of shopping options during the day.
Reviews
Great course!
Would highly recommend playing on this beautiful and challenging course. Definitely use GOLFNOW for the deals.
Absolutely beautiful!
Great course! It was challenging but just right! The scenery was amazing! One of my top courses for sure.
Excellent Staff and Great play and Scenery
Great day of golf, the staff was great and the course I played was in great shape. This is a 3 Nine hole course, only 2 of the 3 courses was open so I didn't have a choice of play I played Hacienda and Turtuga . Hacienda didn't have Water scenery but Turtuga did, the greens a very slow and firm. My Caddy was excellent (John). He knew the course well and gave good instructions. Pace of play was fast on this Friday, I played single and played through 3 groups of 4 and no one else was around. Started my round at 9:40 and was done by 12:05, 2 over on the Hacienda course and 1 under on the Turtuga course. Definitely recommend when in town. I booked through GolfNow and was $80 minus points I had it came out to $42 plus club rental for $50. (Titleles T300).
Classic Pete Dye…
Solid experience. Took a 25 min shuttle from our resort and arrived 15 min early. Effortless check in & friendly staff. Very nice rental clubs. Course was in good shape & the greens were immaculate. Our caddie Raphael was informative and personable. Best part about this course is it’s proximity to the ocean. Quite a few holes are on the water and the sea breeze is refreshing considering the stifling heat. You even get a classic Pete Dye island green. In addition to your greens fees, rentals are $50 and caddie fee is $20/person + tip. Beverage cart is a bonus although a bit pricy. All in all we spent about $300 each, seems to be the going rate around here. Great time!
La Caña golf club Dominican Republic
Great golf course, and excellent value used on GOLFNOW! Sand bunkers need a little extra sand added, but still playable. Great caddies and excellent staff! Wonderful greens, and course was in great conditions. Will definitely come back to play!
Good Experience
Course and caddy (Bernardo) were excellent. Over all it was a fun day.
Joe
Nice course, had some interesting challenges, a lot of fun.
Vacation
I recommend a lot of Sun block but beautiful course next to the ocean
Happy Monday
Played in approximately 2 hours as a single on a Monday with a cart and (mandatory, minimum $30.00) caddie.
Course was empty.
Oceanside holes will bring me back.
Is it $195 for 9-holes? I’m trying to book for a trip in April and I see you can either book the Tortuga Course or Arecife Course. I’m just a little confused.
Staff is amazing
The course is in great shape and the staff is Fantastic
Great Caribbean golf
What a great experience! Course was in great shape and the greens rolled true and some of the views were spectacular. The wind made it a little tough but having a caddy helped us to Choose the right club and the right line on the greens. Highly recommend playing while in Punta Cana.
Destination golf for the win
Comparative to prices in the area, this was the ultimate value for beach golf in DR. The course was immaculate and not difficult. You will just feel like you’re in a pristine tournament but nope it’s just your and the boys enjoying a quality round yourself as amateurs. Definitely recommend this course if you’re traveling to Punta Cana.
I’m looking to book at this course and see you can book for either Arecife or Tortuga courses at $195. Is it $195 for 9-holes only? Or how does it work? Course looks amazing!!