Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule

Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule

The newly released TOUR schedule features 25 public courses where you can pretend to be Rory and Tiger for a day.
Dry, dusty conditions at the 2006 Open Championship prompted Tiger Woods to adopt a conservative strategy off the tee, which he rode to victory.

For one last time, the PGA TOUR will run with its wrap-around season, starting this fall and ending next summer, before big changes are likely in store for professional golf in fall 2023.

The recently released 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule features all the usual suspects with little surprises. The season will start in Napa next month at the Silverado Resort and Spa for the Fortinet Championship and end with a shortened FedEx Cup playoffs of only three tournaments at exclusive private clubs next August.

Traveling golfers will recognize the usual suspects - an early West Coast swing that includes Kapalua in Maui; PGA West, Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines in California and TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, followed by a Florida Swing of PGA National, Bay Hill, TPC Sawgrass and Innisbrook. With the threat of more players defecting to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it will be interesting to see how that impacts the TOUR's future schedule. Which long-standing courses and tournaments might survive or be discarded?

The other unfortunate news is only one major will be held at a publicly accessible course next year - The 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool. The future schedules of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship leave little regard for public venues. The next in line are the public anchor sites for the U.S. Open - 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2 and 2027 at Pebble Beach - and the 2027 PGA Championship on the yet-to-open East Course of the new PGA Frisco Resort in Texas.

Southern Hills Country Club - Golf Course Scenics
Galleries
Future golf course venues for the PGA Championship
Country Club at Brookline
Galleries
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open

The good news is that GolfPass offers $100 off for members who book select golf packages. It's our way of encouraging everybody to "Play Where The Pros Play".

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 18
Articles
6 Min Read
10 great golf packages at PGA Tour host golf courses
May 9, 2022
Here's how to play - and stay - where the pros play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Publicly accessible courses on the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule

1. Sept. 12-18, Fortinet Championship, North course at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, Calif.
2. Oct. 24-Oct. 30, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Club, Bermuda
3. Oct. 31-Nov. 6, World Wide Technology Championship, El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4. Nov. 7-13, Houston Open, Memorial Park, Houston, Texas
5. Nov. 14-20, The RSM Classic, Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.
6. Dec. 5-11, QBE Shootout, Tiburon, Naples, Florida
7. Jan. 2-8, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation course at Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
8. Jan. 16-22, The American Express, Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST and the private La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
9. Jan. 23-29, Farmers Insurance Open, North and South courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
10. Jan. 30-Feb. 5, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf LinksSpyglass Hill Golf Course and the private Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, Calif.
11. Feb. 6-12, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Stadium course at TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12. Feb. 20-26, The Honda Classic, Champion course at PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
13. Feb. 27-March 5, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
14. Feb. 27-March 5, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
15. March 6-12, The Players Championship, Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
16. March 13-19, Valspar Championship, Copperhead course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.
17. March 20-26, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales at the Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
18. March 27-April 2, Valero Texas Open, AT&T Oaks course at TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
19. April 10-16, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
20. April 17-23, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, La.
21. April 24-30, Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico
22. July 3-9, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
23. July 10-16, Genesis Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
24. July 17-23, Barracuda Championship, Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.
25. July 17-23, The Open, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

GolfPass News
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Vijay Toke ace at the 100 Hole Hike at The Hay
Articles
4 Min Read
An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach
August 1, 2022
Aces, smiles and camaraderie delivered the joy while playing 100 holes to raise money for a great cause - junior golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - golfer
Articles
5 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022
August 1, 2022
Tips to enjoying special golf trips to Scotland, Ireland and Pinehurst highlight this month's Secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade Stealth DHY technology
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2022
July 27, 2022
New, unique iron offerings from TaylorMade and PXG and new summer fashion lines from TravisMathew and Linksoul highlight this month's column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Dundonald Links - railway
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring Dundonald, Scotland's newest golf resort
July 25, 2022
Dundonald's new luxury accommodations and clubhouse complement a Kyle Phillips-designed links that has hosted men's and women's Scottish Opens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Spirit Hollow GC: #1
Articles
2 Min Read
You can play golf all day at these unique golf courses
July 20, 2022
Only a handful of courses offer golfers a "play all day" rate to tee it up from sunup to sundown.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The 150th Open - Cam Smith on no. 18
Articles
3 Min Read
Reflections from the 150th Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews
July 18, 2022
Record scoring shouldn't detract from another magical major at the Home of Golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
2018 JP McManus Pro-Am - Rory McIlroy
Articles
3 Min Read
Adare Manor: Ireland's playground for the stars at the JP McManus ProAm
July 3, 2022
The JP McManus ProAm - available live July 4-5 on GolfPass - will provide a glimpse of the 2027 Ryder Cup course and the state of Tiger's game before The Open at St. Andrews.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Askernish - Old Tom Morris Trail
Articles
3 Min Read
Follow golf history on the new Old Tom Morris Trail in Scotland
July 13, 2022
Scottish tour operator Bonnie Wee Golf has put together a collection of some of the oldest and most memorable links courses in the world.
By Jason Scott Deegan
World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play - Preview Day 1
Articles
1 Min Read
Paying tribute to a friend of the game is a Cool Golf Thing
July 8, 2022
Keep Rosie's memory alive.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Round 1
Articles
4 Min Read
Is 2022 the best year ever for major championship courses?
July 6, 2022
With Southern Hills, The Country Club and The Old Course complementing Augusta National, it is hard to imagine a single-year major championship slate much better than this one.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule
Search Near Me