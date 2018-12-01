Puntacana Resort & Club

Great day of golf, the staff was great and the course I played was in great shape. This is a 3 Nine hole course, only 2 of the 3 courses was open so I didn't have a choice of play I played Hacienda and Turtuga . Hacienda didn't have Water scenery but Turtuga did, the greens a very slow and firm. My Caddy was excellent (John). He knew the course well and gave good instructions. Pace of play was fast on this Friday, I played single and played through 3 groups of 4 and no one else was around. Started my round at 9:40 and was done by 12:05, 2 over on the Hacienda course and 1 under on the Turtuga course. Definitely recommend when in town. I booked through GolfNow and was $80 minus points I had it came out to $42 plus club rental for $50. (Titleles T300).