The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

Other than members and residents, only guests of the luxe Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman have access to this 9-hole course, which encircles a neighborhood of swanky multi-million-dollar residences, with yachts of varying sizes docked nearby. The immaculate conditioning of the course makes sense in this context, as does the modern design. The first two holes can be tough, playing into the prevailing wind, but after that, the course opens up nicely, with mild greens, fairly shallow bunkering and generous corridors. The course is more a diversion from an otherwise beachy vacation than a hardcore golfers' haven, and on that level it succeeds, all the way through to the island-green par-3 finishing hole.