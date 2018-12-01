Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Puntacana Resort & Club

A view from La Cana Club at Puntacana Resort & Club.
Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Higuey 23300, Dominican Republic
(809) 959-2222, (809) 959-8229, (809) 959-4444, (809) 959-7352
About Puntacana Resort & Club

Puntacana Resort & Club is home to four different accommodation options, including the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, Tortuga Bay Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton at Puntacana Village and the Estates Experience Home Rental. With more than three miles of white sand beaches, 45 holes of championship golf and close proximity to Punta Cana International Airport, this sprawling resort community makes for an unmatched getaway experience. No matter which accommodation you choose, guests may enjoy a wide variety of dining options from fine to casual, both land and water sports, family activities, as well as a spa to unwind. The nearby Puntacana Village offers nightlife after dark in addition to an array of shopping options during the day.
Memorial Park tee shot
Articles
Play where the pros play on the PGA Tour
Three majors on public courses highlights the new 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule. The changes required by the pandemic have created a "Super Season" of 50 official events.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Corales golf course at Puntacan Resort & Club - No. 3
Articles
Seaside golf thrives in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic doesn't have as many golf courses as Puerto Rico, but it still might be the best golf destination in the Caribbean. Why? Because more of its holes sit directly on the ocean. But where should you tee it up? Jason Scott Deegan offers up the 10 best public places to play golf in the Dominican Republic.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
Articles
The List: 5 best golf courses in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic, host of a PGA Tour event at Corales, is the Caribbean's premier place to play.
1 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
135th Open Championship - Final Round
Articles
Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule
The newly released TOUR schedule features 25 public courses where you can pretend to be Rory and Tiger for a day.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres15000
Year Opened1971
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Videos about Puntacana Resort & Club

Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
5:10
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
5:10

Punta Espada Golf Club - hole 12
Galleries
Photo gallery: The ocean's the star at picturesque Punta Espada G.C. in the Dominican Republic
12 Images
golfpass.com
Punta Cana Resort & Club
3:25
Punta Cana Resort & Club
3:25
Punta Cana Resort & Club
3:25
Punta Cana Resort & Club
3:25
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
5:10

Punta Espada Golf Club - hole 12
Galleries
Photo gallery: The ocean's the star at picturesque Punta Espada G.C. in the Dominican Republic
12 Images
golfpass.com

4.2
55 Reviews (55)

Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
jonconsa
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course!

Would highly recommend playing on this beautiful and challenging course. Definitely use GOLFNOW for the deals.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
mkerios
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
mkerios
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
4VT8ZB0vaLiQ06EvHVIr
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u314161827191
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Absolutely beautiful!

Great course! It was challenging but just right! The scenery was amazing! One of my top courses for sure.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
pvernon921
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent Staff and Great play and Scenery

Great day of golf, the staff was great and the course I played was in great shape. This is a 3 Nine hole course, only 2 of the 3 courses was open so I didn't have a choice of play I played Hacienda and Turtuga . Hacienda didn't have Water scenery but Turtuga did, the greens a very slow and firm. My Caddy was excellent (John). He knew the course well and gave good instructions. Pace of play was fast on this Friday, I played single and played through 3 groups of 4 and no one else was around. Started my round at 9:40 and was done by 12:05, 2 over on the Hacienda course and 1 under on the Turtuga course. Definitely recommend when in town. I booked through GolfNow and was $80 minus points I had it came out to $42 plus club rental for $50. (Titleles T300).

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u043305193
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Classic Pete Dye…

Solid experience. Took a 25 min shuttle from our resort and arrived 15 min early. Effortless check in & friendly staff. Very nice rental clubs. Course was in good shape & the greens were immaculate. Our caddie Raphael was informative and personable. Best part about this course is it’s proximity to the ocean. Quite a few holes are on the water and the sea breeze is refreshing considering the stifling heat. You even get a classic Pete Dye island green. In addition to your greens fees, rentals are $50 and caddie fee is $20/person + tip. Beverage cart is a bonus although a bit pricy. All in all we spent about $300 each, seems to be the going rate around here. Great time!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
jamest1979
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

La Caña golf club Dominican Republic

Great golf course, and excellent value used on GOLFNOW! Sand bunkers need a little extra sand added, but still playable. Great caddies and excellent staff! Wonderful greens, and course was in great conditions. Will definitely come back to play!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u00000475105
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
mrerickson
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good Experience

Course and caddy (Bernardo) were excellent. Over all it was a fun day.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
gary1636
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Joe

Nice course, had some interesting challenges, a lot of fun.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u000004733452
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
jwolf88
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
Whiteman73
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Vacation

I recommend a lot of Sun block but beautiful course next to the ocean

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u252998645
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/23/2023

I’m looking to book at this course and see you can book for either Arecife or Tortuga courses at $195. Is it $195 for 9-holes only? Or how does it work? Course looks amazing!!

Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
Lawyerbda
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Advanced
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Happy Monday

Played in approximately 2 hours as a single on a Monday with a cart and (mandatory, minimum $30.00) caddie.
Course was empty.

Oceanside holes will bring me back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/23/2023

Is it $195 for 9-holes? I’m trying to book for a trip in April and I see you can either book the Tortuga Course or Arecife Course. I’m just a little confused.

Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u684298716
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Staff is amazing

The course is in great shape and the staff is Fantastic

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
nickdmonaco
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Caribbean golf

What a great experience! Course was in great shape and the greens rolled true and some of the views were spectacular. The wind made it a little tough but having a caddy helped us to Choose the right club and the right line on the greens. Highly recommend playing while in Punta Cana.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u357208942
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a year
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Arrecife Course
Default User Avatar
u314162876674
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Destination golf for the win

Comparative to prices in the area, this was the ultimate value for beach golf in DR. The course was immaculate and not difficult. You will just feel like you’re in a pristine tournament but nope it’s just your and the boys enjoying a quality round yourself as amateurs. Definitely recommend this course if you’re traveling to Punta Cana.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
