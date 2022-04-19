The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman
Seven Mile Beach, KY1-1209, Cayman Islands
(345) 943-9000
About The Ritz-Carlton Grand CaymanThe Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman offers a variety of two-bedroom suites equipped with a full kitchen and guest rooms with private terraces overlooking the pool, beach or gardens. The resort also has an exclusive penthouse for rent with space for up to 22 guests. Set along the shore of Seven Mile Beach, there are plenty of water sport amenities and boating excursions to enjoy in addition to a spa, tennis courts and the nine-hole Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grand Cayman. Nearby attractions include guided eco-tours of the mangroves, duty-free shopping centers, the world's only green sea turtle farm and swimming with the stingrays. On site, the resort has a water park for kids and six distinct bars and restaurants.
This may not be the first Caribbean nation you'd visit for golf, but that helps it fly under the radar.7 Min Read
There are several island getaways with only one regulation golf course. We ranked them to help you decide that age-old question: Should I bring the sticks?5 Min Read
Facts
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres144
Year Opened2006
Number of Units300-500
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor, Waterpark
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman
-
Seven Mile Beach, Grand CaymanResort/Private4.01
Images from The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman
Reviews
4.0
Reviewer Photos
Played On 03/05/2022
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Scenic and pleasant resort golf
Other than members and residents, only guests of the luxe Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman have access to this 9-hole course, which encircles a neighborhood of swanky multi-million-dollar residences, with yachts of varying sizes docked nearby. The immaculate conditioning of the course makes sense in this context, as does the modern design. The first two holes can be tough, playing into the prevailing wind, but after that, the course opens up nicely, with mild greens, fairly shallow bunkering and generous corridors. The course is more a diversion from an otherwise beachy vacation than a hardcore golfers' haven, and on that level it succeeds, all the way through to the island-green par-3 finishing hole.
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate