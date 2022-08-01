Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule

For one last time, the PGA TOUR will run with its wrap-around season, starting this fall and ending next summer, before big changes are likely in store for professional golf in fall 2023.

The recently released 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule features all the usual suspects with little surprises. The season will start in Napa next month at the Silverado Resort and Spa for the Fortinet Championship and end with a shortened FedEx Cup playoffs of only three tournaments at exclusive private clubs next August.

Traveling golfers will recognize the usual suspects - an early West Coast swing that includes Kapalua in Maui; PGA West, Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines in California and TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, followed by a Florida Swing of PGA National, Bay Hill, TPC Sawgrass and Innisbrook. With the threat of more players defecting to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it will be interesting to see how that impacts the TOUR's future schedule. Which long-standing courses and tournaments might survive or be discarded?

The other unfortunate news is only one major will be held at a publicly accessible course next year - The 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool. The future schedules of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship leave little regard for public venues. The next in line are the public anchor sites for the U.S. Open - 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2 and 2027 at Pebble Beach - and the 2027 PGA Championship on the yet-to-open East Course of the new PGA Frisco Resort in Texas.

The good news is that GolfPass offers $100 off for members who book select golf packages. It's our way of encouraging everybody to "Play Where The Pros Play".

Publicly accessible courses on the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule

1. Sept. 12-18, Fortinet Championship, North course at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, Calif.

2. Oct. 24-Oct. 30, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Club, Bermuda

3. Oct. 31-Nov. 6, World Wide Technology Championship, El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4. Nov. 7-13, Houston Open, Memorial Park, Houston, Texas

5. Nov. 14-20, The RSM Classic, Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.

6. Dec. 5-11, QBE Shootout, Tiburon, Naples, Florida

7. Jan. 2-8, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation course at Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

8. Jan. 16-22, The American Express, Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST and the private La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.

9. Jan. 23-29, Farmers Insurance Open, North and South courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

10. Jan. 30-Feb. 5, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the private Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, Calif.

11. Feb. 6-12, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Stadium course at TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12. Feb. 20-26, The Honda Classic, Champion course at PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

13. Feb. 27-March 5, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

14. Feb. 27-March 5, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

15. March 6-12, The Players Championship, Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

16. March 13-19, Valspar Championship, Copperhead course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.

17. March 20-26, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales at the Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

18. March 27-April 2, Valero Texas Open, AT&T Oaks course at TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

19. April 10-16, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

20. April 17-23, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, La.

21. April 24-30, Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

22. July 3-9, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

23. July 10-16, Genesis Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

24. July 17-23, Barracuda Championship, Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

25. July 17-23, The Open, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England